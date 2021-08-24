Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: MGK, MGV, ZIP, ACCD, ABEQ, REGN, PSEP, CMG, IBDM, IYG, NULG, VSGX, HYG, KSU, DFAS, PJAN, IBMJ, IBDN, LVS, MDLZ, PIPR, UPRO, GMF, STZ, PJUN, PMAR, PANW, TWLO, AGNC, DFUS, EAGG, IBMK, LIN, NEM, NULV, SLB, EFAX, SMH, DOW, PAPR, PPA, FXI, ROP, TDOC, VFC, ACAD, DHI, ETN, EFX, FDX, FFWM, FIXD, GSK, GS, ILMN, BAUG, POCT, SMMV, IHE, JJSF, MRVL, SSO, GDX, XLRN, TEAM, BANF, BLK, DXCM, DFAC, ET, EOG, BSEP, BJAN, PAUG, ICSH, IBDO, QUAL, L, LOOP, NUMV, OKE, PLD, PRU, XBI, SMLV, SWK, UAA, ESGV, AFL, AEM, APD, ALGN, Y, ALL, SBIO, AWK, APH, ADI, ARCC, BAX, BMRN, BX, BP, CDNS, COF, CVNA, CHPT, CHPT, CHWY, CTAS, COIN, GLW, EMN, EBAY, EA, FRBA, FRC, FTSM, HYLS, FCX, MLPA, HUM, IDXX, ITW, BMAR, BJUN, BDEC, PJUL, IFF, IPG, SPMO, PHO, IEF, ICF, ISTB, DGRO, IBMM, IBML, IBDP, IGSB, IVLU, JCI, KMI, KR, EL, LEN, LNC, MMP, MCO, MSI, MSCI, NTRS, NLOK, PLTR, PSQ, PHM, QRVO, QS, RIO, RGLD, XLE, SWAV, SPG, SON, JNK, SPLK, FLOW, TTWO, TMUS, TM, UBER, ULTA, UA, BBH, VRSK, WDC, FLWS, AGI, ALLE, AYX, ANAT, ABC, AME, BATT, AON, ARMK, ADM, ARKK, ARW, AZN, ATO, BLL, BK, BIO, BNTX, BSX, BAM, COG, CE, LNG, CHD, CIEN, CFG, CTXS, CME, CMS, CNS, CBSH, CFR, CMI, DAR, DELL, DESP, DVN, SPDN, DFS, DOCU, DT, ETV, ETY, EBTC, EQC, ERIC, HACK, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FAST, FHN, FPE, NXTG, LMBS, QCLN, FIVE, IQDF, FTNT, AJG, IT, LIT, GHC, HIPS, GWRE, HAL, HPE, HZNP, HUBB, HUBS, HBAN, IEX, BOCT, BAPR, ICE, IP, PSCD, SPLV, PKB, PRF, IVZ, IQV, EMGF, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, IBMQ, IBDQ, IFGL, IYT, IYF, IYH, JBL, JLL, GRUB, KEY, KL, KLAC, KHC, LHX, LH, LBAI, LMND, LULU, LYB, MRO, MPC, MLM, MTCH, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, TAP, MORN, NTP, NTES, NUAN, NUE, OSK, PCAR, PAAS, PAG, PNW, PAA, POOL, TROW, PFG, PROV, QGEN, DGX, RF, RMD, RFP, RLJ, RBLX, ROK, ROKU, RDS.A, SRPT, SBAC, FNDA, SCHH, SEB, XLB, SPIB, SPOT, STL, SYF, SNPS, TTD, TNL, TSN, UNM, VLO, VIGI, VEEV, VIAC, VMW, WEC, WELL, WST, WY, EPI, WYNN, XLNX, XYL, ZBH, ZNGA, AMCR, AFIN, BGSF, GNW, HLX, JFIN, MUFG, NGD, NRZ, OPK, RMTI, VTGN,

MGK, MGV, ZIP, ACCD, ABEQ, REGN, PSEP, CMG, IBDM, IYG, NULG, VSGX, HYG, KSU, DFAS, PJAN, IBMJ, IBDN, LVS, MDLZ, PIPR, UPRO, GMF, STZ, PJUN, PMAR, PANW, TWLO, AGNC, DFUS, EAGG, IBMK, LIN, NEM, NULV, SLB, EFAX, SMH, DOW, PAPR, PPA, FXI, ROP, TDOC, VFC, ACAD, DHI, ETN, EFX, FDX, FFWM, FIXD, GSK, GS, ILMN, BAUG, POCT, SMMV, IHE, JJSF, MRVL, SSO, GDX, XLRN, TEAM, BANF, BLK, DXCM, DFAC, ET, EOG, BSEP, BJAN, PAUG, ICSH, IBDO, QUAL, L, LOOP, NUMV, OKE, PLD, PRU, XBI, SMLV, SWK, UAA, ESGV, AFL, AEM, APD, ALGN, Y, ALL, SBIO, AWK, APH, ADI, ARCC, BAX, BMRN, BX, BP, CDNS, COF, CVNA, CHPT, CHPT, CHWY, CTAS, COIN, GLW, EMN, EBAY, EA, FRBA, FRC, FTSM, HYLS, FCX, MLPA, HUM, IDXX, ITW, BMAR, BJUN, BDEC, PJUL, IFF, IPG, SPMO, PHO, IEF, ICF, ISTB, DGRO, IBMM, IBML, IBDP, IGSB, IVLU, JCI, KMI, KR, EL, LEN, LNC, MMP, MCO, MSI, MSCI, NTRS, NLOK, PLTR, PSQ, PHM, QRVO, QS, RIO, RGLD, XLE, SWAV, SPG, SON, JNK, SPLK, FLOW, TTWO, TMUS, TM, UBER, ULTA, UA, BBH, VRSK, WDC, FLWS, AGI, ALLE, AYX, ANAT, ABC, AME, BATT, AON, ARMK, ADM, ARKK, ARW, AZN, ATO, BLL, BK, BIO, BNTX, BSX, BAM, COG, CE, LNG, CHD, CIEN, CFG, CTXS, CME, CMS, CNS, CBSH, CFR, CMI, DAR, DELL, DESP, DVN, SPDN, DFS, DOCU, DT, ETV, ETY, EBTC, EQC, ERIC, HACK, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FAST, FHN, FPE, NXTG, LMBS, QCLN, FIVE, IQDF, FTNT, AJG, IT, LIT, GHC, HIPS, GWRE, HAL, HPE, HZNP, HUBB, HUBS, HBAN, IEX, BOCT, BAPR, ICE, IP, PSCD, SPLV, PKB, PRF, IVZ, IQV, EMGF, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, IBMQ, IBDQ, IFGL, IYT, IYF, IYH, JBL, JLL, GRUB, KEY, KL, KLAC, KHC, LHX, LH, LBAI, LMND, LULU, LYB, MRO, MPC, MLM, MTCH, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, TAP, MORN, NTP, NTES, NUAN, NUE, OSK, PCAR, PAAS, PAG, PNW, PAA, POOL, TROW, PFG, PROV, QGEN, DGX, RF, RMD, RFP, RLJ, RBLX, ROK, ROKU, RDS.A, SRPT, SBAC, FNDA, SCHH, SEB, XLB, SPIB, SPOT, STL, SYF, SNPS, TTD, TNL, TSN, UNM, VLO, VIGI, VEEV, VIAC, VMW, WEC, WELL, WST, WY, EPI, WYNN, XLNX, XYL, ZBH, ZNGA, AMCR, AFIN, BGSF, GNW, HLX, JFIN, MUFG, NGD, NRZ, OPK, RMTI, VTGN, Added Positions: AAPL, VOO, MSFT, NVDA, AMZN, VO, AMD, VONG, VBR, BAC, VOT, VOE, VTV, QQQ, SCHP, BND, VUG, VBK, GOOGL, JPM, VTI, BRK.B, INTC, EFG, PG, QCOM, BMY, DIS, VEA, AMGN, HD, EFV, JNJ, IBM, SSB, GOOG, BA, GUNR, PEP, UNH, HON, V, T, CRM, SPEM, CSCO, STIP, IBB, PYPL, PM, SBUX, BABA, GM, TGT, WMT, CVX, C, AXP, IWB, NKE, PFE, GII, SPY, TXN, MRK, LUV, CAT, KO, VWO, ADBE, CL, IJR, LOW, RTX, UPS, VTWO, ABBV, ACN, MO, AMT, MA, MCD, ORCL, USB, ABT, CI, XOM, SCHW, BIL, TSLA, VIG, WFC, DHR, MUB, IWR, IVW, MDT, NFLX, TMO, VRTX, ZTS, ADP, CMCSA, COST, CCI, FFIN, F, ISRG, SHYG, LQD, SOXX, USMV, TIP, VNLA, LMT, SCHD, SQ, VNQ, VZ, MMM, A, CARR, CVS, DG, DD, GILD, EEMA, IVV, IWM, SPGI, SWKS, UNP, HYD, VB, YUM, AMP, ANTM, AMAT, ENB, ICLN, EFA, EEM, IWF, DVY, ITB, LRCX, LLY, MU, MRNA, MS, NEE, NOW, SHW, UL, VGT, AEP, ADSK, AVGO, CDW, CTVA, D, DUK, EMR, EPD, GD, HPQ, INTU, IVE, LBTYK, MGA, NVS, SO, SYK, TFC, TWTR, VYM, VOD, YUMC, BDX, BIIB, BKNG, CHRW, CNI, CERN, CHTR, CSX, DE, ETR, EQIX, FITB, FSK, GIS, GPN, RSP, CMF, IJH, MTUM, KMB, LUMN, MMC, MGM, MCHP, NVO, ORLY, PSX, PNC, PPG, ROST, SCHE, XLK, RWO, STT, TJX, TRV, VWOB, WBA, WM, DON, WPC, ATVI, AAL, AIG, NLY, ANSS, GOLD, BIP, CB, CINF, CTSH, CAG, COP, ED, CRWD, DAL, DEO, DLR, ECL, ES, FVD, FISV, GWW, INGR, EWJ, AOM, OEF, IJT, IHF, MAR, NNN, NSC, NOC, OTIS, PH, PAYX, PPL, PGR, O, RPAI, SCHF, SCHA, XLF, SHOP, SJM, SONY, HYMB, SHM, SLYG, SYY, TFX, TT, TDG, EMLC, BNDX, VXUS, VTRS, WCC, WMB, XEL, ADT, AES, ALC, AIMC, BLOK, BHC, BRX, BIPC, CMPR, CLX, DRI, DBEF, DLTR, DTE, EIX, EW, ETSY, EXC, FXO, FV, FIVN, FTV, HBI, ESGE, EEMV, SLV, ESGD, MBB, EFAV, VLUE, IWP, IWV, IJK, IJS, JD, KKR, LAMR, LW, MAS, MPWR, COOP, NIO, NXPI, OXY, ONTX, PXD, PSEC, PEG, FNDE, XLC, XLY, XLP, XLI, SRE, DIA, SPDW, SPYG, SLYV, PSLV, TSM, TDY, TSCO, TREX, VV, VGK, VT, VCSH, VONE, VONV, VFH, VHT, VRNS, VTR, VYNE, DTH, DES, ZG, Z, ZM,

AAPL, VOO, MSFT, NVDA, AMZN, VO, AMD, VONG, VBR, BAC, VOT, VOE, VTV, QQQ, SCHP, BND, VUG, VBK, GOOGL, JPM, VTI, BRK.B, INTC, EFG, PG, QCOM, BMY, DIS, VEA, AMGN, HD, EFV, JNJ, IBM, SSB, GOOG, BA, GUNR, PEP, UNH, HON, V, T, CRM, SPEM, CSCO, STIP, IBB, PYPL, PM, SBUX, BABA, GM, TGT, WMT, CVX, C, AXP, IWB, NKE, PFE, GII, SPY, TXN, MRK, LUV, CAT, KO, VWO, ADBE, CL, IJR, LOW, RTX, UPS, VTWO, ABBV, ACN, MO, AMT, MA, MCD, ORCL, USB, ABT, CI, XOM, SCHW, BIL, TSLA, VIG, WFC, DHR, MUB, IWR, IVW, MDT, NFLX, TMO, VRTX, ZTS, ADP, CMCSA, COST, CCI, FFIN, F, ISRG, SHYG, LQD, SOXX, USMV, TIP, VNLA, LMT, SCHD, SQ, VNQ, VZ, MMM, A, CARR, CVS, DG, DD, GILD, EEMA, IVV, IWM, SPGI, SWKS, UNP, HYD, VB, YUM, AMP, ANTM, AMAT, ENB, ICLN, EFA, EEM, IWF, DVY, ITB, LRCX, LLY, MU, MRNA, MS, NEE, NOW, SHW, UL, VGT, AEP, ADSK, AVGO, CDW, CTVA, D, DUK, EMR, EPD, GD, HPQ, INTU, IVE, LBTYK, MGA, NVS, SO, SYK, TFC, TWTR, VYM, VOD, YUMC, BDX, BIIB, BKNG, CHRW, CNI, CERN, CHTR, CSX, DE, ETR, EQIX, FITB, FSK, GIS, GPN, RSP, CMF, IJH, MTUM, KMB, LUMN, MMC, MGM, MCHP, NVO, ORLY, PSX, PNC, PPG, ROST, SCHE, XLK, RWO, STT, TJX, TRV, VWOB, WBA, WM, DON, WPC, ATVI, AAL, AIG, NLY, ANSS, GOLD, BIP, CB, CINF, CTSH, CAG, COP, ED, CRWD, DAL, DEO, DLR, ECL, ES, FVD, FISV, GWW, INGR, EWJ, AOM, OEF, IJT, IHF, MAR, NNN, NSC, NOC, OTIS, PH, PAYX, PPL, PGR, O, RPAI, SCHF, SCHA, XLF, SHOP, SJM, SONY, HYMB, SHM, SLYG, SYY, TFX, TT, TDG, EMLC, BNDX, VXUS, VTRS, WCC, WMB, XEL, ADT, AES, ALC, AIMC, BLOK, BHC, BRX, BIPC, CMPR, CLX, DRI, DBEF, DLTR, DTE, EIX, EW, ETSY, EXC, FXO, FV, FIVN, FTV, HBI, ESGE, EEMV, SLV, ESGD, MBB, EFAV, VLUE, IWP, IWV, IJK, IJS, JD, KKR, LAMR, LW, MAS, MPWR, COOP, NIO, NXPI, OXY, ONTX, PXD, PSEC, PEG, FNDE, XLC, XLY, XLP, XLI, SRE, DIA, SPDW, SPYG, SLYV, PSLV, TSM, TDY, TSCO, TREX, VV, VGK, VT, VCSH, VONE, VONV, VFH, VHT, VRNS, VTR, VYNE, DTH, DES, ZG, Z, ZM, Reduced Positions: FB, GLD, IAU, SCHM, VXF, JPST, SCHX, BSV, SHY, IEMG, IWD, ITOT, PHYS, PCN, CEF, DEM, PTY, SCHG, SUB, IEI, MELI, PKI, MINT, SCHZ, SCHV, IWS, PEY, TPL, IMH, HLT, DHY, CBND, XLV, TOTL, TRI, TD, SDOG, YETI, SCHB, PINS, MEDP, IWN, ACWX, IUSV, IUSG, IXUS, PWB, CGW, GBIL, FDL, FIS, ETG, APTV,

FB, GLD, IAU, SCHM, VXF, JPST, SCHX, BSV, SHY, IEMG, IWD, ITOT, PHYS, PCN, CEF, DEM, PTY, SCHG, SUB, IEI, MELI, PKI, MINT, SCHZ, SCHV, IWS, PEY, TPL, IMH, HLT, DHY, CBND, XLV, TOTL, TRI, TD, SDOG, YETI, SCHB, PINS, MEDP, IWN, ACWX, IUSV, IUSG, IXUS, PWB, CGW, GBIL, FDL, FIS, ETG, APTV, Sold Out: SHV, VGSH, FSKR, GE, CHPT, CHPT, TCS, TBK, GABC, XPH, SCZ, LAZR, NKLA, ICLR, ENSG, VAR, SPWR, PENN, EVFM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Facebook Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC owns 822 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+pointe+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 326,112 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 847,681 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.09% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 351,465 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.66% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 272,518 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 620,830 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $245.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 272,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 620,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 626,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 182,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Absolute Core Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.814700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 288,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $669.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 116.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 847,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 326,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 176,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 669.02%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 115,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $245.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 351,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.