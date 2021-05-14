Logo
CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. Buys CVS Health Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Etsy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Nordstrom Inc, Nike Inc, Oracle Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Etsy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. owns 520 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CSat Investment Advisory, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/csat+investment+advisory%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CSat Investment Advisory, L.P.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,965 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.76%
  2. Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 61,529 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,752 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.31%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 11,774 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.60%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 47,839 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.34%
New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 55,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 27,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $116.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 6,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 44134.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 38,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 37753.85%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 17211.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 68540.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 6,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 4510.00%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $554.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 17990.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Sold Out: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Kemper Corp. The sale prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64.



