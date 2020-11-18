Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Buys Microsoft Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Alphabet Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Paycom Software Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, The AZEK Co Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Alphabet Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. owns 415 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Alyeska Investment Group, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alyeska+investment+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,500,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 568,147 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. New Position The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 2,651,592 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.72% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 781,349 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 294,056 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 844.21%

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 568,147 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $135.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 781,349 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 3,843,659 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $169.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 320,662 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,330,739 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 416,674 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 844.21%. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $381.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 294,056 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 608.63%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 331,339 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 177.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,651,592 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 425.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 996,344 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 7665.84%. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 194,612 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 10556.70%. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $577.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 81,950 shares as of .

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

