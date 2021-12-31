GAMCO Investors Buys Telesat Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Perrigo Co PLC, Sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

- New Purchases: TSAT, CONE, FLOW, ROG, KD, GTXAP.PFD, MCFE, ANAT, ARNA, CADE, CADE, CCMP, AUY, TACO, VG, MIME, KREF, CPLG, VNE, PAE, IRNT, IONQ, ITB, IWM, AZPN, IHC, CERN, LEE, PACX, AVGOP.PFD, APTVPA.PFD, AOUT, RBAC, FRT, OACB, FTCV, CND, GD, GENI, CCI, CAR, WAVC, EPAY, ASTL, ATRO, AMT, INSE, TREX, WEN, UBS, KTOS, TOL, RDS.B, PHG, NVS, NSSC, AVTRPA.PFD, ATEX, SQ, AXGN, VRS, ICE, GSKY, GSS, THS,
- Added Positions: LBTYK, PRGO, DRQ, BHC, UNH, TV, KAMN, AMBP, REG, VIACA, V, HY, BATRA, BA, VIAC, CPB, DBD, FSTR, LBTYA, MRVL, MNRO, SNA, SWX, TNC, TMX, WBT, IIIV, ACA, AIR, AZZ, ATVI, AMZN, BSET, CVGI, GLW, DEO, DRE, EL, IMAX, IIN, KEX, MDT, TIGO, NVDA, NXST, STFC, TDS, TPL, TMO, TG, VMI, WBA, SPB, QRTEA, WRN, DAN, NVGS, KRA, GM, AMCX, POST, LE, TSQ, SRG, VRM, PMVC, MMM, ABT, EPAC, A, ATI, AMOT, AMGN, AP, AMAT, BCE, BHLB, BSX, CVGW, C, CL, DISCA, DCO, EML, EW, ETD, EXR, XOM, FARM, FISV, GENC, GE, GNTX, ROCK, SFST, HAL, HWKN, HUN, IBM, ISSC, IVAC, ISRG, ISBC, JOUT, KBAL, LNDC, LMT, MCS, MATW, VIVO, MOD, MGI, NATH, NYCB, NWN, OII, ORCL, PKOH, PTEN, PGC, RDI, RUSHA, SSB, SAFM, SASR, SHEN, SSRM, SPG, SXI, SBUX, SRI, STRT, TRC, TKR, TWIN, VLGEA, GHC, MOG.B, SMTS, LMNR, PRTK, GGT, CODI, POR, CSII, PGTI, SBH, WLDN, GDL, TA, GRX, MAG, SATS, DALN, BTG, APPS, JBT, DBRG, VATE, VEON, APO, SSSS, MN, ZNGA, GMED, REXR, EQX, MNDT, SPWH, OR, NOMD, LTRPA, CZR, SHAK, NVTA, FTAI, GKOS, LILAK, MGP, ATH, ATUS, PETQ, AQUA, CNNE, CHX, STIM, FOCS, MNTV, LTHM, UBER, ZI, MIR, ATC, MUDS, MUDS, GTX, PSPC, OPFI, IWF, LOPP,
- Reduced Positions: HRI, BYD, MIC, WTS, CAG, BK, BAC, RSG, LBRDK, RHP, MS, PNM, ARD, AXP, NPO, FMC, GS, INDT, SONY, DIS, PRG, XYL, VVV, KRE, ASH, CHDN, FOE, PNC, QCOM, QDEL, SXT, WM, ZTS, HPE, SDS, AAP, AME, CR, CW, DE, EMR, FSS, FCX, GATX, AJRD, GGG, GFF, HON, IMKTA, IFF, JPM, LYV, MGM, MLI, PDCO, TXT, VNO, GCP, T, AEM, AAPL, ADM, ASTE, BMI, BMRN, BMY, BG, CWST, CVCO, CVX, CIR, KO, CNS, CMCSA, CCK, CUTR, DISH, ECL, FMX, GPC, GOOGL, GEF, HSKA, ITT, IEX, JCI, K, MDLZ, LFUS, MCD, SPGI, MSFT, MOV, NFG, NTRS, ORLY, OTTR, ROK, ROL, SIVB, SBGI, JOE, STT, NLOK, TISI, TSCO, USM, WFC, BF.A, LEN.B, MWA, GTLS, TMUS, IGT, CFX, CDNA, KKR, NXPI, FBHS, AMBA, LBRDA, TDOC, WOW, BH.A, MRNA, DELL, FOX, CTVA, SDC, NET, MSGE, VMEO, XLE, ABB, ASML, AYI, APD, ALB, ALL, HES, AIG, AMP, ADI, AZN, ACLS, BLL, B, GOLD, BAX, BELFB, BRK.B, BGFV, OPCH, BLK, BWA, SAM, BC, MTRN, CTS, CVS, CNI, CAT, SCHW, CHE, CHD, CI, CSCO, COHR, JCS, COO, CPRT, INGR, COST, PRMW, CUZ, XRAY, DGII, D, DCI, DD, EOG, EPD, EXPE, NEE, FDX, FHN, FE, FLO, F, BEN, GSK, GFI, GRC, FUL, LHX, HIG, HPQ, HD, HST, MTCH, ICUI, INFO, ILMN, INTC, IP, KLAC, KIM, KGC, GDEN, LRCX, LVS, LAWS, LECO, LOW, MTB, MGLN, MMC, MAT, MKC, MFIN, MRK, MET, TAP, MNR, NCR, FIZZ, NFLX, NEM, NKE, ES, NOC, NUAN, OXY, OLN, OKE, OFIX, PCAR, PKE, PFE, RES, O, RNST, RCI, RDS.A, SAP, SJW, SALM, CRM, SLB, SMG, SHW, SLGN, WPM, SKY, SHYF, SUP, SNV, SYY, TROW, TJX, TEVA, TXN, TR, TTE, TRMB, TRN, UGI, USB, UL, UPS, RTX, VZ, WRB, WMT, WMK, WDC, WLL, WGO, WWW, WWD, WYNN, XLNX, ZBRA, EBAY, RDIB, CATC, HAYN, NEO, MA, IBKR, LLNW, BX, TEL, MASI, VMW, AWK, MSCI, ROIC, AGI, IRDM, KDP, DISCK, HCA, GRFS, MPC, CLVS, VAC, APTV, SPLP, PSX, NOW, ABBV, FWONA, GOGO, NWSA, AMH, HLT, SC, OGS, FWONK, KEYS, CABO, LILA, KHC, PJT, ACBI, AGR, AFI, LSXMK, BALY, HWM, IR, CDLX, ZUO, TME, FOXA, CCO, CRWD, CHNG, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, GAN, SNOW, PLTR, BSY, NABL, AMLP, GDX, GLD, IAU, IVW, QQQ, XLF, XLK,
- Sold Out: LORL, MDP, MDP, HRC, RAVN, STMP, CVA, CLDR, CAI, MDLA, TRIL, GGO, PPD, DVD, UFS, CADE, CADE, KDMN, XLRN, CXP, STNE, PVG, ITMR, STOR, QADA, VICR, CNBKA, GPX, IAG, KSU, SEE, PMVC.U, WISH, CHWY, SVOK, LEGO, SOLY, TMTS, IPVF, ELAN, SIC, IYR, MYPS, WAVC.U, AYX, ALGN, ECHO, CSX, CLX, DSPG, HMY, MSON, PCG, SRGA, CDOR, EDU, FRTA, QADB, CSOD, KOR, KOR, VER, FIVN, SABR, BABA, INOV, PFGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mario Gabelli
- Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,020,009 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,847,014 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,917,091 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 3,100,235 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,686,408 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,238,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.825500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 282,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 550,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 64.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,620,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 1221.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 407,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 94.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,172,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,260,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 322.21%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,441,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: (HRC)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (RAVN)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: (STMP)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Reduced: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. GAMCO Investors still held 786,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)
GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 42.22%. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. GAMCO Investors still held 429,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.
