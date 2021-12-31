Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Umpqua Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: CADE, CADE, CIVI, CIVI, AMTB, BRBR, AXL, DHI, TCBX, MKSI, KWR, SRI, ONB, M, ARKO, TCNNF, AMOT, SCOR, PD, IBEX, BSVN, GOGO, BBBY, CINT, AVAV, KAMN, BHR, ORGO, CMTL, CLDX, ORN, HARP, HNGR, HWBK, CFST, XFOR, AFMD, AY, SPWH, CVLT, NRG, FFIV, SONO, ABBV, OAS, TTWO, ROLL, ELEV, VOE,
- Added Positions: NSA, KRG, STKL, FIBK, AVA, SHO, BANR, ELY, ITCI, MGNI, PACW, PGC, SWCH, ASO, EEFT, SIMO, FRME, PERI, SGH, ICUI, UFPI, ATRC, CPE, IESC, BCC, ZYME, ACA, HLMN, AMN, AEO, CVGW, CLAR, DCO, FARM, HELE, SWK, VMI, NOG, ST, PACB, ASTE, HWKN, IIIN, OSTK, RRX, VTNR, KE, LNT, BOOM, KEX, LPSN, MTH, PCH, UNF, BRBS, INFN, GPRO, AXNX, PWP, ARE, EAT, CPF, CVCY, CHE, CLF, GRMN, KBAL, OSIS, OCFC, WERN, RGA, VPG, AAT, NBHC, IBP, NXRT, PFGC, LBRT, ESTA, CCB, CBNK, INDI, IWS, ATSG, ATI, AVD, APA, CVCO, CTIC, CCK, LIVN, FMNB, FMBH, GPK, HLIT, LHCG, NDSN, RCKY, SCHN, SCHL, SCL, SUI, UNFI, WNC, ALGT, QIPT, NDLS, IRT, CCS, JRVR, EVBG, VST, SBT, EVOP, BBSI, FMC, FARO, FBIZ, JBLU, KLIC, NBN, NWPX, PHM, VOLT, HIMX, GLDD, MX, GWRS, NCBS, CSTM, BRX, CSLT, ISTR, SGRY, RETA, CSTR, WTTR, VBNK, CALB, TPTX, PING, KROS, AVO, SSBK,
- Reduced Positions: SHYF, TBK, ROG, BVH, PIPR, HAS, MXL, HP, JBSS, EXTR, PRFT, TBBK, TREE, LCUT, WTFC, HONE, LNC, SAIA, SYNA, TCBI, TITN, JOAN, BLDR, CWST, CASY, SPTN, FAF, NVEE, WSC, CSV, MTW, ON, CDMO, SAFM, UIS, GMRE, ARES, AA, CTOS, OZK, BHLB, CASS, XPER, YELL, JBT, SPLP, FATE, BOOT, EVH, GMS, ELF, PACK, DEN, CRMT, CNOB, CMCO, FFIC, HSTM, LYTS, LNDC, MRCY, DS, OMCL, PCYO, NXGN, STLD, SF, SNV, TREX, VECO, HEES, WNS, LMAT, OCSL, AOSL, CONE, HRTG, ARRY, SRCE, ALE, AYI, ALG, AIZ, ATRO, BMRC, BC, MTRN, BG, CTRA, CERS, CRL, CIR, COLM, CTBI, AORT, CUTR, KINS, DECK, DKS, DCOM, DIOD, LCII, SSP, ESE, EXP, EGP, EFSC, FBP, BANC, FEIM, ROCK, GT, GHM, GBX, HALO, HSC, HBNC, IIVI, IDA, IBOC, LCNB, LKQ, LZB, LBAI, AXGN, LAD, MDU, MAC, MEI, MTX, NSSC, NATR, ASGN, PZZA, PDCE, PNFP, AVNT, QCRH, RRC, RCII, INVE, SGA, SASR, SKY, SWKS, LUV, SHOO, AXON, TDY, TTC, UFPT, URI, UNTY, UEIC, VICR, WTBA, WAL, WWD, DGICA, ICFI, FRST, AIMC, INBK, DAN, IOVA, LPLA, TROX, HMST, VAC, CUBI, VCRA, ICLR, DRIO, IBTX, BRG, FFWM, ASPN, CFG, GWB, SYNH, FNWB, CHCT, BLD, LITE, IIPR, PLYM, MCB, CNNE, AHCO, OBNK, EPRT, MYFW, IAA, BRP, PINE, BWMN, AIR, AZZ, ACC, ARC, ANGO, WTRG, ARW, MTOR, ALOT, AVY, ACLS, BKH, AX, BRO, BRKR, CECE, CBT, CPT, CSL, CRS, CIEN, NNN, CPSI, CTO, OFC, DBD, DRE, EMKR, ENS, EXAS, FNB, PFC, FHN, FR, FBC, FL, GNTX, GIL, GSBC, FUL, HNI, HALL, EHC, HMN, HURC, IEX, IVAC, IONS, JLL, KNX, LAMR, LGND, LECO, MRTN, MGRC, CASH, MET, MIDD, MHK, MCRI, MOG.A, NNBR, NI, NWE, NUVA, IOSP, OSBC, OFG, OSK, OMI, PEBK, PLAB, PXD, PLXS, PB, QMCO, RS, RGEN, POOL, SWIR, SKYW, SON, SJI, SWN, STRL, SNX, TROW, REPX, TER, TTEK, GL, TG, TRMB, TGI, TYL, SPOK, UFI, AUB, UCBI, URBN, MTN, MNTX, WAFD, WLK, STAR, INTT, SENEA, HEI.A, MRKR, DK, HOMB, COWN, GTLS, INFU, SPR, BBDC, PODD, GRBK, ULTA, MAXR, HI, CCXI, CRDF, RILY, LEA, GNRC, RQHTF, EBMT, WD, ASPU, BKU, RLJ, CHEF, FBHS, MTSI, ACRE, FRGI, HTBI, HMTV, HASI, VOYA, AHH, NSTG, REXR, RMAX, TNDM, QUOT, PCTY, AKBA, CIO, TMX, LNTH, CTLT, CYBR, VEC, INSE, SUM, PFHD, WING, BW, ENR, TRU, PVBC, PLNT, EQBK, NTLA, USFD, PTGX, AIRG, FBK, BL, ICHR, THRY, MPHX, ACEL, EYE, NMRK, LASR, CHX, KZR, AVRO, EVER, FLMN, STRO, TUFN, MNRL, APRE, NREF, FSBC, FSBC, ORGN, IMGO, USCB,
- Sold Out: CADE, CADE, UMPQ, ZIXI, VRS, CXP, KDMN, MSBI, ADC, VRTV, SR, BCO, AMTBB, GLPI, EGRX, SREV, STXB, ISBC, ROIC, MPAA, DSPG, GAN, HYFM, AMWD, SPFI, XLRN, WSFS, VNT, HPQ, HSIC, FKWL, SRDX, KRNY, MDWT, LKFN, RNWK, SNDX, ATKR, WHLRD.PFD, BWFG, CENX, IVC, UBFO, LW, BLFY, DLA, NPO, IMMR, ITRI, ARDX, UMH, FRBA, PMHG, CLLS, LMB, WHLRP.PFD, GEG, WWW, VQS, ISOS,
- PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 1,091,471 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
- Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) - 263,536 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
- MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 553,301 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67%
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 562,751 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 419,933 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 922,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 195,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 232,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 241,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $69.2, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 302,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,559,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 235.92%. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,660,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc by 163.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.15 and $43.92, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 372,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avista Corp (AVA)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Avista Corp by 2016.43%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 211,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 108.40%. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,391,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17.Sold Out: (ZIXI)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.17 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.28.Sold Out: Verso Corp (VRS)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verso Corp. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $22.65.Sold Out: (CXP)
Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.05 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $19.16.
