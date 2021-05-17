MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Green Plains Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Investment company MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Green Plains Inc, RealPage Inc, QuantumScape Corp, MP Materials Corp, sells Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BHP Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd. As of 2021Q1, MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd owns 667 stocks with a total value of $998 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 140,858 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.03% RealPage Inc (RP) - 300,985 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.26% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 149,329 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.25% Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 658,133 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.15% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 145,000 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.72%

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 536,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 303,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 377,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 48,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 103,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 360,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 99.03%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $321.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 140,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 107.26%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 300,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 1961.72%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 3177.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 149,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99.

MAVEN SECURITIES Ltd sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55.