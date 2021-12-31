Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
GAMCO Investors Buys Telesat Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Perrigo Co PLC, Sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

Investment company GAMCO Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Telesat Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Perrigo Co PLC, Dril-Quip Inc, Bausch Health Inc, sells Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Boyd Gaming Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2021Q4, GAMCO Investors owns 899 stocks with a total value of $11.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mario Gabelli
  1. Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,020,009 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
  2. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,847,014 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  3. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,917,091 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  4. Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 3,100,235 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  5. GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,686,408 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
New Purchase: Telesat Corp (TSAT)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,238,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 60,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.825500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 282,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 550,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 64.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,620,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 1221.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 407,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Dril-Quip Inc by 94.03%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $21.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,172,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $23 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,260,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 322.21%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,441,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: (HRC)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: (RAVN)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Sold Out: (STMP)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Reduced: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 26.4%. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. GAMCO Investors still held 786,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

GAMCO Investors reduced to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 42.22%. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. GAMCO Investors still held 429,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.



