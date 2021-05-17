Logo
Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Buys CAE Inc, Shopify Inc, Bank of Montreal, Sells Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec (Current Portfolio) buys CAE Inc, Shopify Inc, Bank of Montreal, JPMorgan Chase, Lincoln National Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, International Business Machines Corp, CVS Health Corp, Canada Goose Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of 2021Q1, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 675 stocks with a total value of $44.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caisse+de+depot+et+placement+du+quebec/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC
  1. CGI Inc (GIB) - 27,200,434 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39%
  2. Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD) - 24,286,219 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 11,804,300 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 14,640,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 17,585,000 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.85. The stock is now traded at around $200.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 459,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $83.93, with an estimated average price of $71.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 321,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 191,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 83,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.38 and $140.39, with an estimated average price of $118.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CAE Inc (CAE)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in CAE Inc by 161.63%. The purchase prices were between $22.22 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 24,604,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 207.91%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1085.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 479,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 119.80%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,777,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 3945.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,221,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec added to a holding in Centene Corp by 646.26%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,549,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC. Also check out:

1. CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC keeps buying
