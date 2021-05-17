Logo
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Green Plains Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Green Plains Inc, RealPage Inc, QuantumScape Corp, MP Materials Corp, sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BHP Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd. As of 2021Q1, MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd owns 667 stocks with a total value of $998 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maven+securities+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 140,858 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.03%
  2. RealPage Inc (RP) - 300,985 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.26%
  3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 149,329 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.25%
  4. Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 658,133 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.15%
  5. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 145,000 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.72%
New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 536,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 303,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 377,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 48,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 103,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 360,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.03%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $321.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 140,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 107.26%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 300,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 1961.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 3177.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 149,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99.

Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd. Also check out:

1. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider