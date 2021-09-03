AST Franklin 85 Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Investment company AST Franklin 85 Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, L'Oreal SA, Adobe Inc, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Broadcom Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST Franklin 85. As of 2021Q2, AST Franklin 85 owns 440 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AST Franklin 85's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ast+franklin+85/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,847 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,078 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,716 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.29% Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,240 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. New Position The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,557 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.93%

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3478.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 25,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in L'Oreal SA. The purchase prices were between $323.85 and $391.4, with an estimated average price of $358.01. The stock is now traded at around $400.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 10,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $666.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2895.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 85.67%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 288.93%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Apple Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $154.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 65,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 338.14%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $197.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Nestle SA by 481.59%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 438.03%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.51.

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Kia Corp. The sale prices were between $77000 and $91500, with an estimated average price of $85106.2.

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $43.95 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $52.28.

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 95.69%. The sale prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $76600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. AST Franklin 85 still held 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 72.36%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. AST Franklin 85 still held 21,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 96.74%. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $497.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. AST Franklin 85 still held 223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 96.15%. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. AST Franklin 85 still held 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 94.16%. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AST Franklin 85 still held 3,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 95.44%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AST Franklin 85 still held 1,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.