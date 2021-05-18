Logo
Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Anaplan Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Jabil Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Anaplan Inc, Arrival, Electronic Arts Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Jabil Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Amdocs, Palo Alto Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 649 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alyeska+investment+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.
  1. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 909,165 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.83%
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 531,462 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 632.56%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 220,586 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) - 8,819,810 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
  5. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX) - 4,684,798 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.88 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 4,684,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,601,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arrival (ARVL)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Arrival. The purchase prices were between $16.06 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 5,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,207,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $115.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 637,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,932,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 632.56%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $214.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 531,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 186.83%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $138.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 909,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Target Corp by 9156.98%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 318,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 140.48%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $321.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 227,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 1108.24%. The purchase prices were between $114.4 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $171.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 329,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 318.65%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,765,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (IPV)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.56 and $20, with an estimated average price of $16.2.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. keeps buying
