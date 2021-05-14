Eagle Asset Management Inc Buys Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Xilinx Inc

- New Purchases: EMN, BLK, ENPH, BAH, PPG, MPWR, PPD, EXAS, TFX, OMI, ENSG, AHCO, NSTG, SPT, NARI, CDNA, PACB, FATE, DM, SHYF, TCS, LESL, FITB, GEF, LRCX, AQUA, AGYS, CMA, DUK, IBM, OMC, O, R, ZUMZ, LYB, CFG, FRPT, PYPL, ECOL, BYD, COP, XOM, GILD, SNEX, DIS, AMEH, USCR, TSC, EAF, AAP, AMP, ASH, BWA, CBRE, COF, FIS, COO, COST, EOG, TT, KLAC, LKQ, LH, LECO, MHK, NFLX, NSC, ORCL, OSK, ROST, CRM, SNA, ZBH, HYT, RGA, SSNC, GM, HCA, MOS, BFAM, AAL, ETSY, CABO, PETQ, CERT, VMBS, ASML, MO, AME, BP, BAX, BSX, BTI, CRH, CVS, COG, CPT, CCEP, DAR, E, EA, GE, HAL, HMC, ICE, KB, KR, LOGI, MAS, MPW, MSI, IX, PHG, PKX, RIO, SAP, SNY, SRE, STE, TS, VOD, WBK, KRMD, RDS.B, KDP, NOMD, SOI, ZM, CARR, OTIS, GNOG, AGZ, IGIB,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AVGO, ADP, CVX, HD, TXN, VZ, TFC, CSCO, ETN, JPM, KO, MCD, UNP, PLD, CB, MDT, MRK, TGT, CMCSA, ABBV, CCI, HON, UNH, PNC, TEL, JNJ, PEP, LPLA, NEE, GRMN, ROK, PG, MOH, AAPL, STZ, RBA, AVTR, LLY, FLT, BKR, CME, CELH, AMZN, FIVN, COUP, MRNA, CLVT, HZNP, GOOGL, SNPS, FB, GOOG, SABR, ALGN, MA, ADBE, AMAT, GPN, PLUG, WCN, RNG, BURL, BBIO, AMD, BAC, BMY, C, FCX, MNST, IDXX, LMNX, MCK, NVDA, PHM, SBAC, TMO, TYL, URI, WMT, MSCI, V, FBHS, ALLY, EQH, PTON, HYG, ABT, ATRC, AZO, CCMP, FDX, MKTX, MLM, MCHP, ODFL, QCOM, GWW, EBAY, CMG, GTLS, ACM, PODD, GNRC, SPLK, BERY, VEEV, ZEN, KEYS, TRU, DOCU, PGNY, DCT, ADC, ALB, AMSWA, AN, BLL, CWST, CCF, CGNX, CMI, DHI, DHR, FICO, FISV, FL, EVRI, LHX, INFO, IIVI, JBL, LSCC, LOW, MSM, MU, MCO, NICE, OSTK, PTC, PH, RMD, RCL, SGEN, TTWO, MTN, WAB, WST, WWD, CYRX, TSLA, APTV, NOW, GMED, WDAY, ZTS, EVTC, CZR, EVBG, GH, ESTC, TPTX, CTVA, IAA, MDLA, SUMO, AGCO, AMSF, ATVI, ALKS, AMOT, ALL, ALNY, AMGN, BMRN, BMTC, CRL, CNS, COLB, CNMD, CUTR, DCO, EGP, FARO, PACW, HFWA, IART, JKHY, JW.A, MLAB, MET, MSA, NVAX, ARGO, ROLL, RDN, SSD, SONY, STLD, SYNA, SNX, TECH, TER, TTC, OLED, UEIC, INT, AIMC, PRO, CFX, PEB, SPSC, THR, PFPT, NCLH, PTCT, AMH, RARE, QTWO, VNOM, NVRO, SUM, NVTA, NTRA, LITE, KURA, PJT, MEDP, SMPL, SPOT, INSP, EVOP, DAVA, ARVN, KOD, PLAN, OSW, KRTX, SLQT, FLWS, ABB, VCEL, ASX, AEG, AZN, BHP, BCS, BIO, CAC, CS, DVN, ERIC, GPK, INFY, IPAR, VIAV, LYG, MUFG, NMR, NVS, NVO, ONTO, STM, XPO, SHOO, SF, TEF, TEVA, TM, TCBK, UGI, UMBF, WMB, SMFG, PRMW, MFG, MRTX, JBT, COR, ADMA, REPH, FSV, ALRM, HLI, CWH, ALTR, DNLI, TENB, ACA, AXNX,
- Reduced Positions: AMED, MXIM, SIRI, SHOP, LHCG, COHR, RGEN, XLRN, NEO, CRWD, LEN, POOL, TGTX, FOLD, ENTG, UPS, OMCL, PEGA, AEP, BHVN, LMT, MASI, LULU, ALSN, CTLT, PINS, INSM, LFUS, NCR, CHGG, ARWR, LSTR, NUAN, RS, TREX, EBS, QLYS, KNSL, DECK, HALO, ICUI, HZO, TXRH, WTM, DRNA, GO, THRM, BCO, BRKR, CSL, CASY, CHDN, CNO, FR, FRME, HUN, IEX, IOSP, PFE, KWR, SSB, TCF, UNF, EXLS, AVAV, RCM, VAC, EVH, WING, FND, IGSB, AMN, AIN, TVTY, ATRS, BMI, B, BECN, CRAI, HLX, CVGW, FIX, OFC, CCRN, LIVN, DLB, EFSC, FSS, FORM, GNTX, GGG, HAE, HELE, IMAX, JCOM, JBSS, KAI, KAMN, LZB, LANC, MCRI, NDSN, PPBI, PAYX, PBH, RUTH, SPXC, SCVL, SLAB, SMP, CUBE, WWW, CSII, PRIM, ADUS, FIBK, ZNGA, MANU, VOYA, FOXF, QTS, IBP, GWB, AVNS, CHRS, NSA, APLE, APPF, OLLI, NGVT, ELF, EYE, BAND, SMAR, TW, BRP,
- Sold Out: RP, MRVL, XLNX, CHNG, TDOC, PRSP, MTD, SRPT, QDEL, NVCR, RSI, TNDM, PLMR, CMD, IRTC, RY, CP, TD, PRAH, VRT, AAON, CNI, DLR, PRG, APD, BAM, MFC, STC, PFSI, BMO, BNS, GOLD, GIB, CM, CNQ, LAD, AGG, T, BCE, BHC, CACI, ENB, SR, MGA, OTEX, SU, TU, WDFC, TFII, AEM, KGC, NTR, SSRM, SLF, TRP, TECK, AQN, KL, IVV, KOF, IMO, RCI, UBS, EVRG, FNV, DOOO, GRP.U, VLDR, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJR, MBB, SHY, DOX, ANIK, ATNI, CEVA, CLS, CVCY, DVA, FISI, HOFT, HBNC, MITK, NTN, CDMO, RIGL, UMC, UMH, VECO, ZIOP, JAZZ, EURN, CSTM, EQX, CBAY, MBUU, EGRX, JD, KDMN, ANAB, USX, SCPL,
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,916,219 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.29%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 3,517,389 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,034,816 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 483.44%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 484,461 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.48%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 422,818 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 818,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 110,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 481,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 848,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 383,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $316.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 148,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 483.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,034,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 302.48%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 484,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 379.39%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 958,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 284.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,808,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 277.20%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 610,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 226.31%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,010,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.
