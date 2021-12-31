Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Netflix Inc, Airbnb Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Medallia Inc, AT&T Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Airbnb Inc, Pinterest Inc, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Medallia Inc, AT&T Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 929 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 674,069 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 347,023 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 219,887 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,007 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,915 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $184.072500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $158.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 97.84%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 21,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 785.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.938200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 114,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 36.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 109,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 45.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in FMC Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $44.35, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.83 and $63.17, with an estimated average price of $56.51.