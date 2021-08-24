Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Genius Sports, Anaplan Inc, Precision Drilling Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Porch Group Inc, QuantumScape Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Genius Sports, Anaplan Inc, Precision Drilling Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tailwind Acquisition Corp, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Porch Group Inc, QuantumScape Corp, JD.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owns 1037 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,100,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 545,000 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 111,400 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 5,977,825 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 606,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,659,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 251,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 888,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 418.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 909,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4249.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 372.90%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3296.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 7453.65%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $602.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 141.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,275,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 62.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 792,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.