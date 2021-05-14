Logo
Bailard, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Foster City, CA, based Investment company Bailard, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bailard, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bailard, Inc. owns 672 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAILARD, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bailard%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BAILARD, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 993,911 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.00%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 509,716 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.63%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 304,922 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 223,425 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 534,728 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 135,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $170.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 55,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 147,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 186,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Bailard, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 68,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 55.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 993,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 509,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.63%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $223.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 165,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 67.13%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 87,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bailard, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $408.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 72,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Sold Out: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $92.73 and $142.05, with an estimated average price of $120.16.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Bailard, Inc. sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of BAILARD, INC.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider