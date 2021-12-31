William Blair Investment Management, Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Encompass Health Corp, Insulet Corp, FirstCash Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: NFLX, SNPS, BLMN, ADNT, LZB, NVEI, ACVA, BRC, NXGN, COUP, XPRO, MNTV, CIAN, PGTI, FTCH, CNYA, BRDG, TKR, HPE, QRVO, IWP, CDK, WTW, AGCO, SEE, MHK, LH, JCI, HST, HIW, HSIC, DRE, CTSH, CHKP, AAPL,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, PEN, SKIN, KRNT, MKSI, BURL, PYPL, PFGC, WH, LESL, NVDA, MELI, SEDG, NKE, CRM, ACN, CRL, COST, ZNGA, EYE, SBUX, DLO, MA, WK, CHE, UNH, U, EL, TSM, EBC, MAR, SYK, WAL, TWST, ADBE, ADSK, CSGP, INTU, TXN, PACB, ZTS, AVLR, CERT, AEIS, LRCX, WIX, RVLV, ABMD, EFX, EEFT, HDB, POWI, LIN, ERII, PEB, NFE, CPRT, NEE, PACW, RYAAY, GWRE, GOOG, ALRM, AMD, CENX, LHCG, KALU, CELH, FB, TEAM, FTV, CGNT, CGNT, BHE, CAKE, OSTK, TMO, UNP, GTLS, GMED, GLOB, STEM, ABM, VCEL, BLK, EW, ECPG, FRME, HNGR, ICE, ROP, AUB, FOLD, NOVT, YNDX, WDAY, WSC, CPNG, EWZ, ANIP, KO, BAP, DLX, ECL, EFSC, HALO, HSC, ISRG, AXGN, LGND, MYE, NATI, TJX, LULU, ARMK, BPMC, Z, EAF, HHR, ZIP, ASML, AKR, RAMP, ALK, AMSWA, ABC, IVZ, ACGL, TFC, BC, ELY, CPT, CRI, CMA, DXC, INGR, PRMW, AORT, DAR, DISCA, FLEX, FLS, HR, MLKN, HUN, IDXX, IPAR, ZD, KAMN, KNX, MSM, TAP, VTRS, NVO, RL, STL, SLM, SIVB, SNA, SNV, TSN, USPH, DIS, WHR, WTFC, WNS, PRO, PLOW, LPLA, HASI, VOYA, GOGO, KN, BABA, AXTA, UNVR, COLD, HCAT, LPRO, VERX, VITL, BTRS, EFA, INDA,
- Reduced Positions: EHC, LOPE, SE, HZNP, GNRC, HELE, BLDR, MLM, SPY, LYV, RRX, PNFP, TECH, MTDR, TPH, CCJ, NUVA, WOLF, SKY, DT, EWBC, ULTA, CDXS, BWXT, OEC, PSTG, MDB, CDNS, CWST, FIS, NICE, TMHC, FOXF, HQY, BOOT, AAP, A, CNC, PEGA, AXON, TDY, VMC, CMG, BFAM, AERI, ARES, LNTH, VBTX, SITM, WMG, MEG, DEN, ALGN, BLL, KLIC, MTD, OXM, TREX, VRNT, GLDD, APTV, EPAM, PANW, VRNS, ETSY, CABO, LXFR, PLAN, CLVT, TXG, IWO, AIN, AMED, ABCB, AON, ASTE, AUDC, BDC, BHLB, BDN, BCO, AZTA, MTRN, CBZ, CBRL, CSGS, CALM, CNI, CNOB, CCK, DBI, DCOM, DLB, DRQ, EXP, EPC, ENTG, ELS, FBNC, BANC, GVA, GEF, HUBG, JW.A, KRG, LECO, MTG, MRTN, MEI, MTX, NTCT, NWE, OMI, ARGO, PPBI, PRAA, PRGS, MODV, RBA, SBAC, SBCF, SFNC, SMP, SP, STE, SHO, TTWO, TDS, TCBI, TSEM, THS, UMH, UEIC, URBN, WERN, WGO, SPB, HEI.A, GPRE, CODI, ICFI, OC, CENTA, ENSG, HI, LOCO, KAR, ACHC, ICLR, DOC, VEEV, VCYT, CTT, FSV, PJT, FCPT, CNDT, AZUL, INSP, INMD, GDYN, RSI, IVV, LQD, VOO, ESTE, GBCI, ASR, HUM, IDA, INSM, JBL, LNDC, ON, PDFS, ROIC, SHOP, GOOS, NGMS, PAX, VINP, JNK, XLF, XLU,
- Sold Out: PODD, FCFS, GDDY, ZEN, TMX, APO, ATVI, MATX, GPI, LMT, NTGR, SASR, OZON, DY, LPSN, FBMS, CCMP, ALLE, COR, LFUS, PRCH, ROK, PAR, INNV, MMYT, CCSI, IWF, LUV, MCHP, DCI, KMX, BRX, PINC, BAH, NTES, NVST, HIG, DVN, ECH,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 11,311,005 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,518,671 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 7,273,129 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.35%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 169,270 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 191,285 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.06%
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $394.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 227,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 197,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $23.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,168,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adient PLC (ADNT)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 866,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuvei Corp (NVEI)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 371,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 732,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $286.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,518,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3042.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 169,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2615.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 191,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5. The stock is now traded at around $213.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,101,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 232.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,251,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 192.54%. The purchase prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98. The stock is now traded at around $89.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,043,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.Sold Out: FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.
