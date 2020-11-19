Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Coca-Cola Co, Intel Corp, Hasbro Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co, Newell Brands Inc

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Intel Corp, Hasbro Inc, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Turquoise Hill Resources, sells International Business Machines Corp, General Electric Co, Newell Brands Inc, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $525 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,730 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,140 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 41,646 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 100,536 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 57,673 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,568 shares as of .

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 91.22%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 212,973 shares as of .

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 183,202 shares as of .

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,904 shares as of .

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,936 shares as of .

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $46.18, with an estimated average price of $42.61.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $47.01 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $50.15.