Bailard, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Bailard, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bailard, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bailard, Inc. owns 672 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 993,911 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 509,716 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.63% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 304,922 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 223,425 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 534,728 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 135,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $170.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 55,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 147,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 186,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 993,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 509,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 165,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 87,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 72,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.