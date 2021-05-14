CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. Buys CVS Health Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Etsy Inc

New Purchases: JWN, SEIC, JHG, QDEL, NOV, MPWR, TRMB, PENN, GNRC, ENPH, CZR, NXPI,

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Nike Inc, Oracle Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Etsy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. owns 520 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,965 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.76% Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 61,529 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,752 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 11,774 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.60% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 47,839 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.34%

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 55,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 27,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 44134.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 38,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 37753.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 17211.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 68540.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 4510.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 17990.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.