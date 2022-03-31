Veriti Management LLC Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Sells , ,

- New Purchases: CMS, AEM, BUD, TS, CEA, TAK, CEG, MOS, SBLK, MDB, NTES, NLOK, OVV, PTR, PHM, SHI, SFM, MTDR, SLF, TDOC, TU, VTR, WEX, IRM, ARGX, BIDU, LNG, SNP, ZNH, STZ, CRWD, DAC, ELS, ESS, EXR, RACE, HE, MASI, PSO, SOL, SNOW, ONB, THC, AFG, AQN, DHC, STKL, GCI, MBT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, FITB, MSFT, SHEL, SHEL, COST, BRK.B, BHP, SPGI, SQM, AMD, ORAN, T, KO, PG, TSLA, GOOGL, PEP, TSM, VZ, ASML, XOM, ITUB, MA, TTE, VALE, BABA, AMGN, SAN, CVX, DIS, INTU, JNJ, JPM, MDT, MUFG, NVDA, IX, SQ, ABB, ABT, ACN, GOOG, CHT, CSCO, CMI, DEO, E, GRFS, HD, MRK, NEE, PFE, SONY, SMFG, UL, V, VOD, WEC, ABBV, BBVA, BAC, BP, AVGO, CMCSA, SID, EW, HON, HSBC, INTC, IBM, LMT, MFG, MOH, NKE, NVS, RIO, CRM, TMUS, TM, UPS, ADBE, MO, BA, BMY, CTRA, CAJ, CAT, CB, CVS, HMC, ISRG, LLY, LIN, MCD, MS, PM, PGR, QCOM, RELX, SNY, SYK, TEF, TSCO, UNH, VLO, ATVI, AMT, ANTM, BKR, BCH, BX, LFC, CTXS, CME, CRH, DE, DVN, DPZ, DUK, ETN, EOG, EQIX, FDX, FTNT, GE, IBN, INFY, KEYS, PHG, KR, LHX, LH, LYG, LYB, MPC, MKC, MDLZ, NGG, NEM, NMR, NSC, NOC, NVO, NXPI, OKE, PYPL, PSX, PXD, PBH, PLD, PUK, RTX, O, RGEN, SAP, SLB, SJM, SO, TXN, TKC, UNP, USB, VTRS, WMT, YUM, AFL, ALC, ARE, ALNY, ACH, AMX, AEP, AXP, AIG, ABC, AME, APH, ADI, AON, AMAT, ADM, AVB, BLL, BBD, BSAC, CIB, BMO, BAX, BKNG, BSX, BTI, CPB, CNI, COF, KMX, CX, CHTR, CHKP, CI, CTAS, C, CTSH, CL, CAG, ED, CS, CCI, CSX, DXCM, DG, D, DOW, DRE, EMR, ENB, EQNR, ERIC, FAST, FISV, F, FTS, FCX, AJG, GRMN, GD, GIS, GMAB, GGB, GILD, GSK, GPN, HAL, JKHY, HSY, HOLX, HPQ, HUM, IDXX, INCY, ICE, IHG, IFF, JD, JCI, KB, KMB, KMI, KEP, KHC, KT, LPL, MMC, MRVL, MTCH, MTD, MU, MAA, MRNA, NDAQ, NWG, NEO, NFLX, NICE, NTRS, ORCL, ORLY, TLK, PCAR, PNC, POOL, PKX, PRU, PSA, DGX, RMD, ROP, RY, SBAC, SCHW, SE, STX, NOW, SHW, SHG, SNN, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, STM, SNPS, TGT, TTM, TRP, TEL, TDY, VIV, TMO, TRI, TJX, TR, TD, TT, TRV, TFC, TWLO, UBS, UMC, VRSN, VRSK, VRTX, PARA, WFC, WELL, WST, WMB, WTW, WDAY, XYL, ZBH, ZTS, MMM, AEG, ADC, ALB, AWK, NLY, ANSS, ANET, ASX, ATO, ADP, AZO, CAR, BK, BNS, BCS, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BLK, BAK, BR, BRKR, CDNS, CM, CAH, CARR, CTRM, CIG, CNHI, COO, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, DHI, DB, FANG, DLTR, RDY, DD, EBAY, EC, EIX, EA, ENIA, ENIC, ENPH, ETR, FDS, FIS, FRC, FLO, FTV, IT, GM, ASR, PAC, AVAL, HALO, HCA, HDB, HSIC, HPE, ITW, ING, IR, IVR, ITCB, JHX, JNPR, KGC, LRCX, EL, LXP, LOGI, LOW, MFC, MRO, MAR, MKC.V, MELI, MGM, MCHP, MPWR, MSI, MSCI, NYMT, NOK, OIS, OTIS, PANW, PAYX, PRGO, PBR.A.PFD, RJF, RSG, RGLD, SGEN, SBSW, SWKS, SNAP, SUPN, SYY, TFX, TDG, TRMB, TSN, UBER, UDR, URI, UTHR, VFC, VMC, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, WY, WIT, WPP, XEL, ZION,
- Reduced Positions: WBK, AZN, DLR, SJR, SSL, CLX, TIMB, AU, APTV, CPRI, CIEN, ECL, EPAM, EQR, RE, EXC, EXPD, FNV, HIMX, PAYC, PPL, QGEN, REGN, RNR, SKM, ZBRA, AEIS, AENZ, AKAM, AGI, ALLY, DOX, AMP, APLE, ACGL, ADSK, BTG, BCPC, BSMX, BWA, BXP, BYD, BHF, BAM, CNQ, CBRE, CDW, CLS, GTLS, CMG, CLVT, CNMD, VLRS, CAAP, CPG, DAN, DOV, EPR, EQH, ES, FN, FERG, G, GNW, GLOB, GOL, GFI, HRL, HUBS, HBAN, ICL, IPG, K, LANC, LEN, LNC, MLM, MEOH, MET, NEXA, NG, NUE, OMCL, ON, PENN, PBR, PPG, PTC, QRVO, ROST, SGMS, SPG, SWN, SPOT, SPSC, SU, SIVB, SYF, TRGP, TPX, TTD, TWO, TYL, VET, WFG, WPM,
- Sold Out: RDS.B, INFO, XLNX, BBL, OKTA, TOL, HNP, DRI, CWT, FUL, GNRC, HI, KBH, MTH, OMF, RH, ONTO, TER, TMHC, WTS, CVNA, NIO, COKE, NVMI, DIOD, PPBI, TEAM, UFPI, SIM, A, CROX, AMN, AVY, BGS, BIO, LUMN, TAL, UEPS, EURN, VEON, NYMX, ABEV, EDU,
For the details of Veriti Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veriti+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Veriti Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 292,593 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,920 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,534 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.72%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,202 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,373 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.85 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,176 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (CEA)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.96 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $19.22. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,676 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $52.95 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $61.77. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,203 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,504 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Tenaris SA (TS)
Veriti Management LLC initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 687.54%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.76. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 103,979 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Shell PLC (SHEL)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Shell PLC by 473.12%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,746 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $477.32 and $576.47, with an estimated average price of $524.27. The stock is now traded at around $584.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,117 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 194.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,624 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Veriti Management LLC added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $85.6, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,935 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (RDS.B)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $64.31.Sold Out: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $47.02 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $56.17.Sold Out: Huaneng Power International Inc (HNP)
Veriti Management LLC sold out a holding in Huaneng Power International Inc. The sale prices were between $16.88 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $21.23.Reduced: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)
Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Westpac Banking Corp by 52.45%. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Veriti Management LLC still held 35,965 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)
Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 50.44%. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $30.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Veriti Management LLC still held 9,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Sasol Ltd (SSL)
Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Sasol Ltd by 30.97%. The sale prices were between $16.22 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Veriti Management LLC still held 32,957 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: TIM SA (TIMB)
Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in TIM SA by 49.71%. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Veriti Management LLC still held 15,398 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 23.01%. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Veriti Management LLC still held 4,557 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Aenza SAA (AENZ)
Veriti Management LLC reduced to a holding in Aenza SAA by 29.44%. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Veriti Management LLC still held 21,112 shares as of 2022-03-31.
