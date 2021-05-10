Logo
MAI Wealth Advisors Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Roku Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company MAI Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Roku Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, American Tower Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAI Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, MAI Wealth Advisors owns 714 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAI Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mai+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAI Wealth Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 786,505 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 431,703 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 714,797 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,103,332 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,806 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 169,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Stoneridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.621800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VOWA)

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $37, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 1583.17%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $157.673600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 153,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1816.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 124.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 174.55%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 229,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $291.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 191,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 180.06%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

Sold Out: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAI Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. MAI Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAI Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAI Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAI Wealth Advisors keeps buying
