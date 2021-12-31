William Blair Investment Management, Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Encompass Health Corp, Insulet Corp, FirstCash Holdings Inc

New Purchases: NFLX, SNPS, BLMN, ADNT, LZB, NVEI, ACVA, BRC, NXGN, COUP, XPRO, MNTV, CIAN, PGTI, FTCH, CNYA, BRDG, TKR, HPE, QRVO, IWP, CDK, WTW, AGCO, SEE, MHK, LH, JCI, HST, HIW, HSIC, DRE, CTSH, CHKP, AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Alphabet Inc, Penumbra Inc, sells Encompass Health Corp, Insulet Corp, FirstCash Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Blair Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, William Blair Investment Management, Llc owns 427 stocks with a total value of $37 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 11,311,005 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,518,671 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.81% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 7,273,129 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 169,270 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 191,285 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.06%

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $394.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 227,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 197,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $23.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,168,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 866,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 371,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 732,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $286.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,518,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3042.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 169,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2615.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 191,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5. The stock is now traded at around $213.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,101,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 232.25%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,251,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 192.54%. The purchase prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98. The stock is now traded at around $89.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,043,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.