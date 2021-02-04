Boston Partners Buys Boeing Co, AbbVie Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sells Merck Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Barrick Gold Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Boston Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, AbbVie Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Amgen Inc, sells Merck Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Barrick Gold Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Partners. As of 2020Q4, Boston Partners owns 616 stocks with a total value of $64.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BA, ALSN, HP, WRK, CONE, AEP, USFD, PCG, RBC, EAF, SBH, ELY, VTV, BIDU, COLD, IWD, JBLU, VTRS, LTRPA, VBR, MANU, VOE, CSTM, PBPB, IWS, REPH, SABR, LNTH, BOX, APLE, UNVR, RDS.B, NEX, EEX, NTRS, ADS, DBI, EQT, HST, KNX, LTC, LMT, NTUS, NP, DS, TRIP, SPTN, UEIC, VZ, HAYN, UVE, FLWS, EBSB, OPI, AGRO,
- Added Positions: ABBV, GS, AMGN, GD, STLD, PBR, CVS, ALK, DTE, C, CNQ, HAL, EBAY, COP, HOG, SYF, HWM, RHI, AER, BWXT, CNP, JNJ, RNR, SLB, CCEP, TPX, EWBC, LKQ, ULTA, ESS, HXL, KEY, LVS, PE, SCHW, TFC, DKS, RE, MDT, AZO, EA, EQR, FMC, ROST, AIMC, HII, VVV, DOX, DD, FDP, ASGN, OSK, FANG, ESNT, RXT, PRA, WCC, YELP, COMM, Y, ALL, CAL, CSV, CRI, FITB, HUM, HURN, IDCC, RF, UMPQ, UIS, TEL, FAF, VST, NESR, ALE, AB, ASYS, AVA, ACLS, BJRI, ESTE, BHE, BSX, CLS, XEC, DSPG, DRI, DLTR, DRE, EXP, EXPE, CIVB, GME, EQC, PEAK, WELL, HSII, BCOR, JLL, LAMR, MAR, MAS, MTRX, OSBC, OTEX, PCAR, PEBO, TPC, RGCO, SPG, SNE, SJI, TRV, SHOO, TSM, TZOO, THS, USB, USAK, UHS, ULH, WASH, WLTW, WYNN, XRX, BGCP, HBI, KBR, SPR, VMW, LRN, HOLI, GPRK, ECHO, LOCO, NPTN, TROX, SAMG, NCLH, BRX, TACO, LADR, HRTG, VNOM, BABA, VIRT, OOMA, RMR, FRTA, PUMP, SGH, BY, MGY, PETQ, VNTR, VSTA, AGG, BND, IWN,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, JPM, GOLD, PFE, BBY, MSFT, ETN, KSU, ZBH, FB, ABT, VLO, RGA, AME, LH, LOW, MMC, CMI, AUY, NOMD, MCK, KR, LUV, AIG, MU, PGR, NXPI, DOV, LRCX, CMCSA, KLAC, MOS, IR, ATVI, LHX, BRK.B, ETR, ATUS, ABC, AON, BAC, HON, NEM, TJX, WDC, MLCO, MPC, AFL, CI, CSCO, WD, QRVO, AVTR, AXS, DE, ENS, FLEX, GPK, HUBB, NVS, STT, ANTM, ICLR, AMH, AXP, AMAT, CAT, KGC, LAD, MHK, ORCL, TMUS, IQV, CHX, CB, EIX, GSK, KT, LEN, MAN, NVR, SNX, UNH, OC, SSNC, NGHC, GOOG, ABM, ARW, AN, BK, CF, CRH, CNC, TPR, NSIT, MTZ, MATW, NXST, NOC, PPG, RDS.A, SLM, SWM, TTEC, UNP, URI, WSM, INT, ACM, PM, KAR, RLGY, PFSI, BMCH, SAIC, SYNH, ENR, WH, MNRL, CHNG, OTIS, FNHC, ATSG, AES, AMSF, ACCO, AYI, NSP, AKAM, MO, AMZN, ABCB, HCKT, AAPL, AGX, AJG, AIZ, AGO, BP, OZK, BBSI, BECN, BZH, BDC, BHC, CACI, CBZ, CRAI, BXMT, CYD, COHR, COLB, ABEV, DXC, CTO, PRMW, CVA, TCOM, DBD, DLB, LCII, EME, EBF, ERIC, FCN, FARM, AGM, FCFS, FCNCA, FHN, FRME, FFIC, FL, FWRD, FMS, GPX, ROCK, EVRI, GHM, HNGR, THG, HSC, HSIC, HFWA, HPQ, HOFT, SVC, HUN, AEGN, IIN, IVC, JBL, KELYA, KB, KFY, MDLZ, KRO, LHCG, LNDC, JEF, LNC, LYV, MTG, MMS, SPGI, MPW, MCY, MTX, MCO, MS, MOV, NCR, NNBR, HOPE, NGS, NNI, NTES, NJR, PEP, PRFT, PVH, BPOP, PRAA, PKX, LIN, PLPC, PG, PCYO, PWR, RIO, SSB, SLG, SIVB, SKX, SNA, SMP, SP, STFC, GASS, SF, SYKE, SNV, TGP, TEX, TOL, UBS, UCTT, UMH, KMPR, UVV, UFPI, USAP, WAFD, WBS, WAL, SPB, ZBRA, TX, LQDT, COWN, EVR, ICFI, TAST, GLDD, TA, SMCI, TNK, SATS, ORN, IGT, EURN, MAXR, ZAGG, RLGT, V, HI, AGNC, PBR.A, STLA, STWD, AVGO, LEA, CVE, FIBK, AOSL, RCM, FN, BAH, LPLA, FLT, QADA, BKU, HCA, HMST, COOP, PSX, ACRE, SRC, BERY, ASC, RMAX, NMIH, STAY, NAVI, JD, OEC, VEC, CZR, CDK, TBK, MOMO, JRVR, CC, FHB, ASIX, INSW, FBM, SOI, PLYM, GPMT, RBB, PQG, MBIN, LBC, NMRK, ILPT, WHD, IBEX, USX, FTDR, CTVA, NVST, CARR,
- Sold Out: KMB, FE, AMTD, HDS, TSN, AEE, BXP, TT, EVRG, AL, INVH, FOXA, ALC, IAA, RTX, FSLR, BTI, CIEN, BFAM, CHRW, FMX, NSC, NBL, RL, BKNG, YNDX, TWO, TITN, GLRE, ARAY, OMAB, ALLT, ET, YRCW, MYRG, VNET, KOS, VIPS, CHUY, ONEW, YY, LIND, MIXT, ASPN, NXRT, FTAI, ELF, PAGS, HMI, ING, ANH, ATRO, BANR, BSTC, LNG, BAP, EEFT, FDX, ASUR, FCX, GTY, GILD, HTLD, INFO, IIVI, WW, MFA, MGPI, MSTR, NWE, NUAN, CNXN, PCTI, NTR, RNST, TTI, TOT, USPH, UN, VVI,
For the details of Boston Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boston Partners
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 7,262,982 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 8,804,858 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.3%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 30,624,078 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 3,768,921 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 701,115 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
Boston Partners initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $210.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,856,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Boston Partners initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,410,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
Boston Partners initiated holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $19.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,939,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)
Boston Partners initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $35.02 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,399,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Boston Partners initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $73.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,516,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Boston Partners initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,101,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Boston Partners added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1962.81%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,881,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 148.41%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,576,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 4644.75%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 972,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Boston Partners added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 777.43%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $157.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,611,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 142.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,560,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Boston Partners added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 1450.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,262,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.26.Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Boston Partners sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.13.
