MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Green Plains Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: GPRE, QS, MP, SMH, MXIM, LBTYA, AMRC, UDR, NFH, TLND, OPRX, HSKA, IIVI, BPFH, CUB, NWS, DRIO, MLM, MGY, STAY, AHAC, PARR, CMD, IMPX, EVFM, FOX, TGI, SGRY, NCLH, OMF, XOP, EXPE, NVT, DS, ODFL, SABR, SNPR, CMMB, DAL, BXP, TSLA, SVOK, VCYT, ARQT, LCY, SYK, CKH, SOGO, XGN, LBRDA, RCL, SKLZ, AT, ABR, INMD, PEN, SLRX, SV, ISRG, FWONA, RUBY, VYGG, NVTA, EGOV, XPOA, COHR, QGEN, SPR, VSEC, XEL, DHT, CVII.U, DKNG, PCG, XLI, YMAB, CYCC, IOVA, OACB, PDAC, RL, SIEN, DBDR, AVEO, LVS, NFE, SBNY, APSG, AXNX, BEPC, ETAC, ICAD, RVMD, BIP, DOYU, DYN, RSVA, SLB, ADMA, CENTA, NYCB, STWO, ADMS, CZR, ROAD, ROCK, HEI, MAAC, SYF, TWCT, ATAC, AGCB, ACIC, CFMS, CRMD, EAF, PDCO, SPG, SEDG, APLT, RCEL, BX, CAP.U, CFFVU, CFVIU, CLIM.U, DCRB, FUTU, HIGA, IMTX, LFTR, OCX, OZON, RTPYU, RMGCU, STSA, SCOAU, TEKKU, AES, ARCB, CFRX, FLL, STNG, IPOD.U, CBAH.U, DCRNU, DGNU, FMAC.U, GNPK, IDA, FXI, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, LOKB.U, LOKB, MDNA, ONCR, SRRK, ALRN, ANSS, AVA, BSN, CMCSA, EXTN, HE, HOOK, JNCE, PLL, TNK, API, AGC, ERES, EEFT, HYG, JBLU, LTRPA, MELI, NPA, NEE, REKR, SAGE, SNPS, ACET, AJAX, APGB.U, AWH, BOAC, BWAY, CCVI.U, ENIA, EURN, GIIXU, GSEVU, GMIIU, GTPAU, HLAHU, HLXA, HZAC, IAC, EMB, TLT, JWSM.U, SPFR, LVRAU, LOKM.U, MTACU, MGP, NSTC.U, PENN, SGAM, SNRH, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, STPC.U, STRM, SPNV, SNII.U, SVFAU, SWBK.U, TBA, QFIN, TSIBU, TPIC, VTIQU, VTIQU, VRDN, ALGS, ACA, ASLN, CIXX, CSCO, COP, FVT, HAL, HSC, IFRX, IACA, JD, JPM, MGNX, MCHP, OLK, RICE, RICE, DBDRU, TMTS, SOAC, ABEO, ALGN, ANAC.U, ARYD, CD, COUR, FANG, DSEY, FMAC, GLUU, EWC, EPHE, IWM, KLAC, LB, MET, NTES, OPRA, PEP, PRGO, PHAS, SNCY, TFII, TIPT, UBER, AFRM, ALK, ALV, BIDU, BKNG, BLTSU, AI, PRPB, CCAC, CCO, CWEN, CL, CRWD, DLR, DOCN, NAPA, DD, FNCH, FSR, FMC, GLDD, HES, ISR, KVSA, LLY, MTD, MVIS, NKLA, OSCR, PANW, PFE, PINS, RXDX, RXDX, ROST, SGEN, YQ, FOUR, STPC, SPWR, SWBK, TRV, U, UTZ, WMT, WMPN, ACRS, ATVI, AGRO, ADV, AMSC, ASAN, AZRE, BKR, BBD, BLNK, BXC, BMBL, BFLY, CRC, CPE, CRDF, CDEV, CERE, CDAY, CERN, CHK, CVGI, 9DA, CLB, CTVA, DEN, DSSI, EDIT, EMR, EOSE, FAST, FE, FTS, FCEL, GE, GNUS, GFX.U, GRUB, PEAK, CAPA, HYLN, IR, LINK, INTZ, IQ, IRWD, JKS, KEY, MPC, MKTY, MILE, MDXG, MOGO, MOMO, MDLZ, MPLN, NIU, OAS, OXY, AONE, OPEN, PRTY, PAYX, RADI, O, RTPZ, RIOT, SECO, SKYW, SLAMU, SNN, TLMD, SBUX, RUN, SVFB, SVFC, TME, TXT, TFFP, TWI, TA, TRVN, XXII, CTLP, VLO, VELOU, WY, FREE, YTRA, DAO, ALDX, AMR, ALT, ALTO, AMPE, ABUS, ARKO, BNED, APRN, BHR, CLPT, CRIS, DM, GCMG, GMTX, GNOG, GRT1, HGEN, IDEX, SLV, LRMR, LCTX, RIDE, MTNB, MAXN, STIM, NUVB, RF, RSI, IPOD, SRNE, STON, TTI, COGT, VLDR, VIH,
- Added Positions: QQQ, RP, DMTK, AER, ETN, ALXN, XLB, INFO, PBR, VMC, OPCH, CCK, SHC, AACQ, SAIA, RCKT, UNH, HARP, RUHN, TDG, KDMN, WVE, URI, XBI, QURE, DGNS, PTCT, CNHI, MDVL, TRIL, AFMD, UA, GOAC, HCI, TARA, QCOM, TVTX, FLEX, SE, PRAX, PYPL, BDTX, BIIB, HPX, FTOC, ENS, CI, MNSO, CYTK, OTIC, CFIVU, SPLK, RICE.U, GDXJ, SAII, PLTR, CLDR, YSG, FVRR, NVST, DFNS.U, MRNS, IVA, FMTX, YMTX, AVGO, ADBE, SOHU, SFT, XPEV, JNJ, ACND, AMD, VRTX, ABT, ZM, NOW, FAII, CME, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: AHCO, BHP, GDRX, CLGX, OM, OMI, DISCK, XLNX, FREQ, KSU, ETWO, Z, EPAM, AMZN, ALLY, VNET, KRTX, NVDA, FB, BSX, MRVI, LGF.B, MSFT, PAGS, TRI, VAR, EQH, NTLA, ARBGU, CLRB, CHRW, DXCM, WPF, ADNT, FISV, BGCP, WFC, COF, CMPS, DNMR, DMYI.U, FNF, FCNCA, GSAH, NKE, BPOP, FBP, IMAB, CRL, CSGP, WORK, GOOG, GM, C, GRSV, NSH.U, SOLY, BALY, MGI, NTRA, NOACU, V, AMGN, CLDX, NVAX, THBR, FUBO, GNK, LPRO, PG, REGN, SNRHU, VIIAU, T, IACA.U, LSPD, NSH, NSH, PAYA, PRU, ALSK, AMBC, AMAT, MA, MTCH, NXPI, ON, CREE, DIS, HAACU, INTC, LRCX, LSCC, MS, NFLX, BRK.B, MU, MPWR, OLMA, OMER, PPD, RTX, ATEC, CDNS, EPIX, MNST, SWKS, RTP, SPY,
- Sold Out: ADPT, XLF, XLY, WLTW, CP, PNM, CSX, VRTU, STTK, ACIA, VRT, HZNP, BEAT, HWM, LBRDK, MRTX, RYAAY, QTNT, NUVA, RGEN, AOS, CFII, ACGL, OC, SNDX, CTLT, WPX, ARVN, STRO, FBRX, BLI, ADI, GKOS, STLA, ZAGG, LGVW, BG, SVOKU, KGC, PE, NARI, ALSN, ADS, OUT, PXD, EEM, CATM, IPHI, HEC, CRM, CIT, SUM, LIVN, GLNG, FTAI, PTGX, MIRM, ACTCU, DGNR, CLII, MASS, CDMO, RNR, CDXS, HECCU, EW, PACB, ATRC, CRSA, FTIV, WTS, CSII, AMRS, NGHC, PSNL, IPOE.U, ABNB, DLTR, HD, EWJ, GILD, FOLD, LULU, IPOC, HTPA.U, CB, TIF, UNP, ACM, TRTN, REPL, TCRR, NGM, LEGN, ARYA, AHACU, GHVIU, RMGBU, COOLU, XLV, VBIV, SSNC, FUSE, ACTC, WAB, DAC, CALA, BTWNU, KWEB, DISH, GNW, ROCH, BMRN, XP, MRACU, IBB, ELY, SINA, TMO, ITCI, NMTR, CMLF, TRIT, EWW, MCD, SPGI, VZ, KPTI, BPMC, PHAT, FIII, LCYAU, PHICU, JETS, SPLV, BCRX, COST, GT, LMT, LOW, CVE, DQ, LITE, KURA, DOCU, STNE, MORF, RTP.U, QELLU, UPST, ADSK, SR, MRVL, NJR, PH, ALBO, MAXR, FAF, AAL, GBT, PS, PRSP, CCX, CCX, TLS, SEER, HYFM, XLC, MMM, AZZ, ACN, TFC, BDC, SCHW, CVX, CTAS, KO, DHI, D, EWBC, XOM, HUM, TT, JJSF, ORCL, RBC, SJI, TXN, UGI, ANTM, TEL, CHTR, ZTS, OGS, CDK, SIOX, AVYA, CLVT, FAII.U, SNPR.U, CCIV, RTPZ.U, CERT, FDMT, NNN, DE, JBL, MDT, PHM, SWX, UPS, VSH, KNDI, BEST, IGAC, VVOS,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 140,858 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.03%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 300,985 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.26%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 149,329 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.25%
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 658,133 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.15%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 145,000 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.72%
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 536,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 303,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 377,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 48,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 103,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 360,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.03%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $321.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 140,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 107.26%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 300,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 1961.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 3177.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 149,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55.
