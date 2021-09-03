AST Franklin 85 Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AST Franklin 85 Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AST Franklin 85 (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, L'Oreal SA, Adobe Inc, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Broadcom Inc, Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST Franklin 85. As of 2021Q2, AST Franklin 85 owns 440 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AST Franklin 85's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ast+franklin+85/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AST Franklin 85
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,847 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.67%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,078 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,716 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.29%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,240 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,557 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.93%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3478.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 25,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L'Oreal SA (OR)

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in L'Oreal SA. The purchase prices were between $323.85 and $391.4, with an estimated average price of $358.01. The stock is now traded at around $400.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 10,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $666.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2895.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 85.67%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 288.93%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Apple Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $154.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 65,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 338.14%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $197.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nestle SA (NESN)

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Nestle SA by 481.59%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 438.03%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Sold Out: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317)

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.51.

Sold Out: Kia Corp (000270)

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Kia Corp. The sale prices were between $77000 and $91500, with an estimated average price of $85106.2.

Sold Out: United Microelectronics Corp (2303)

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $43.95 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $52.28.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Reduced: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 95.69%. The sale prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $76600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. AST Franklin 85 still held 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 72.36%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. AST Franklin 85 still held 21,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 96.74%. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $497.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. AST Franklin 85 still held 223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 96.15%. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. AST Franklin 85 still held 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 94.16%. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AST Franklin 85 still held 3,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)

AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 95.44%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AST Franklin 85 still held 1,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AST Franklin 85. Also check out:

1. AST Franklin 85's Undervalued Stocks
2. AST Franklin 85's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AST Franklin 85's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AST Franklin 85 keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider