Veriti Management LLC Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Sells , ,

Investment company Veriti Management LLC buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, BHP Group, during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veriti Management LLC. As of 2022Q1, Veriti Management LLC owns 672 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,593 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,920 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,534 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,202 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,373 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.85 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,176 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $19.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,676 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $52.95 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $61.77. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,203 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,504 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 687.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 103,979 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Shell PLC by 473.12%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,746 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $477.32 and $576.47, with an estimated average price of $524.27. The stock is now traded at around $584.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,117 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 194.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,624 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $85.6, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,935 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $56.17.

Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Huaneng Power International Inc. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Westpac Banking Corp by 52.45%. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Veriti Management LLC still held 35,965 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 50.44%. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Veriti Management LLC still held 9,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Sasol Ltd by 30.97%. The sale prices were between $16.22 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Veriti Management LLC still held 32,957 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in TIM SA by 49.71%. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Veriti Management LLC still held 15,398 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 23.01%. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Veriti Management LLC still held 4,557 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Aenza SAA by 29.44%. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Veriti Management LLC still held 21,112 shares as of 2022-03-31.