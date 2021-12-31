DnB Asset Management AS Buys Check Point Software Technologies, Apple Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Micron Technology Inc

New Purchases: CHKP, ACN, FLEX, LIN, AON, MDT, TT, NXPI, CB, YNDX, JCI, ETN, AMCR, APTV, TEL, ST, VAL, NETI, ANET, WTW, LYB, ALLE, BURL, ICLR, PNR, GRMN, RIVN, CIB, JAZZ, CVNA, STE, FNF, KRNT, RPRX, ZI, RBLX, SDGR, EH, BILL, TPIC, DASH, LAZR, ARBE, ASTS, GXO, LCID, ACHR, BYND, NVAX, NUAN, SSYS, PRLB, NVCR, ENTG, THRM, DDD, KRYS, CLVT, KD, IONQ, STRC, NRG, AUR, LILM, RKLB, JOBY, EMBK, MTTR, HOOD, SOFI, SOFI, BLDE, BB, OUST, EUSG, QURE, QS, BEKE, OSH, BE, NGM,

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Check Point Software Technologies, Apple Inc, Accenture PLC, Western Digital Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Meta Platforms Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Micron Technology Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DnB Asset Management AS. As of 2021Q4, DnB Asset Management AS owns 661 stocks with a total value of $16.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,441,626 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,557,914 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 239,443 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03% Visa Inc (V) - 2,138,067 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 6,531,357 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.82%

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 3,238,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $375.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 229,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,554,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $336.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 116,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 286,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8. The stock is now traded at around $287.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 101,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,557,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 22.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,531,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 350.84%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,086,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.25%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,712,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $130.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 853,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 87.66%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 375,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35.

DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $334.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 1,182,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 81.37%. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 214,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 50.28%. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 1,762,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 35.13%. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 685,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.