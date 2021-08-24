Zacks Investment Management Buys UGI Corp, NiSource Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Corteva Inc, Sabre Corp

- New Purchases: UGI, NI, ISRG, VEEV, ILMN, BURL, ZM, EPR, WRB, APPS, FLWS, TYL, ICSH, DLB, IT, YUM, EVBG, HES, EFX, LSTR, FOXA, CARR, CHRW, VRNT, ULTA, KKR, MTDR, APG, PGNY, ADM, ATRC, DIOD, M, FELE, MOV, POWI, TECH, FIVE, PANW, KEYS, USFD, EYE, ARNC, STEP, EFNL, DDD, AMKR, CENT, PLCE, CCOI, CTBI, EXPO, THFF, GRC, GFF, HL, HBNC, HUM, JOUT, KRO, MGRC, MED, MOG.A, OII, AVNT, QCRH, RAVN, RBCAA, RUSHA, SKY, SCL, SGC, GIC, GIC, TRNS, DGICA, HI, CMRE, FRG, AMRK, HQY, GNL, CSWI, RMR, ATKR, NTB, CSTR, NESR, BY, RBB, WHD, OBNK, AMTB, OPRT, BRBR, OGN, DBB, MUB, SCHO, SUB, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLU, ATVI, ALXN, FUN, CHD, CCRN, HAFC, HWKN, KNL, MTD, MORN, PTSI, PGC, RBBN, HLIO, UAL, ULH, WTI, CAI, IGT, DAN, RGLS, RH, WPG, BABA, GNK, SCPH, DOCU, AMAL, CVET, CRWD, COPX, DGRO, IWS, VO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, XOM, CVX, INTU, ACN, CVS, NVDA, FB, SQ, CRM, EME, FICO, JNJ, AAPL, KEY, PFE, WMT, GM, VSTO, COP, TRI, ADBE, CAT, INTC, TTWO, AMZN, CPRT, PRU, SBUX, USB, PM, CE, KO, DVN, GOOGL, MDLZ, SO, PSX, DOW, SPY, AJG, BMY, BRKS, EMN, FITB, GILD, HPQ, IP, PNC, PEP, PEG, VZ, TSLA, KMI, AGG, SHY, AIR, T, AMED, BAC, BLK, C, EMR, GD, HSY, HBAN, MET, NKE, RGEN, THC, TOL, UNH, TMUS, BLMN, ABBV, CRNC, TIP, VONG, PLD, AFL, MO, AVY, TFC, CACI, CDNS, CTAS, CSCO, CL, COST, DHR, DAR, DE, EW, ELS, NEE, FNF, GGG, HIG, HVT, HON, IIVI, JCOM, LRCX, LNN, LOW, MANH, MMC, MTZ, MCK, MCO, MLI, NICE, ODFL, PPG, QCOM, REGN, RSG, ROK, SPNS, SYK, SYY, TXN, UPS, WPC, DIS, WST, WAL, FOR, V, FTNT, FANG, BCC, WMS, BOOT, MRNA, AMCR, IGSB, IJH, IJR, IVV, QQQ, REZ, VCSH, VOO, SRCE, ANF, AMD, HTH, APD, ARE, ALGN, AEP, AIT, ATR, BLL, BG, VIAC, CF, CRAI, CLH, CNS, COLB, DVA, LCII, ETN, LLY, OVV, WIRE, NPO, EXPE, EXR, FBNC, FLIC, FISV, FBC, FULT, GIII, TGNA, GRMN, HAIN, IPG, SJM, JBL, JCI, KBH, KSS, KR, LECO, MDU, MTG, MAN, MKC, MCHP, MU, MSI, NTAP, NUE, ORLY, ORI, OMC, ORCL, PKI, PCH, PFBC, QGEN, PWR, RMD, SMG, SCI, SLGN, SNA, SBSI, LSI, SWK, SYNA, TSM, TTEC, TDY, TKR, UNP, UFPI, WM, WCC, WLK, WY, WGO, WEC, ZBRA, TOWN, IBKR, DFS, MYRG, AOSL, GWRE, ALSN, SRC, RC, TMHC, CDW, MUSA, SC, IBP, GOOG, MC, CTLT, GWB, QRVO, UNVR, CABO, PFGC, ABTX, SE, REZI, PINS, BIL, EDEN, EIRL, EIS, EPI, EWA, EWC, EWD, EWG, EWH, EWI, EWL, EWN, EWO, EWP, EWQ, EWS, EWT, EWU, EWY, EZA, IWF, IWR, MDY, NORW, RSX, SCHZ, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, CTVA, BBY, SWKS, TROW, NFLX, HD, AMP, SNPS, MRK, MA, PHM, AMAT, AVGO, LH, EL, ABT, BAH, TMO, TSN, ROKU, HCA, NOW, STT, GPK, YETI, VRTX, IEFA, CDNA, COOP, TER, FIVN, LULU, PYPL, AR, LMT, BEN, SPSB, AMWD, IDXX, AGNC, DHI, FLGT, GOLF, VSS, VGT, VEA, SCWX, SCHV, SCHM, HRI, SCHG, EFA, ORGO, SCHE, IWD, TENB, GXC, GLD, EWJ, MCD, AMGN, IVZ, ANSS, ASTE, BRK.B, BCO, CBU, DCOM, F, IBM, LPX, MDC, SFBS, ES, SNV, UBA, EVR, PRIM, AMEH, VRTS, GNRC, FN, MTSI, FOXF,
- Sold Out: SABR, TJX, MKL, PBCT, ASH, AZPN, LBRDA, PFSI, CLX, SHW, LAMR, WYNN, PCAR, ZG, PCTY, CCK, LW, SAIL, IIPR, RL, NOV, PKG, HOLX, HLF, FPRX, CHGG, MGNI, ADUS, SPWH, OGS, EFC, ENPH, SCHL, QDEL, NVAX, NP, AHCO, SI, SLQT, CMD, BXS, RCUS, GLTR, MATX, APAM, HCCI, AIMC, IRBT, TBBK, SAH, MODV, ADTN, TITN, TRV, CNR, LXRX, GE, FTEC, MINT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 813,227 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 428,612 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 978,790 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 777,310 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 826,194 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 674,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,174,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1046.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $479.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Zacks Investment Management initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $345.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,073,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 95.72%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $554.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $331.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 128,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 699,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Square Inc by 96.71%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Zacks Investment Management added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $12.21 and $15.68, with an estimated average price of $14.09.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62.Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1.Sold Out: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Zacks Investment Management sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27.
