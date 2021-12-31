iSHARES TRUST Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells , Teledyne Technologies Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc

New Purchases: MTCH, TECH, BRO, CDAY,

MTCH, TECH, BRO, CDAY, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, TSLA, GOOG, FB, NVDA, BRK.B, UNH, JPM, HD, PG, V, PFE, BAC, MA, DIS, AVGO, ADBE, ACN, CSCO, NFLX, TMO, COST, ABT, CRM, PEP, ABBV, KO, CMCSA, PYPL, LLY, VZ, DHR, INTC, NKE, QCOM, MCD, MRK, NEE, INTU, LIN, T, AMD, LOW, TXN, UNP, UPS, AMAT, BMY, CVS, MDT, MS, ORCL, SBUX, AMT, BLK, GS, ISRG, NOW, PLD, AMGN, SCHW, IBM, C, SPGI, ZTS, CAT, TGT, ANTM, AXP, ADP, GE, LRCX, MU, ADI, DE, BKNG, CCI, GILD, MDLZ, MMC, SYK, TJX, MRNA, CSX, CME, EW, EL, F, PNC, SHW, GM, CB, TFC, ICE, CHTR, BDX, CI, CL, ETN, EQIX, ITW, NSC, USB, APD, AON, FIS, KLAC, REGN, TMUS, ADSK, BSX, COF, ECL, FDX, FISV, FCX, HUM, ILMN, JCI, MCO, PGR, PSA, WM, NXPI, HCA, ATVI, APH, CDNS, DXCM, DLR, EMR, EXC, INFO, IDXX, ROP, SPG, SNPS, VRTX, XLNX, TEL, MSCI, DG, IQV, A, ALGN, AIG, CNC, CTSH, TT, KMB, MCHP, NEM, ORLY, O, CMG, FTNT, CARR, AZO, BK, BAX, STZ, GIS, GPN, HPQ, MAR, MET, MSI, PPG, PH, PAYX, PRU, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SYY, TROW, YUM, EBAY, MPC, APTV, HLT, DOW, AFL, ARE, AME, ANSS, ADM, AJG, AVB, BIIB, CBRE, CTAS, CPRT, DHI, EA, EFX, FAST, MNST, WELL, IFF, LEN, MCK, MTD, PEG, RMD, TRV, STT, WBA, WST, WMB, AWK, VRSK, FRC, PSX, TWTR, KEYS, CTVA, OTIS, ALL, AMP, BLL, ED, GLW, CMI, DLTR, EQR, EXR, FITB, HSY, KR, LH, ES, NUE, ODFL, PCAR, PKI, RSG, SWK, VLO, VMC, WY, WTW, ZBRA, TDG, DFS, KMI, CDW, ANET, ALB, BBY, KMX, CERN, CHD, CLX, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EIX, ETR, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, FE, GRMN, IT, HAL, HIG, HBAN, KEY, MLM, MKC, MAA, MPWR, NDAQ, NTAP, NTRS, OKE, DGX, RF, POOL, STX, SWKS, LUV, STE, TTWO, TER, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, URI, VFC, VTR, VRSN, WAT, ZBH, BR, DAL, ULTA, GNRC, LYB, XYL, ENPH, CTLT, SYF, ETSY, KHC, HPE, FTV, IR, BKR, ABMD, AKAM, ABC, ATO, AVY, PARA, CE, CNP, CRL, CINF, COO, DRI, GPC, PEAK, HOLX, IEX, IP, JBHT, BBWI, MTB, MGM, MAS, NVR, PFG, RJF, RCL, UDR, WAB, WDC, FLT, MOS, PAYC, CFG, CZR, QRVO, AMCR, AOS, AAP, BIO, BWA, BXP, BF.B, CF, CHRW, CAH, CCL, LUMN, CTXS, TPR, CMA, CAG, XRAY, EMN, RE, FFIV, FMC, FRT, BEN, HAS, HSIC, HRL, HST, INCY, IPG, IRM, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, K, KIM, LKQ, LVS, LNC, LYV, MKTX, MHK, VTRS, OMC, PKG, PTC, PHM, PWR, REG, RHI, WRK, SEE, SNA, NLOK, TFX, UAL, UHS, WRB, WHR, ZION, L, LDOS, CBOE, FBHS, PNR, ALLE, AAL, HWM, FOXA, ALK, IVZ, AIZ, CPB, DXC, DVA, DISCA, DISH, GPS, TAP, NWL, PENN, PBCT, PVH, RL, ROL, GL, UAA, VNO, WYNN, IPGP, DISCK, NLSN, NCLH, NWS, NWSA, UA, LW, FOX, OGN,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, TSLA, GOOG, FB, NVDA, BRK.B, UNH, JPM, HD, PG, V, PFE, BAC, MA, DIS, AVGO, ADBE, ACN, CSCO, NFLX, TMO, COST, ABT, CRM, PEP, ABBV, KO, CMCSA, PYPL, LLY, VZ, DHR, INTC, NKE, QCOM, MCD, MRK, NEE, INTU, LIN, T, AMD, LOW, TXN, UNP, UPS, AMAT, BMY, CVS, MDT, MS, ORCL, SBUX, AMT, BLK, GS, ISRG, NOW, PLD, AMGN, SCHW, IBM, C, SPGI, ZTS, CAT, TGT, ANTM, AXP, ADP, GE, LRCX, MU, ADI, DE, BKNG, CCI, GILD, MDLZ, MMC, SYK, TJX, MRNA, CSX, CME, EW, EL, F, PNC, SHW, GM, CB, TFC, ICE, CHTR, BDX, CI, CL, ETN, EQIX, ITW, NSC, USB, APD, AON, FIS, KLAC, REGN, TMUS, ADSK, BSX, COF, ECL, FDX, FISV, FCX, HUM, ILMN, JCI, MCO, PGR, PSA, WM, NXPI, HCA, ATVI, APH, CDNS, DXCM, DLR, EMR, EXC, INFO, IDXX, ROP, SPG, SNPS, VRTX, XLNX, TEL, MSCI, DG, IQV, A, ALGN, AIG, CNC, CTSH, TT, KMB, MCHP, NEM, ORLY, O, CMG, FTNT, CARR, AZO, BK, BAX, STZ, GIS, GPN, HPQ, MAR, MET, MSI, PPG, PH, PAYX, PRU, ROK, ROST, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SRE, SYY, TROW, YUM, EBAY, MPC, APTV, HLT, DOW, AFL, ARE, AME, ANSS, ADM, AJG, AVB, BIIB, CBRE, CTAS, CPRT, DHI, EA, EFX, FAST, MNST, WELL, IFF, LEN, MCK, MTD, PEG, RMD, TRV, STT, WBA, WST, WMB, AWK, VRSK, FRC, PSX, TWTR, KEYS, CTVA, OTIS, ALL, AMP, BLL, ED, GLW, CMI, DLTR, EQR, EXR, FITB, HSY, KR, LH, ES, NUE, ODFL, PCAR, PKI, RSG, SWK, VLO, VMC, WY, WTW, ZBRA, TDG, DFS, KMI, CDW, ANET, ALB, BBY, KMX, CERN, CHD, CLX, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EIX, ETR, ESS, EXPE, EXPD, FE, GRMN, IT, HAL, HIG, HBAN, KEY, MLM, MKC, MAA, MPWR, NDAQ, NTAP, NTRS, OKE, DGX, RF, POOL, STX, SWKS, LUV, STE, TTWO, TER, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, URI, VFC, VTR, VRSN, WAT, ZBH, BR, DAL, ULTA, GNRC, LYB, XYL, ENPH, CTLT, SYF, ETSY, KHC, HPE, FTV, IR, BKR, ABMD, AKAM, ABC, ATO, AVY, PARA, CE, CNP, CRL, CINF, COO, DRI, GPC, PEAK, HOLX, IEX, IP, JBHT, BBWI, MTB, MGM, MAS, NVR, PFG, RJF, RCL, UDR, WAB, WDC, FLT, MOS, PAYC, CFG, CZR, QRVO, AMCR, AOS, AAP, BIO, BWA, BXP, BF.B, CF, CHRW, CAH, CCL, LUMN, CTXS, TPR, CMA, CAG, XRAY, EMN, RE, FFIV, FMC, FRT, BEN, HAS, HSIC, HRL, HST, INCY, IPG, IRM, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, K, KIM, LKQ, LVS, LNC, LYV, MKTX, MHK, VTRS, OMC, PKG, PTC, PHM, PWR, REG, RHI, WRK, SEE, SNA, NLOK, TFX, UAL, UHS, WRB, WHR, ZION, L, LDOS, CBOE, FBHS, PNR, ALLE, AAL, HWM, FOXA, ALK, IVZ, AIZ, CPB, DXC, DVA, DISCA, DISH, GPS, TAP, NWL, PENN, PBCT, PVH, RL, ROL, GL, UAA, VNO, WYNN, IPGP, DISCK, NLSN, NCLH, NWS, NWSA, UA, LW, FOX, OGN, Sold Out: KSU, TDY, GWW, LEG, HBI, WU,

Investment company iSHARES TRUST Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, sells , Teledyne Technologies Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Hanesbrands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, iSHARES TRUST. As of 2021Q4, iSHARES TRUST owns 454 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ishares+esg+screened+s%26p+500+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,253 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 85,871 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,988 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,444 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.73% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,293 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.97%

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $94.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $415.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.17 and $130.32, with an estimated average price of $114.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Apple Inc by 158.53%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 178,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 160.22%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $285.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 85,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 162.80%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2936.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 159.73%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2648.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 160.97%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $838.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 9,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 158.31%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2653.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 3,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88.

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59.

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

iSHARES TRUST sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.