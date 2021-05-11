BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A Buys S&P Global Inc, Microsoft Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Sonoco Products Co, Applied Materials Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A Buys S&P Global Inc, Microsoft Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Sonoco Products Co, Applied Materials Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, Microsoft Corp, Marsh & McLennan Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Sonoco Products Co, Applied Materials Inc, Mastercard Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A. As of 2021Q1, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A owns 418 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bi+asset+management+fondsmaeglerselskab+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 493,702 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 672,355 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,730 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 291,542 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.73%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 970,802 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.76%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 123,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 70,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 91,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $188.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $187.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 3427.45%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 104,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 493,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 3481.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 182,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 202.90%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $341.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 95,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $219.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 291,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 290.01%. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 844,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sonoco Products Co (SON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Sonoco Products Co. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $60.97.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A. Also check out:

1. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A's Undervalued Stocks
2. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider