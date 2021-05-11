BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A Buys S&P Global Inc, Microsoft Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Sonoco Products Co, Applied Materials Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: WFG, PGR, LPX, FRC, ETSY, IBN, WSM, R, MTH, BTG, CROX, BRK.B, DAR, MOS, FLGT, YETI, TTWO, MED, CORT, REGI, ROKU, GS, AIG, PXD, NIO, BAM, DD, FCX, W, IR, NOV, ON, EOG, DOW, XPEV, DISCA, VIAC, OXY, RUN, WFC, WORK, ALLY, PINS, CZR, CHDN, SEDG, WSC, NET, FND, IAA, BECN, MDB, ADT, PRSP, CTVA, SONO, AZO, REZI, AGCO, UAA, KSS, LB, GT, MKL, GPS, OSTK, PENN, M, PLT, PLUG, OVV, TEN, OMF, WDC, DKS, GTLS, DRI, DXC, KKR, TPR, AL, IIVI, ZNGA, LUMN, RH,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 493,702 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 672,355 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,730 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 291,542 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.73%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 970,802 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.76%
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 123,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 70,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $187.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3427.45%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 104,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 493,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 3481.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 182,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 202.90%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 95,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 291,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 290.01%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 844,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.
