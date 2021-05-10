MAI Wealth Advisors Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells Roku Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: FTCH, SRI, ASHR, VYM, DBX, NTRA, VOWA, PBA, WOR, EEMA, DLN, COF, PLTR, IBKR, DKNG, AZEK, TCYSF, RGA, STWD, OMER, INGR, NXPI, CRH, LPLA, CTVA, BFAM, CGC, UBER, MRNA, BNS, ASH, VVV, WXXWY, VLO, MCF, DRI, SPLV, DVN, DLTR, DOV, EXAS, FITB, FE, FCX, SCHV, MGA, MCHP, MIDD, IWY, PXD, STL, RBC, RDS.A, IWX, ED, TSCO, GBTC, EFV, GAN, MARK, RLBD, ATRS, DAR, DANOY, NTRS, STM, THS, WAB, AABB, HHDS, TLRS, ALGT, NLY, ULTA, ISLV, CLVS, CFRX, UPLD,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company MAI Wealth Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Applied Materials Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, sells Roku Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, American Tower Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAI Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, MAI Wealth Advisors owns 714 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 786,505 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 431,703 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 714,797 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,103,332 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,806 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 169,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Stoneridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 52,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.621800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $37, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 1583.17%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $157.673600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 153,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 1816.15%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 124.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 171,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 174.55%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 229,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $291.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 191,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 180.06%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $185.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 66,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $8.71, with an estimated average price of $7.6.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75.

MAI Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39.