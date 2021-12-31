GAMCO Investors Buys Telesat Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Perrigo Co PLC, Sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

Investment company GAMCO Investors Current Portfolio ) buys Telesat Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Perrigo Co PLC, Dril-Quip Inc, Bausch Health Inc, sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2021Q4, GAMCO Investors owns 899 stocks with a total value of $11.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,020,009 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,847,014 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,917,091 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 3,100,235 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,686,408 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,238,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.825500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 282,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 550,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 64.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,620,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 1221.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 407,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 94.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,172,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,260,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 322.21%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,441,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. GAMCO Investors still held 786,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 42.22%. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. GAMCO Investors still held 429,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.