Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Genius Sports, Anaplan Inc, Precision Drilling Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Porch Group Inc, QuantumScape Corp

For the details of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polar+asset+management+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,100,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 545,000 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 111,400 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio.
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 5,977,825 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $60.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 606,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tailwind Acquisition Corp (TWND)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,659,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 251,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 888,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 418.02%. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 909,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 4249.87%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 65,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 372.90%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3296.056000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 7453.65%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $602.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC (OCDX)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 141.15%. The purchase prices were between $18.15 and $22.31, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,275,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 62.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 792,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT.U)
Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99.
