CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. Buys CVS Health Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Etsy Inc

- New Purchases: JWN, SEIC, JHG, QDEL, NOV, MPWR, TRMB, PENN, GNRC, ENPH, CZR, NXPI,
- Added Positions: CVS, NKE, ORCL, AAPL, PG, ORLY, AMGN, TMUS, CLX, FDX, NFLX, CMG, GOOG, HSY, PEP, ATO, MSFT, CNP, PGR, LMT, MTH, FAF, LEVI, FHI, PRGO, NEE, BIIB, ROL, DIS, ALL, CSCO, DVA, TAP, NTAP, PHM, LDOS, AKAM, LNT, AIZ, BIO, BF.B, CPB, DPZ, DISH, ETR, EFX, FMC, HSIC, INCY, JKHY, K, VTRS, NI, PKI, PNW, SEE, STE, TTWO, TYL, VRSN, IPGP, PAYC, AOS, AAP, A, ARE, AEE, AEP, APH, ANSS, AJG, AZO, BLL, BAX, BXP, CHRW, CMS, COG, CAH, CERN, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CTSH, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, DTE, DXCM, DLTR, DOV, DD, DRE, EIX, EA, RE, EXPD, FAST, GRMN, GIS, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, HOLX, HRL, IEX, SJM, KSU, KMB, MKTX, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MTD, NEM, ES, NOC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PVH, PEG, DGX, O, RSG, RMD, ROP, SBAC, POOL, NLOK, SNPS, TDY, TER, GL, UHS, VFC, VAR, GWW, WAB, WST, EVRG, WHR, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, TDG, WU, BR, AWK, MSCI, VRSK, DG, FLT, HII, FBHS, XYL, ALLE, ANET, KEYS, FTV, LW, AMCR, OTIS, MMM, CB, PLD, T, ABT, ABMD, ACN, ATVI, AMD, AFL, APD, ALGN, MO, AMT, AMP, ABC, AME, ADI, AON, ADM, ADSK, ADP, AVB, BK, BDX, BLK, BA, BSX, BMY, CSX, CDNS, CE, CNC, FIS, CME, CI, KO, CL, CMCSA, STZ, GLW, CCI, DHR, DLR, D, DUK, EMN, ECL, EW, EMR, EQIX, EXC, FFIV, FE, FISV, GD, GE, GILD, GPN, WELL, HD, HON, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, TT, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, J, JNJ, JNPR, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LOW, MAR, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MRK, MCHP, MAA, MCO, MSI, NVR, NDAQ, NSC, NTRS, ODFL, PCAR, PH, PAYX, PFE, LIN, PSA, QCOM, REGN, ROK, ROST, CRM, STX, SRE, SHW, SO, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, SYY, TROW, TJX, TGT, TFX, TXN, TXT, TSN, UNP, UPS, RTX, VTR, VRTX, WM, WAT, ANTM, WY, WMB, WLTW, ZBH, L, MA, TEL, V, PM, AVGO, CHTR, KMI, NOW, PNR, ZTS, IQV, CTLT, QRVO, PYPL, KHC, IR, BKR, CARR,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, SCHW, ETSY, ULTA, UNH, HUM, BAC, BRK.B, LB, VG, COST, HLT, PINS, WMT, COF, JPM, MET, INTC, LUV, VZ, SYF, EVR, HPQ, DVN, MRO, GPS, HFC, HBI, FANG, IVZ, TPR, PBCT, MOS, VIRT, ALK, APA, BBY, VIAC, CMA, DISCA, FLIR, IFF, KIM, MHK, MOH, UTHR, ZION, NLSN, AES, BWA, CF, KMX, CCL, LUMN, CINF, DHI, DRI, EOG, EXPE, FRT, FITB, FCX, HBAN, IPG, KEY, LYV, MGM, NRG, NWL, OXY, PXD, RL, RJF, REG, RF, RY, RCL, SIVB, UBS, UAA, URI, UNM, VLO, VNO, WDC, WYNN, DISCK, FTNT, FRC, NCLH, NWS, AAL, CFG, HPE, UA, FOX, ADBE, ALXN, HES, AXP, AIG, AMAT, AVY, TFC, CBRE, CAT, CVX, C, DXC, COP, CMI, DE, ETN, LLY, EQR, EXR, XOM, F, IT, GS, HAL, HIG, IRM, JCI, LEG, LEN, LNC, MTB, MLM, MU, MS, NUE, OMC, OKE, PNC, PFG, PRU, PWR, RHI, SLB, SPG, SWKS, SNA, TSCO, UAL, VMC, WBA, WFC, ZBRA, DAL, DFS, CBOE, LYB, GM, HCA, MPC, APTV, PSX, ABBV, CDW, NWSA, TWTR, HWM, FOXA, CTVA,
- Sold Out: STLD, LPLA, KMPR, REGI, XRX, VNT, SLG, FTI, FLS, TIF, CXO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,965 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.76%
- Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 61,529 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,752 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 11,774 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.60%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 47,839 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.34%
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 55,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 27,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 44134.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 38,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 37753.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 17211.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 68540.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 4510.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 17990.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.
