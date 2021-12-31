Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Umpqua Holdings Corp

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Kite Realty Group Trust, SunOpta Inc, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Umpqua Holdings Corp, The Shyft Group Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. owns 611 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,091,471 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84% Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 263,536 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 553,301 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67% Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 562,751 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 419,933 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 922,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 195,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 232,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 241,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $69.2, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 302,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,559,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 235.92%. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,660,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc by 163.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.15 and $43.92, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 372,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Avista Corp by 2016.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 211,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 108.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,391,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verso Corp. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $22.65.

Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.