Zacks Investment Management Buys UGI Corp, NiSource Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Corteva Inc, Sabre Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Zacks Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys UGI Corp, NiSource Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Intuit Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Corteva Inc, Sabre Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zacks Investment Management. As of 2021Q2, Zacks Investment Management owns 570 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zacks+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 813,227 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
  2. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 428,612 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 978,790 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 777,310 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 826,194 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 674,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,174,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1046.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $479.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $345.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,073,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 95.72%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $554.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $331.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 128,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 699,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Square Inc by 96.71%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62.

Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.

Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.

Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT keeps buying
