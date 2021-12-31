Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
iSHARES TRUST Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells , Teledyne Technologies Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc

Investment company iSHARES TRUST (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, sells , Teledyne Technologies Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Hanesbrands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, iSHARES TRUST. As of 2021Q4, iSHARES TRUST owns 454 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,253 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.53%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,871 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,988 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.80%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,444 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.73%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,293 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.97%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $94.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $415.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Apple Inc by 158.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 178,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 160.22%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $285.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 85,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 162.80%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2936.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 159.73%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2648.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 160.97%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $838.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 9,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 158.31%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2653.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88.

Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.



