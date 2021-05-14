Logo
Shelton Capital Management Buys Microsoft Corp, Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Slack Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company Shelton Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Wells Fargo, Qualcomm Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp, sells Fiserv Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Cigna Corp, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelton Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Shelton Capital Management owns 806 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shelton+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 952,846 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.54%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,449,765 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,679 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
  4. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,694,126 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.35%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 88,926 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $139.953500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 123,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 39,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 81,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Shelton Capital Management initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 67,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 86.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $248.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 952,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,694,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 180.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $131.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 330,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 117.37%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 244,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 854,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Shelton Capital Management added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 117.30%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $184.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 174,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $136.09.

Sold Out: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Shelton Capital Management sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
