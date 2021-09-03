Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: ESGV, EAGG, BSTZ, BCAT, NUSC, SCHB, TLRY, TLRY, VGK, CASH, SCCO, NBB, BMEZ, IXUS, CWT, DS, RJF, FRA, CQP, TTSH, NARI, ASO, EUSB, FFTY, HDV, VIGI, VPU, VYMI, AINV, BLDR, CVLG, MSTR, SIVB, MAIN, GBAB, COUP, DMTK, CHPT, CHPT, BNTX, VRM, 4LRA, AFRM, RBLX, FALN, FXO, HYLB, PKW, QQQJ, SPHQ, ABR, RIOT, CCJ, CLF, VALE, DTE, DISCA, RDY, EGAN, IT, GLAD, IDCC, KEQU, LOGI, LPX, MED, MSI, NYCB, NWL, OGE, PAA, RMD, RIO, RHI, SHW, WPC, NCA, HQL, NBW, HPF, HTD, QRTEA, BGS, DEX, OESX, SRNE, STLA, IVR, PBA, EPAM, SUN, PAGP, LITE, Z, RIV, EDIT, YUMC, KRP, AVLR, FUTU, MNRL, BRMK, LMND, LI, CPNG, OGN, ARKW, ESGE, FEP, FLOT, FXH, ICLN, IJK, IJS, KRE, PCY, PSCT, PZT, RPG, RWK, VOOV, ATRS, AHT, BCX, NBRV, DCF, HUT, QLGN, MTCR,

ESGV, EAGG, BSTZ, BCAT, NUSC, SCHB, TLRY, TLRY, VGK, CASH, SCCO, NBB, BMEZ, IXUS, CWT, DS, RJF, FRA, CQP, TTSH, NARI, ASO, EUSB, FFTY, HDV, VIGI, VPU, VYMI, AINV, BLDR, CVLG, MSTR, SIVB, MAIN, GBAB, COUP, DMTK, CHPT, CHPT, BNTX, VRM, 4LRA, AFRM, RBLX, FALN, FXO, HYLB, PKW, QQQJ, SPHQ, ABR, RIOT, CCJ, CLF, VALE, DTE, DISCA, RDY, EGAN, IT, GLAD, IDCC, KEQU, LOGI, LPX, MED, MSI, NYCB, NWL, OGE, PAA, RMD, RIO, RHI, SHW, WPC, NCA, HQL, NBW, HPF, HTD, QRTEA, BGS, DEX, OESX, SRNE, STLA, IVR, PBA, EPAM, SUN, PAGP, LITE, Z, RIV, EDIT, YUMC, KRP, AVLR, FUTU, MNRL, BRMK, LMND, LI, CPNG, OGN, ARKW, ESGE, FEP, FLOT, FXH, ICLN, IJK, IJS, KRE, PCY, PSCT, PZT, RPG, RWK, VOOV, ATRS, AHT, BCX, NBRV, DCF, HUT, QLGN, MTCR, Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, DVY, FVD, IVOL, COST, CVX, SHV, PYPL, VCSH, DIS, JPM, DOW, MMM, HD, SQ, CSCO, IBM, MSFT, VZ, WBA, IVV, AMGN, AMD, BA, GOOGL, XEL, GOOG, BIV, CAT, KO, LOW, MRK, V, BBN, VIAC, WMT, GMRE, ABNB, BAC, XOM, TTD, HACK, IUSB, CVS, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, SLB, NAC, LBTYK, FB, BNDX, GLD, VTV, AMAT, EW, PFE, SBUX, NKX, TSLA, TRGP, ETSY, MGP, TRTN, UBER, SKLZ, IYY, MJ, RDVY, SUB, VGT, VIG, VUG, VYM, XLB, XLI, BLK, ENB, ICE, MCD, QCOM, AXON, WMB, YUM, ET, QQQX, LULU, AWK, SNAP, DOCU, DKNG, PLTR, DGRO, LMBS, MUB, QYLD, VAW, VNQ, VTWO, XLE, XLF, AXP, BHP, BRK.B, COF, CAKE, COP, DE, D, ETN, EPD, EXAS, FMC, AGM, FCX, GD, GSK, HSBC, HAL, ILMN, INTC, KMB, MPW, MET, VTRS, ES, NOC, OKE, PAYX, PII, SBNY, SO, USB, UNP, VLO, VRTX, WFC, CMG, FAX, GGN, ETV, BX, UEC, AVGO, KKR, NXPI, PACB, GM, KMI, APO, FBHS, PRLB, SPLK, PSX, PANW, DFP, ABBV, TWTR, AAL, JD, BABA, EVA, TWLO, RA, SE, BAND, SAIL, ZS, NIO, FVRR, SI, AZEK, U, CIBR, EFA, EMB, FDL, GDX, IBB, IEFA, IWM, IWV, IYH, JKF, PFF, SMH, SPYD, SUSB, TIP, TLT, VB, VCR, VMBS, VOOG, VTIP, XHB, XME, CB, AES, ASML, AAP, APD, ALL, AMED, AEP, AMT, NLY, ADSK, TFC, BBVA, SAN, BK, BCS, GOLD, BTI, CPB, FUN, CHE, LNG, CME, CI, CL, STZ, COO, CMI, DRI, DVN, DXCM, DEO, DVAX, EL, EXC, FDX, FITB, GIS, GILD, HOG, HCSG, HEI, HON, IP, IRM, JKHY, J, KLAC, MDLZ, LVS, MRVL, MCHP, MITK, NEM, NSC, NVAX, NVO, OHI, PPG, O, RBA, ROL, RY, RDS.A, SRE, SONY, LUV, SWN, SWK, SPWR, SYY, TJX, TTWO, TDS, TD, TREX, WEN, UL, VIRC, GWW, ANTM, WST, WY, WSM, WYNN, EBAY, VVR, CIK, ASG, HQH, USA, RVT, VCV, BTO, JPS, HPS, JPC, JQC, NXJ, BYM, HPI, GDV, UTG, JFR, MFD, JRO, DIAX, ETW, CODI, GLO, EDU, FSLR, ULTA, ENSG, MSCI, AQN, LOPE, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, BSL, EDF, BWG, MPC, HZNP, CLVS, ZNGA, GWRE, JPI, BTT, WDAY, PCI, NCLH, ZTS, HASI, NRZ, EPZM, FPF, WIX, MGNI, PAYC, GLOB, ECC, BST, STOR, DEA, NNDM, RACE, CDEV, VST, BL, OBSV, XFLT, SPOT, AQST, GH, LYFT, JMIA, CTVA, CHWY, BEAM, OTIS, MSGE, SNOW, MP, AI, AGG, ANGL, ARKK, BKLN, BLV, BOTZ, BSV, IGSB, CSM, DFEB, DIV, DSI, EMLC, ESGU, FNX, FXD, FXL, FYX, GVI, HYD, HYLS, IBUY, IHF, IJH, IJJ, IJR, IJT, IPAY, IQLT, ITA, ITM, IVE, IWB, IYG, LQD, MDIV, MOAT, NYF, PGX, PHO, PTNQ, PZA, ROBO, RSP, SLYV, SPLV, TAN, VLUE, VRP, XBI, XLRE, XLU, XOP,

AAPL, AMZN, DVY, FVD, IVOL, COST, CVX, SHV, PYPL, VCSH, DIS, JPM, DOW, MMM, HD, SQ, CSCO, IBM, MSFT, VZ, WBA, IVV, AMGN, AMD, BA, GOOGL, XEL, GOOG, BIV, CAT, KO, LOW, MRK, V, BBN, VIAC, WMT, GMRE, ABNB, BAC, XOM, TTD, HACK, IUSB, CVS, NVDA, NDAQ, NFLX, SLB, NAC, LBTYK, FB, BNDX, GLD, VTV, AMAT, EW, PFE, SBUX, NKX, TSLA, TRGP, ETSY, MGP, TRTN, UBER, SKLZ, IYY, MJ, RDVY, SUB, VGT, VIG, VUG, VYM, XLB, XLI, BLK, ENB, ICE, MCD, QCOM, AXON, WMB, YUM, ET, QQQX, LULU, AWK, SNAP, DOCU, DKNG, PLTR, DGRO, LMBS, MUB, QYLD, VAW, VNQ, VTWO, XLE, XLF, AXP, BHP, BRK.B, COF, CAKE, COP, DE, D, ETN, EPD, EXAS, FMC, AGM, FCX, GD, GSK, HSBC, HAL, ILMN, INTC, KMB, MPW, MET, VTRS, ES, NOC, OKE, PAYX, PII, SBNY, SO, USB, UNP, VLO, VRTX, WFC, CMG, FAX, GGN, ETV, BX, UEC, AVGO, KKR, NXPI, PACB, GM, KMI, APO, FBHS, PRLB, SPLK, PSX, PANW, DFP, ABBV, TWTR, AAL, JD, BABA, EVA, TWLO, RA, SE, BAND, SAIL, ZS, NIO, FVRR, SI, AZEK, U, CIBR, EFA, EMB, FDL, GDX, IBB, IEFA, IWM, IWV, IYH, JKF, PFF, SMH, SPYD, SUSB, TIP, TLT, VB, VCR, VMBS, VOOG, VTIP, XHB, XME, CB, AES, ASML, AAP, APD, ALL, AMED, AEP, AMT, NLY, ADSK, TFC, BBVA, SAN, BK, BCS, GOLD, BTI, CPB, FUN, CHE, LNG, CME, CI, CL, STZ, COO, CMI, DRI, DVN, DXCM, DEO, DVAX, EL, EXC, FDX, FITB, GIS, GILD, HOG, HCSG, HEI, HON, IP, IRM, JKHY, J, KLAC, MDLZ, LVS, MRVL, MCHP, MITK, NEM, NSC, NVAX, NVO, OHI, PPG, O, RBA, ROL, RY, RDS.A, SRE, SONY, LUV, SWN, SWK, SPWR, SYY, TJX, TTWO, TDS, TD, TREX, WEN, UL, VIRC, GWW, ANTM, WST, WY, WSM, WYNN, EBAY, VVR, CIK, ASG, HQH, USA, RVT, VCV, BTO, JPS, HPS, JPC, JQC, NXJ, BYM, HPI, GDV, UTG, JFR, MFD, JRO, DIAX, ETW, CODI, GLO, EDU, FSLR, ULTA, ENSG, MSCI, AQN, LOPE, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, BSL, EDF, BWG, MPC, HZNP, CLVS, ZNGA, GWRE, JPI, BTT, WDAY, PCI, NCLH, ZTS, HASI, NRZ, EPZM, FPF, WIX, MGNI, PAYC, GLOB, ECC, BST, STOR, DEA, NNDM, RACE, CDEV, VST, BL, OBSV, XFLT, SPOT, AQST, GH, LYFT, JMIA, CTVA, CHWY, BEAM, OTIS, MSGE, SNOW, MP, AI, AGG, ANGL, ARKK, BKLN, BLV, BOTZ, BSV, IGSB, CSM, DFEB, DIV, DSI, EMLC, ESGU, FNX, FXD, FXL, FYX, GVI, HYD, HYLS, IBUY, IHF, IJH, IJJ, IJR, IJT, IPAY, IQLT, ITA, ITM, IVE, IWB, IYG, LQD, MDIV, MOAT, NYF, PGX, PHO, PTNQ, PZA, ROBO, RSP, SLYV, SPLV, TAN, VLUE, VRP, XBI, XLRE, XLU, XOP, Reduced Positions: QQQ, MINT, LMT, T, SHY, PTLC, VTI, TDOC, BND, VBK, XLP, CTSH, NEE, GE, NUAN, UPS, BYND, CRNC, ITOT, QCLN, ARCC, BBY, BMY, C, CLX, F, MAR, TGT, NEA, ARCT, MTLS, NTLA, APPN, SPCE, MDB, MRNA, PINS, CARR, FIXD, FPE, VEA, VWO, ACN, ATVI, AB, LNT, MO, BIDU, CAR, LUMN, AWH, CAG, CCI, DHI, LLY, GS, HUM, JNJ, MGM, MTZ, MDT, MU, MS, NKE, ORCL, LIN, SNY, SPG, SWKS, SNPS, TSM, TXN, RTX, WEC, ZBRA, DNP, DAL, VMW, BEP, PFLT, PDI, FUBO, VEEV, AMRK, HUBS, CCD, SHOP, TEAM, IIPR, ROKU, ZM, FSLY, PSNL, PTON, CHIQ, EFAV, EFV, FDN, GSLC, IGV, INDA, IUSG, IWF, PDBC, QUAL, SILJ, SKYY, SLV, SMDV, SRLN, USMV, VXUS, XLK, PLD, AFL, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, AIG, AMP, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZN, BCE, BP, BDX, BIIB, BRO, BG, CP, KMX, FIS, SCHW, CMCSA, GLW, DHR, DB, DLR, DOV, EOG, EWBC, EA, EMR, EQIX, FICO, FAST, FISV, GPC, GERN, GGG, LHX, HIG, HPQ, HOLX, SVC, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, TT, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KR, LRCX, LTRX, LNC, LYV, PPIH, MGA, NDSN, NVS, INSG, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OSTK, PCAR, PNC, PAAS, PH, PNW, BKNG, PGR, PSEC, PRU, DGX, RFIL, REGN, ROP, RCL, SLG, WPM, SLP, SNA, TRV, STLD, TROW, TER, TMO, TTE, TM, TYL, UMH, X, VFC, VTR, MNTX, VMC, WM, WDC, ZBH, CPSH, GAB, MYJ, VGM, VMO, CXE, FFC, HIX, EVV, CSQ, CBAT, ETY, EXG, AOD, SPR, BBDC, LLNW, GRX, DFS, TEL, GAIN, APPS, PM, AGNC, RGA, BLNK, BUD, STWD, FTNT, OXLC, HCA, MITT, NMFC, ZG, APTV, OMF, TWOU, CGC, SYF, NVTA, JHB, CRSP, OKTA, VRNA, SFIX, STNE, TWST, PD, ALC, DDOG, XPEV, TLS, CGNT, CGNT, AMLP, BAB, BOND, IGIB, DEM, FBT, FTA, FTC, FTCS, FTSL, FTSM, GDXJ, HYG, HYS, IEF, IEMG, IHI, JETS, JPST, MBB, MTUM, PCEF, PSJ, QTEC, SCZ, SDIV, STIP, TDIV, VDC, VGIT, VNQI, VXF,

QQQ, MINT, LMT, T, SHY, PTLC, VTI, TDOC, BND, VBK, XLP, CTSH, NEE, GE, NUAN, UPS, BYND, CRNC, ITOT, QCLN, ARCC, BBY, BMY, C, CLX, F, MAR, TGT, NEA, ARCT, MTLS, NTLA, APPN, SPCE, MDB, MRNA, PINS, CARR, FIXD, FPE, VEA, VWO, ACN, ATVI, AB, LNT, MO, BIDU, CAR, LUMN, AWH, CAG, CCI, DHI, LLY, GS, HUM, JNJ, MGM, MTZ, MDT, MU, MS, NKE, ORCL, LIN, SNY, SPG, SWKS, SNPS, TSM, TXN, RTX, WEC, ZBRA, DNP, DAL, VMW, BEP, PFLT, PDI, FUBO, VEEV, AMRK, HUBS, CCD, SHOP, TEAM, IIPR, ROKU, ZM, FSLY, PSNL, PTON, CHIQ, EFAV, EFV, FDN, GSLC, IGV, INDA, IUSG, IWF, PDBC, QUAL, SILJ, SKYY, SLV, SMDV, SRLN, USMV, VXUS, XLK, PLD, AFL, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, AIG, AMP, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZN, BCE, BP, BDX, BIIB, BRO, BG, CP, KMX, FIS, SCHW, CMCSA, GLW, DHR, DB, DLR, DOV, EOG, EWBC, EA, EMR, EQIX, FICO, FAST, FISV, GPC, GERN, GGG, LHX, HIG, HPQ, HOLX, SVC, HBAN, MTCH, IDXX, TT, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KR, LRCX, LTRX, LNC, LYV, PPIH, MGA, NDSN, NVS, INSG, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OSTK, PCAR, PNC, PAAS, PH, PNW, BKNG, PGR, PSEC, PRU, DGX, RFIL, REGN, ROP, RCL, SLG, WPM, SLP, SNA, TRV, STLD, TROW, TER, TMO, TTE, TM, TYL, UMH, X, VFC, VTR, MNTX, VMC, WM, WDC, ZBH, CPSH, GAB, MYJ, VGM, VMO, CXE, FFC, HIX, EVV, CSQ, CBAT, ETY, EXG, AOD, SPR, BBDC, LLNW, GRX, DFS, TEL, GAIN, APPS, PM, AGNC, RGA, BLNK, BUD, STWD, FTNT, OXLC, HCA, MITT, NMFC, ZG, APTV, OMF, TWOU, CGC, SYF, NVTA, JHB, CRSP, OKTA, VRNA, SFIX, STNE, TWST, PD, ALC, DDOG, XPEV, TLS, CGNT, CGNT, AMLP, BAB, BOND, IGIB, DEM, FBT, FTA, FTC, FTCS, FTSL, FTSM, GDXJ, HYG, HYS, IEF, IEMG, IHI, JETS, JPST, MBB, MTUM, PCEF, PSJ, QTEC, SCZ, SDIV, STIP, TDIV, VDC, VGIT, VNQI, VXF, Sold Out: IAU, WKHS, IAC, PFPT, PSTG, IUSV, SSPK, PENN, STX, NLOK, PLYM, NAN, HBI, NVRO, CBRL, CAN, VIXY, VXX, NKG, MMC, PLUG, SEIC, SMG, ED, BRK.A, ICVT, FCEL, EMLP, DXJ, GNTX, ASPL, SCHG, JBLU, CTXS, NKLA, ASX, MDC, FIV, LOB, SUI, VKTX, NAVI, BIT, VMI, TCPC, FCAM, JEMD, SMFG,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Gold Trust, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, Workhorse Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2021Q2, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 1060 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedbush+morgan+securities+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 612,029 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 925,633 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,910 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 191,206 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 462,221 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.29%

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $84.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 126,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.747800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 180,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 62,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $109.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $153.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 925,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3463.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 840.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 255.09%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 271,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 369.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 354,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 38.52%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $460.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Pure Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 74.84%. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 6,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 33.93%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $39.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 44,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.76%. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $297.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 49.6%. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 9,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.