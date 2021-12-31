Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Netflix Inc, Airbnb Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Medallia Inc, AT&T Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, VUSB, SHY, CTRA, TER, SPOT, SNOW, TBT, CIBR, LYV, GRUB, MTB, MLCO, NFG, NTR, NVR, ORA, PK, TAL, TMHC, TREX, VNET, WHR, WPC, WH, XPEV, DDOG, AA, AIRC, AZPN, ATO, BURL, CPRI, CF, ZNH, CWEN, CYBR, LSI, DPZ, ELS, ESS, EXR, FBHS, HEI.A, HTGC, JNPR, KSS, TKC, IQ,
- Added Positions: NFLX, PINS, EEM, TSLA, AMZN, COWN, MSFT, VWO, GOOGL, ESGD, ABT, AMD, CP, CSCO, FMC, GDS, HD, EWJ, SCZ, FB, MSI, PFE, CRM, VT, VMW, WFC, ABB, ABBV, ACN, AMGN, ASML, ADP, BNS, BDX, BRK.B, BHP, BAC, BDN, AVGO, BG, CAT, CB, CHD, CME, KO, CCI, DHR, DEO, EW, ETSY, FISV, F, GIS, GSK, GS, HLT, HON, HSBC, INFY, ICE, IJR, IBB, IWM, NEAR, JNJ, JPM, KB, KDP, KR, LIN, LOW, MAR, MRVL, MCD, MU, MDLZ, MDB, EDU, NEE, NKE, NVS, NVO, PANW, PSO, MYPS, PG, QCOM, O, RELX, RIO, RDS.A, SPGI, SCHW, SHW, SHG, SONY, STT, SMFG, TSM, TTM, VIV, TME, TMO, TTE, UBS, UNH, BSV, VRTX, VNO, WIT, WPP, ZTS, ABMD, AAP, AES, AGNC, AKAM, ALB, ALC, ALGN, Y, ALNY, AEE, AMT, AME, ADI, AU, BUD, ANSS, AMAT, APTV, ACGL, ARGX, AVB, AVY, BIDU, BKR, BLL, BBD, BSBR, SAN, CIB, BMO, BK, GOLD, BAX, BCE, BGNE, BB, BX, BA, BKNG, BP, BRFS, BR, BF.B, BWXT, CCD, CCJ, CM, CNQ, CNI, CAJ, CARR, CE, CNC, CNP, GIB, LNG, LFC, CTAS, CFG, CNHI, CGNX, CTSH, CL, SBS, SID, COP, STZ, COO, CPRT, CLB, CTVA, CS, CRH, CSX, CVS, DHI, DRI, DVA, DE, DELL, DB, DXCM, FANG, DFS, DNP, DLTR, DOW, DBX, DUK, DD, EMN, ETN, ECL, EC, EIX, ESTC, ESLT, E, ENPH, EPAM, EFX, EQNR, EQR, ES, EXC, EXPE, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FHN, FIW, FLT, FTNT, FTS, FCX, AJG, IT, GD, GM, GMAB, GILD, GPN, GDDY, GWW, ASR, AVAL, HAL, HAS, HEI, JKHY, HES, HPE, HOLX, HZNP, HRL, HPQ, HUBS, HUM, HBAN, ICL, INFO, ITW, ILMN, IMO, ING, IR, INGR, IFF, IPG, QQQ, IQV, IRM, ACWI, SUSA, IWD, J, JHG, JCI, YY, KBH, K, KEY, KHC, LH, LRCX, EL, LEN, LLY, LECO, LNC, LKQ, LYG, LMT, LULU, LUMN, MPC, MMC, MLM, MCK, MELI, MET, MTD, MGM, MUFG, MFG, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NGG, NWG, NTES, NEM, NICE, NIO, NOK, NTRS, NOC, NOV, NVCR, NUAN, NUE, NAC, NXPI, OMC, ON, OTEX, OTIS, PGRE, PH, PKI, PBR, PSX, PDD, PHI, PNC, PKX, PPG, PFG, PLD, PRU, PSA, PEG, PHM, QGEN, QRTEA, RJF, REGN, RF, RGEN, RSG, RMD, QSR, RBLX, ROK, RCI, ROP, RY, SBAC, XLF, SRE, SHOP, SPG, SIRI, SLG, SJM, SNAP, SDY, SWK, STLA, STE, SUI, SLF, SU, SUZ, SIVB, SWCH, TAK, TRP, TS, TXT, TTD, TRI, TMUS, TD, TRV, TSN, UDR, RARE, UGP, UL, UNP, UPS, UNM, USB, VFC, VALE, VOE, VYM, VEDL, VRSN, VRSK, VTRS, VICI, VIPS, VOD, VOYA, VMC, WBA, WM, WELL, WST, WY, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZTO,
- Reduced Positions: T, VTI, CLX, IEMG, EFA, BIIB, BABA, ANET, CVX, MRNA, PYPL, BOND, TXN, VEA, VSGX, ATVI, ADBE, GOOG, AWK, NLY, SQ, BMY, C, CTXS, CCEP, DOCU, EPD, FIS, FMS, IBM, INTU, MUB, PHG, LSXMA, FWONA, LOGI, MDT, NLOK, NVDA, OKE, ORCL, PGR, RTX, SAP, TGT, TEF, VZ, VIAC, ATNF, AEG, AEM, ARE, ALL, MO, ABEV, AEP, ABC, AON, APA, ATR, TEAM, ADSK, BBY, BILI, TECH, BLK, BSX, BTI, BRO, CBT, CDNS, CDW, CERN, CRL, CHKP, CHT, CI, CLH, ELP, CAG, CLR, GLW, CSGP, CEQP, CRWD, CMI, DBRG, D, DCI, DOV, DXC, EA, ENB, ENIC, ETR, EQT, WTRG, EXPD, FAF, FSLR, FIVN, FNV, GPS, GIL, GFI, GGG, HAIN, HIG, HCA, PEAK, HELE, HSIC, HMC, HST, HTHT, IAC, IEX, IDXX, PODD, IHG, IP, EWC, IJH, IGSB, DVY, ITUB, JLL, KAR, KMB, KMI, KGC, KLAC, KEP, LHX, LEVI, LYB, MFC, MRO, MOS, MSCI, MUR, NNN, NTCO, NRZ, NEP, NMR, OXY, OGN, OVV, OC, TLK, PCAR, PTEN, PM, PB, PUK, RRC, REG, ROKU, RCL, SCHB, SCHA, SE, STX, SGEN, SEE, SVC, NOW, SJR, SKM, SWKS, SNN, LUV, SWN, STAG, SYK, SYF, SYY, TRGP, TEL, TECK, TDY, TT, TWLO, TWTR, UBER, UGI, UMC, URI, VLO, VNQ, VOO, VEU, VEEV, VTR, WCN, WEC, WAL, WTW, WWD, XYL, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ZM, ZS,
- Sold Out: MDLA, TDOC, TIP, SDS, KSU, DAR, VMEO, COIN, ADPT, ZLAB, HXL, JETS, APO, TOTL, VXF, PRTA, WIX, STIP, PLTR, FINX, HQH, CLDR, UAL, KWEB, SNP, RPAI, ORAN, MKTX, NBIX, FMX, EPR, NVAX, DAL, CCL, CAE, ALK, XRAY, WB, ENIA, UPST, KD, GET,
For the details of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wetherby+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 674,069 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 347,023 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 219,887 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,007 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,915 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $158.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 97.84%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 785.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.938200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 114,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 109,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71.Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.Sold Out: (KSU)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying