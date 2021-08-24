First Manhattan Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vimeo Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Cara Therapeutics Inc, Charter Communications Inc

- New Purchases: VMEO, HOLX, EOLS, VIOV, ADI, APLT, BAMR, ENTA, GDS, GRAY, MBOF, QIPT, TDY, VFMF, ACVA, AEG, RERE, AL, ALDX, ALEC, ACES, SBIO, ATMR, AMBA, CNBS, APP, AQMS, AQST, IZRL, ARVL, ASX, TEAM, BCEL, ADSK, AVTR, AVA, AXLA, BKCC, MYN, APRN, BOKF, BHF, BUR, CCJ, CPRX, CTT, CGAU, CERN, ECOM, CRL, CTXS, CLF, CMLTU, RNP, COHR, COIN, COLI, CPUH, CEIX, CRU, CW, CYBR, DSKE, DOCN, DFAT, DIOD, DX, EIX, EHC, EDR, EDR, EPHY, IPAY, ETSY, FPE, FND, FTNT, GLEO, GTX, GNRC, GBNY, GIL, COPX, QYLD, PAVE, GDP, GPK, HAAC, HEI, HRTX, HZNP, HYMC, IIPR, PFM, PGJ, DGRO, IUSG, AGG, SCZ, USXF, ICLN, IGRO, JKF, IRBO, IVW, IJS, IFRA, JOAN, KALA, KPLT, KRP, LNTH, LXRX, DFNS, LMACU, LYFT, MAS, MDLA, MHK, MPWR, MSGN, MUDS, MUDS, NKTR, NBIX, NDACU, NE, JRO, OTLY, ODFL, OMER, OGN, ORA, OUSA, OGIG, OC, PAYC, PENN, PESI, PSTH, POSH, PRAH, PREF, PSQ, PRSR, QLYS, RJF, RTPYU, RMD, REVHU, RH, RMO, SCPS, STNG, ST, SFT, SSTI, SBNY, SWKS, SLG, SEDG, RWO, SPEM, SPTM, SPYG, SPYV, SLYV, XBI, HAIL, SUI, SVFA, SNPX, TTWO, TMHC, TU, UBS, UHS, UXIN, VALE, BBH, SMOG, PFXF, BNDX, VTWV, VYMI, ESGV, VDC, VAW, VKTX, WELL, WST, XLNX, ZIM,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, AMZN, FB, TMO, ZTO, ENTG, IAC, GDDY, LOW, NKE, ABBV, AZO, CMCSA, NEE, RTX, CPRT, DPZ, SCHW, ABT, ABC, BPMC, TAST, DEO, HBAN, RPM, VOO, VZ, AKTS, AMT, KMX, DVN, DIS, GRBK, IQV, KMB, NVGS, OEC, PYPL, PEP, PM, RGNX, SBAC, SQ, SYK, ADNT, AMD, AFL, ABNB, AKAM, ARLP, ALSN, MO, ACC, AEP, AMP, ANTM, APA, ARCC, ARKG, T, BKR, BOTJ, BHC, BCML, BCE, BYND, BIIB, BHK, BLK, BX, BAH, AVGO, BMBL, BURL, CSL, CCL, CAT, CVM, CB, CHD, CI, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, COO, CPNG, CCI, CFR, DM, DGEAF, DKNG, DUK, EMN, ETN, EOI, ETV, ET, EPD, RE, EXC, FNF, FITB, FRC, FLR, FMC, GAM, GD, GM, GNCA, GPC, SIL, LIT, PEAK, HLX, HUM, HII, HURC, IEP, INTC, IFF, IP, IPG, DBC, KBWB, ISBC, IRM, HDV, IJR, MBB, MTUM, DVY, TIP, IYW, J, JCI, KMI, KGC, LW, LARK, LVS, LEN.B, LLNW, LCTX, INFL, LKQ, LITE, MNSB, MFC, MPC, MRK, MCR, MS, NNDM, NNOX, NEM, NEP, NOK, OXY, OKTA, OPTN, OVID, PDSB, PCG, PXD, POOL, PPG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, QSR, SBRA, SNY, SLB, SMHI, SEE, SEEL, SEIC, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLRE, XLY, XLP, XLV, XLI, XLU, XLK, TSLX, SNN, LUV, LOV, SPT, SSNC, SNPS, TSM, SKT, TDOC, TSLA, TTE, TRVI, TPHS, UBER, UGI, UL, UNP, VLO, GDX, VOT, VB, VTI, VTV, VEU, VWO, VCIT, VCSH, VONG, VONE, VONV, VTWO, VXUS, VEA, VYM, VPU, VTR, VRS, VWTR, VBFC, WM, WDFC, WEC, WFC, WDC, WY, WTM, WMB, WSM, WH,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, CHTR, BILI, BPY, VIPS, LYB, BAM, IONS, D, RBGPF, BAX, BKNG, DHR, GILD, ALLY, HON, IAA, MCD, AGEN, ARMK, CSCO, NSRGY, NUAN, ACN, CAR, KO, MTCH, MDLZ, SCI, AMGN, FANG, DISCK, FTV, ICE, IBM, KSU, LSXMK, NWL, ORCL, PMBC, SY, SPY, USB, VBR, ZBH, MMM, SGOL, A, AGFS, ALG, ALC, ALXN, ALLE, ALL, AMCR, AEE, AIG, ANAT, AWK, AMRS, ANGI, AON, APG, APO, ATR, ACGL, ARW, ARTNA, ASND, AZN, ATRC, ADP, AZZ, BOH, BK, BDX, BHLB, BAC, BB, HRB, BA, BXP, BP, BMY, BTI, BBU, BIPC, BPYU, BRT, CABO, CNQ, CBZ, GTLS, CHGG, CPK, CVX, CMG, CIEN, CME, CMS, CMC, CVGI, SBS, COP, CWCO, CTVA, COTY, CRON, CMI, CVS, DAL, DG, DMLP, DOV, DOW, DD, EVV, ELAN, EME, EMR, ETR, WTRG, JETS, XOM, FNB, FDX, FIS, FHN, FISV, FPH, QDF, FNV, FELE, GCP, GLT, GSK, GL, GGG, EAF, GWW, HAL, HES, HZN, HHC, HSBC, HUN, IDA, IEX, ITW, IR, IBKR, PDBC, IAU, IEMG, EZU, IEI, IEUR, ITOT, IUSV, IVV, EFG, EFA, QUAL, IYE, JEF, KAR, KEY, KLXE, KEP, KTOS, LHX, LAMR, LRMR, LEG, LILA, LILAK, LSXMA, LLY, LIN, LMT, L, MDC, MAN, MAT, MKC, MDU, MAA, MSEX, MG, MOS, MSI, MLI, MWA, NP, NWHM, NI, NSC, NTRS, NLOK, NVT, NVDA, NVR, OGE, OLP, OPK, OTIS, OTTR, PPBI, PAAS, PRK, PAG, PNW, PINS, PNC, PRI, FRST, PFS, PEG, RRC, O, RF, REZI, RHI, RDS.B, RDS.A, SANW, SABR, SAFT, CRM, BFS, SCHE, SCHA, XLB, SBOW, SJW, SWBI, SNA, SNOW, SO, SWX, GXC, SBUX, STT, SYY, TTEK, TEVA, TXN, TRI, TM, TT, TDG, TFC, TRST, USPH, UPS, URI, USM, UTL, VFC, VLY, VOE, VO, VIG, VOX, VFH, VRSK, VBTX, VRTX, VIAC, VTRS, VST, VNT, VNO, VIH, WAB, WMT, WU, WHR, WPC, XYL, YORW, YUMC, ZBRA,
- Sold Out: CARA, STAY, PTVCB, TCF, FCOB, GE, REPL, FLIR, TAL, WWE, SRRK, RP, MSTR, MOSY, NNBR, NUVA, OM, PRSP, PBH, UGL, BL1A, IHI, METC, BWX, DEM, VAR, SJT, UMC, TWI, SCHC, STRS, SCHO, SPTN, CWB, FSK, SFNC, ATMR.U, AEL, ARC, ACA, BSE, WIFI, CADE, UFS, DTE, HACK, VRAI, FSRV, FLY, RIDE, GLPI, GNMK, FINX, THG, HSC, HNI, XSLV, SCJ, EPP, STIP, NRK, RODM, LEE,
For the details of FIRST MANHATTAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+manhattan+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST MANHATTAN CO
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 18,807 shares, 28.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,142,519 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,001,814 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 17,451,090 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 262,594 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 4,840,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 434,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evolus Inc (EOLS)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Evolus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,383,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $165.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marine Bancorp FLA Inc (MBOF)
First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Marine Bancorp FLA Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 98,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $430700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.8%. The holding were 18,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3305.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 132,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,087,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 690.90%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,581,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 389.65%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 433,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $203.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 496,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $17.67.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: (PTVCB)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $22.87 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $23.07.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Sold Out: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)
First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Replimune Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $34.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST MANHATTAN CO. Also check out:
1. FIRST MANHATTAN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST MANHATTAN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST MANHATTAN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST MANHATTAN CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment