NuWave Investment Management, LLC Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells FedEx Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Okta Inc

Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company NuWave Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, MGM Resorts International, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Comcast Corp, Twitter Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Okta Inc, Shopify Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NuWave Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, NuWave Investment Management, LLC owns 268 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PANW, MGM, IWM, CMCSA, TWTR, GS, ALB, LLY, BDX, ROKU, AAPL, ICE, DIS, QCOM, MS, SGEN, HLT, ALXN, MDT, NKE, FCX, CZR, ARE, ATVI, IDXX, APTV, ETN, ILMN, DVN, WYNN, BIDU, DFS, MOS, MPC, LYV, JCI, TEL, SPLK, SIRI, SYK, CTSH, STZ, YUM, SIVB, APA, COF, NLSN, CHKP, HAL, AES, FANG, INTU, VRTX, TJX, MA, CERN, ARMK, HON, OMC, GWRE, V, MLM, UNP, FRC, IAC, CB, SCHW, GPN, ULTA, LW, QQQ, ATUS, CPRT, DE, EMR, INFY, EPD, MPW, IT, CL, TSLA, SUI, SYF, KO, ISRG, ALGN, LYB, CF, LVS, PKG, ZION, PSX, EA, SBUX, TSN, VMC, RTX, CAT, VTRS, TDG, ALL, EL, BR, ADP, VST, TRV, NLOK, HES, NLY, ADSK, DISCA, XYL, EW, MNST, JNJ, VOD, AVY, MKTX, LDOS, CONE, BRK.B, EIX, HAS, MXIM, SWKS, SEE, DRE,

FOXA, COUP, RNG, MDB, CMI, MTCH, CME, Z, BHC, MSFT, SNAP, RCL, DOCU, VLO, SRPT, SHW, UPS, VFC, OXY, ESS, GE, AYX, NEE, KEY, PFE, PPG, UL, BKR, SYY, TROW, AON, GWW, ECL, AMZN, CTAS, APH, BWA, CINF, SLB, SPG, RF, BMRN, CSX, BABA, OHI, PII, IPG, FIS, VNO, QSR, PRU, MRK, BRO, HBAN, CFG, BAH, LUMN, ROK, BXP, HEI, ITW, MTB, FDS, APO, DOV, BLUE, NFLX, CNI, WPC, JNPR, LBRDK, VOYA, PEAK, Reduced Positions: SHOP, KMB, REGN, BBY, CLX, AIG, SQ, CRM, WMT, CMG, MCD, TWLO, CVNA, XLNX, AMD, HUBS, APD, GILD, PLD, TTD, CGC, FE, PCAR, AJG, AXP, PAYX, BMY, RGLD, NEM, TMO, COG, HRL, MRNA, ABT, BLL, FLT, SU, PYPL, CCL, O, MPLX, WMB, CLR, WPM, EMN, XOM, ET, TFC, FMC, FITB, ADM, PFG, PRGO, WELL, PEN, MAS, FTV, ETSY, HFC, MKC, GOOG, CVS, TT, OKE, BLK, COP, DXCM,

For the details of NuWave Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuwave+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 6,305 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 46,826 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 7,097 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 26,607 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 19,112 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 6,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 46,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 26,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 19,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Corp by 3200.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 26,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 1497.05%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $261.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 1323.08%. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $309.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 1517.53%. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $289.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 406.72%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $256.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 1321.74%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

NuWave Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.