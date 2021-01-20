Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bartlett & Co. LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, CDW Corp, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities and I, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bartlett & Co. LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bartlett & Co. LLC owns 1187 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAH, SHYG, VIA, AAON, ASML, SRPT, AXAHY, ACCO, AMD, AEG, AMG, ALK, ALGN, Y, HES, NLY, APA, AGO, ANZBY, AZO, BCPC, BBVA, BCS, B, BBY, BMRN, BLKB, AX, BWA, EPAY, BYD, BTI, BRKS, BG, CMS, CMD, COF, CNP, CHE, LNG, CHDN, CLF, INGR, DHI, DCP, DSGX, DXCM, DKS, DLTR, DY, ESE, EMN, ETR, PLUS, EFX, EQIX, EQT, EEFT, EXAS, EXEL, EXPO, FLIR, FDS, FICO, FNMA, FNF, FE, FL, GPK, HDB, MNST, HEINY, HEP, HOLX, MTCH, IBN, IIVI, ING, ILMN, INCY, IPG, JJSF, JBL, JCI, KLAC, KCLI, LRLCY, LHCG, LKQ, LRCX, LEN, LYG, LOGI, MGA, MAN, MKL, MRTN, MRVL, MTZ, MAS, PCRFY, SPGI, MAA, TKOMY, MUFG, MHK, TAP, MPWR, NICE, HOPE, NKTR, NBIX, NJDCY, NUE, ON, OMCL, IX, OSK, PPBI, PRFT, PVH, PXD, PAA, PGR, PUK, PHM, DORM, ROLL, RELX, RBC, RF, RS, RSG, ROG, RYAAY, SAP, SEIC, SKM, STM, SEE, SRE, WPM, SKX, SNN, STAA, EQNR, STLD, SEOAY, SLF, TECH, TPX, TCBI, TRI, TIF, GL, TM, TREX, TYL, TSN, UAL, UBS, UGI, URI, UTHR, VTR, VULC, WDFC, WPP, SWDBY, BNPQY, PUGOY, RWEOY, UOVEY, VLEEY, WTKWY, AHKSY, KGFHY, AIQUY, MIELY, OMRNY, SMFG, CROX, TDG, RFI, VBF, POR, QRTEA, TECK, LDOS, LMAT, EXLS, OC, ALGT, CQP, TMUS, DAL, ACM, ZURVY, ADDYY, HOCPY, MASI, MSCI, CMPGY, NVZMY, JMPLY, SSEZY, SSUMY, ISNPY, PNGAY, EADSY, EXPGY, IBDRY, NTIOF, KMTUY, TAK, TCLA, ASAZY, DISCK, SYIEY, THKLY, TCEHY, ENLAY, DPSGY, CFRUY, CSLLY, DBOEY, FANUY, SVNDY, ENGIY, MURGY, LVMUY, AVVIY, LEA, CIT, SSNC, PDRDY, FN, LYB, ENV, MQBKY, MRAAY, SAFRY, VCISY, NOVT, SVNLY, PRYMY, VOWA, KBCSY, DNHBY, SAXPY, IPHI, TRGP, KMI, ICAGY, HCA, AAGIY, HII, PSMMY, TLPFY, DSDVY, EKTAY, ASOMY, SAVE, MOS, PPRUY, AMADY, DKILY, SZKMY, FSNUY, APTV, POST, PRLB, ALSN, VCRA, ENPH, SPLK, OTSKY, NOW, FIVE, GMED, FANG, WDAY, MPLX, WES, BFAM, TPH, TMHC, GWPH, IQV, PSXP, FOXF, RNG, BURL, SMCAY, PAGP, GLPI, TNDM, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, QTWO, PAYC, JD, AY, HQY, CFG, HUBS, SHLX, NVRO, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, SHAK, SEDG, CKHUY, ETSY, BSM, KIGRY, ALRM, TDOC, OLLI, PLNT, PFGC, LNSTY, SQ, BATRK, AZD, SITE, USFD, TCMD, TWLO, KNSL, TTD, TRHC, VST, IRTC, BL, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, FND, CVNA, RCRUY, JBGS, BKR, PETQ, RDFN, UNCRY, ROKU, SE, DNLI, EQH, EVOP, SMMNY, IIIV, PDD, ELAN, AKUP, PLMR, PINS, TPTX, UBER, AMCR, REAL, CRNC, PTON, ZI, IAC, RKT, ARKG, BLV, CWB, DOL, FNDE, FTCS, HEDJ, IJJ, IUSV, IYR, LEMB, PBW, SCHP, SCHR, SUSC, TFI, TLT, VAW, VONG,

BSV, AMT, JNJ, IWP, CDW, COST, IGSB, CRM, AGG, VCIT, BAX, IJR, VOO, NEE, IEFA, VCSH, AMZN, CMCSA, FIS, DUK, FDX, LH, TROW, UNH, FB, IYW, MUB, SMB, VMBS, CINF, CTAS, DOV, HBAN, UL, WM, BRK.A, TSLA, PYPL, DSI, IEMG, IJS, IVV, IVW, IWS, PFF, SUSA, VYM, ABB, PLD, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, ADS, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AIG, AMP, ABC, AMAT, AZN, ATO, ADSK, BASFY, TFC, BHP, BIDU, BSX, VIAC, CAT, CNC, CME, CI, C, CNS, DXC, CCI, CMI, DTE, DLR, EOG, DISH, ECL, ERIC, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FITB, IT, GE, GS, WELL, HPQ, HFC, HUM, ICE, KEY, KR, LCNB, MDU, MGM, MMP, MAR, MMC, MU, MS, MSI, NCR, NVDA, NABZY, NEOG, NEM, NI, NOC, OGE, OXY, PCG, PNC, PPL, PH, PHG, PRU, O, REGN, RHHBY, ROP, ROST, RCL, RDS.A, SIEGY, SPG, STT, TGT, TXN, TXRH, TSCO, TRP, VLO, VRTX, VMC, WAB, EVRG, WHR, WMB, YUM, EBAY, CMG, L, ET, NAZ, NAC, FSLR, AER, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, VMW, SHECY, TOELY, BUD, AVGO, DG, CHTR, GM, FRC, FLT, FBHS, ZTS, NWSA, SAIC, NEP, BABA, CDK, NEWR, CC, KHC, HPE, LSXMK, FTV, CNDT, CHX, FOXA, LYFT, CTVA, IGIB, DON, DVY, EFG, GOVT, ICF, IDU, IEF, IJH, IJT, IUSG, IWB, IWV, IYH, IYJ, IYM, LQD, MBB, QQQ, SCHZ, SDY, SHY, SUSB, VHT, VIOO, VTV, VXUS, VYMI, XLC, XLK, Reduced Positions: PG, GILD, AAPL, RTX, MA, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, VTI, FNDX, MMM, D, ENB, GD, KSU, KMB, WIW, IVE, IWN, JPST, CSX, CLX, CL, COP, CFR, DHR, EMR, XOM, IBM, ISRG, NVS, PFE, PSA, SYY, USB, UPS, VFC, VAR, BHK, BND, EEMV, EFA, IVOO, IWM, IWO, VEA, APD, AON, ACGL, BAC, BK, BIIB, BLK, BXP, BAM, CVS, COG, CNI, SCHW, ED, STZ, GLW, DEO, EW, EA, EBF, EPD, FMX, GIS, GSK, LHX, HP, HD, HON, IEX, IFNNY, SJM, MDLZ, LNC, MTB, MFC, MDT, MET, NFLX, NTTYY, NTRS, NVO, ORLY, ORCL, PCAR, BKNG, ROK, SLB, SNE, TRV, SUI, TSM, TEN, VOD, GWW, WBA, WFC, WEC, XEL, NUO, PPT, NBH, BR, BX, V, RGA, SFTBY, SBGSY, NTOIY, ACSAY, PSX, YY, IR, GTXMQ, DELL, ALC, KTB, CARR, OTIS, BOND, EMB, FLOT, ITOT, IWF, MINT, SCHA, SCHG, SCHM, SCHO, SCHX, SHM, SPEM, SPIB, SPY, VEU, VNQI, VOE, VSS, VT, VTEB, VWO, XLF,

For the details of Bartlett & Co. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bartlett+%26+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,064,132 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,002,898 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 339,757 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 664,031 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 64,911 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 452,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 187,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.01 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $312.52. The stock is now traded at around $378.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 279,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 124,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $118.73 and $143.95, with an estimated average price of $131.03. The stock is now traded at around $136.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 183,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 198,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.17%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 46,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 122,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $8, with an estimated average price of $7.57.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.72.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $25.95 and $32.2, with an estimated average price of $29.74.

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51.