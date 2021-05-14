Shelton Capital Management Buys Microsoft Corp, Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Slack Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: TDOC, JNPR, BBY, FE, HOLX, IPG, AZRE, WRK, UBER, ZION, PSTI, ARCT, PSNL, GME, TILE, PFG, DDD, ABM, AFL, ADS, AEO, ABCB, AIRC, AIT, ABG, ATO, AZO, AVA, AVT, BBBY, BLKB, EAT, CBRL, CNQ, CAR, COLB, CMC, LIVN, DHI, DIOD, PACW, FELE, GBCI, ITGR, FUL, HAIN, HWC, WELL, HXL, NSIT, ISBC, KBH, KEX, KFY, KLIC, SR, MDC, MCK, MSTR, NJR, OLN, PPBI, PDCE, ROK, ROG, ONTO, R, SNBR, SIG, SFNC, SPG, SSD, SWX, STAA, SWK, SYNA, SNX, UMBF, UNF, UBSI, URI, WWW, IRBT, HOMB, EXLS, ALGT, TDC, HI, DAN, CFX, SEM, SIX, FN, BKU, PCRX, TRIP, TMHC, SHAK, WING, FHB, MEDP, ADNT, JBGS, BHF, PRSP, ACA, IWD,
- Added Positions: MSFT, WFC, QCOM, PEP, INTC, TSM, TXN, K, LRCX, SBUX, GILD, IBM, PG, SCHW, DLR, MDLZ, JNJ, MS, MAS, PGR, HD, PH, KR, WBA, NEM, PSX, ABB, AMAT, NTAP, JKS, CRSP, HON, UL, UNP, SQ, BEPC, GLW, LMT, MCHP, LUV, SWCH, PFE, NVDA, EBAY, CSIQ, HASI, OKTA, INFY, PCAR, PAYX, WMT, SPLK, EDIT, TPIC, BRK.B, DE, EQIX, HPP, GM, BIIB, BSX, CREE, OKE, VRTX, MAXN, COF, CMCSA, FCX, NFLX, NKE, REGN, SKM, SCS, HRZN, NGVC, ASML, ADBE, AEP, TFC, CSCO, EXPD, KRC, CRM, ANTM, AVGO, BA, XOM, FAST, MTCH, MRVL, MCD, TTWO, WU, PACB, PYPL, ARE, ADI, COST, IP, SLB, STX, TMO, USB, TMUS, KNDI, DOW, PTON, AMD, AMGN, CVS, COP, LLY, HUBB, ILMN, IFF, FIZZ, BKNG, RPM, SPWR, TJX, PM, CHTR, SFM, ZM, TXG, AKAM, ALL, ADSK, ADP, BP, BIDU, CSX, INGR, DLTR, FDX, ISRG, MMC, MTZ, MRK, ORCL, PNC, PPG, LIN, SHW, SKYW, SO, STLD, SYK, OLED, BUD, FTNT, NXPI, WDAY, ANET, MRNA, ALXN, ALGN, AEE, AMT, ANSS, BLDR, CDNS, CERN, CTAS, CTSH, CPRT, TCOM, DXCM, EA, EXC, GIS, MNST, PEAK, IDXX, ITW, INCY, ICE, INTU, KLAC, MRO, MAR, MXIM, NYCB, NSC, ORLY, ROST, SGEN, SNPS, SYY, TKR, TREX, UMPQ, VZ, XEL, XLNX, YUM, TNL, FSLR, LULU, MELI, V, KDP, VRSK, NOW, RH, CDW, JD, KHC, DOCU, PDD, ORCC, QQQ, CPT, CASY, CHKP, KSS, LHCG, VTRS, PENN, SIRI, UPS, X, VRSN, HTGC, OCSL, ABBV, CZR, SYNH, UNIT, RUN, IIPR, OTIS, IYR,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, FISV, TSCO, GOOG, AMZN, AAPL, CI, CTXS, NOK, UNH, WM, KEYS, EW, CHRW, CVX, ENPH, BABA, MSGE, ABT, SWKS, TROW, TGT, CAT, DD, DUK, JPM, MA, ATVI, CAG, ED, F, GRMN, GPN, GS, SIVB, ABC, CAH, D, LEN, STT, DIS, CMG, DFS, COUP, IJR, IWM, SPY, MMM, CB, AGCO, PLD, ACN, AYI, AMG, MO, HES, ACC, AXP, AON, ATR, ADM, ARCC, ARW, ASH, AGO, BAX, BLK, BYD, BCO, BMY, BRKS, CACI, CSL, CRI, CHDN, CLF, KO, COHR, CMI, DHR, EOG, ETN, ECL, ENS, EXPO, FNB, NEE, M, CLGX, AJRD, GD, GE, GNTX, HAE, LHX, EHC, HUM, JCOM, JCI, JLL, KMB, JEF, LFUS, LOW, MDU, MKSI, MSM, MDT, MET, MCO, NYT, OGE, ORI, OMCL, OSK, PTC, PII, POWI, PRU, PSA, ROP, SBAC, SAIA, SIGI, DHC, SXT, SON, TRV, SRCL, TCF, THO, UTHR, WTFC, WEX, NEO, CROX, GTLS, BBDC, ACM, TEL, IRDM, LOPE, GNRC, FAF, KMI, HCA, MPC, ACHC, APTV, CPRI, POST, ZTS, BRX, HLT, TSLX, GRUB, CDK, PRAH, YETI, CTVA, AMCR, EEM, EFA,
- Sold Out: WORK, AWK, STM, DGX, MAA, UCTT, TAP, MPWR, TRMB, HPE, VLO, EV, BLL, PCH, KNSL, TRUP, WPX, SLRC, PRG, RAMP, RMD, PEG, QEP, OCSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 952,846 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,449,765 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,679 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,694,126 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.35%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 88,926 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.953500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 123,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 81,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)
Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 67,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 86.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 952,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,694,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 180.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 330,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 117.37%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 244,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 854,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 117.30%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $184.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 174,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.Sold Out: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09.
