Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Sells Facebook Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Facebook Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC owns 822 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+pointe+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 326,112 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.75%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 847,681 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.09%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 351,465 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.66%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 272,518 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 620,830 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $245.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 272,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 620,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 626,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 182,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Absolute Core Strategy ETF (ABEQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Absolute Core Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.814700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 288,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $669.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 116.09%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 847,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 326,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 176,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 669.02%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 115,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $245.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 351,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC keeps buying
