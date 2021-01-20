  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bartlett & Co. LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CDW Corp, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bartlett & Co. LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bartlett & Co. LLC owns 1187 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bartlett & Co. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bartlett+%26+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bartlett & Co. LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,064,132 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,002,898 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 339,757 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 664,031 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 64,911 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 452,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 187,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Barnes Group Inc (B)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.01 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $312.52. The stock is now traded at around $378.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 279,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 124,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CDW Corp (CDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.03. The stock is now traded at around $136.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 183,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 198,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (SMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 122,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.57.

Sold Out: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.72.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $25.95 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bartlett & Co. LLC. Also check out:

1. Bartlett & Co. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bartlett & Co. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bartlett & Co. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bartlett & Co. LLC keeps buying

