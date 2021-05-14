Eagle Asset Management Inc Buys Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Xilinx Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eagle Asset Management Inc Buys Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Xilinx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Eagle Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Chevron Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Xilinx Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 574 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,916,219 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.29%
  2. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 3,517,389 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,034,816 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 483.44%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 484,461 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.48%
  5. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 422,818 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 818,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 110,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 481,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 848,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 383,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $316.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 148,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 483.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,034,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 302.48%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 484,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 379.39%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 958,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 284.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,808,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 277.20%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 610,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 226.31%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,010,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider