Eagle Asset Management Inc Buys Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Xilinx Inc

AMED, MXIM, SIRI, SHOP, LHCG, COHR, RGEN, XLRN, NEO, CRWD, LEN, POOL, TGTX, FOLD, ENTG, UPS, OMCL, PEGA, AEP, BHVN, LMT, MASI, LULU, ALSN, CTLT, PINS, INSM, LFUS, NCR, CHGG, ARWR, LSTR, NUAN, RS, TREX, EBS, QLYS, KNSL, DECK, HALO, ICUI, HZO, TXRH, WTM, DRNA, GO, THRM, BCO, BRKR, CSL, CASY, CHDN, CNO, FR, FRME, HUN, IEX, IOSP, PFE, KWR, SSB, TCF, UNF, EXLS, AVAV, RCM, VAC, EVH, WING, FND, IGSB, AMN, AIN, TVTY, ATRS, BMI, B, BECN, CRAI, HLX, CVGW, FIX, OFC, CCRN, LIVN, DLB, EFSC, FSS, FORM, GNTX, GGG, HAE, HELE, IMAX, JCOM, JBSS, KAI, KAMN, LZB, LANC, MCRI, NDSN, PPBI, PAYX, PBH, RUTH, SPXC, SCVL, SLAB, SMP, CUBE, WWW, CSII, PRIM, ADUS, FIBK, ZNGA, MANU, VOYA, FOXF, QTS, IBP, GWB, AVNS, CHRS, NSA, APLE, APPF, OLLI, NGVT, ELF, EYE, BAND, SMAR, TW, BRP, Sold Out: RP, MRVL, XLNX, CHNG, TDOC, PRSP, MTD, SRPT, QDEL, NVCR, RSI, TNDM, PLMR, CMD, IRTC, RY, CP, TD, PRAH, VRT, AAON, CNI, DLR, PRG, APD, BAM, MFC, STC, PFSI, BMO, BNS, GOLD, GIB, CM, CNQ, LAD, AGG, T, BCE, BHC, CACI, ENB, SR, MGA, OTEX, SU, TU, WDFC, TFII, AEM, KGC, NTR, SSRM, SLF, TRP, TECK, AQN, KL, IVV, KOF, IMO, RCI, UBS, EVRG, FNV, DOOO, GRP.U, VLDR, IAU, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJR, MBB, SHY, DOX, ANIK, ATNI, CEVA, CLS, CVCY, DVA, FISI, HOFT, HBNC, MITK, NTN, CDMO, RIGL, UMC, UMH, VECO, ZIOP, JAZZ, EURN, CSTM, EQX, CBAY, MBUU, EGRX, JD, KDMN, ANAB, USX, SCPL,

St Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Eagle Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Broadcom Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Chevron Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells RealPage Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Xilinx Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Asset Management Inc owns 574 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 1,916,219 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.29% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 3,517,389 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,034,816 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 483.44% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 484,461 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.48% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 422,818 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $128.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 818,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $856.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 110,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 481,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 848,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 383,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $316.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 148,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 483.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,034,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 302.48%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $441.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 484,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 379.39%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 958,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 284.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,808,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 277.20%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $323.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 610,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 226.31%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $183.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,010,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Eagle Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19.