AST Franklin 85 Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: AMZN, FB, OR, ADBE, GOOG, JPM, RTX, V, GOOGL, BNP, DE, AXP, NVDA, SRE, BKNG, TMO, 7741, ACN, PGHN, ATCO A, CRM, IDXX, 7974, DISH, MNST, ASML, EOG, NXPI, PNC, TEAM, 8035, DPW, GEBN, INVE B, 6702, ZTS, UBSG, EIX, MU, GWW, D05, 8316, VRT, APD, LRCX, PSA, CDNS, SCHW, INTU, PANW, HON, 7203, CHTR, AMT, COP, INFO, ULVR, 6503, MTD, DAI, III, STLA, STLA, GMG, AMS, BABA, UBER, CBA, RIO, TMUS, LSEG, ULTA, TTE, CVX, ITW, BP., APTV, BRK/B, FIS, DEO, 00016, SOON, BK, EQIX, ADS, MC, SGO, SPGI, PPG, TSM, WY, SAP, AAGIY, SPLK, AKAM, XOM, TJX, CSL, 6988, ASML, CL, ECL, EPD, MMC, 00001, RI, EPI A, CP, NXT, EDP, ESTC, ALC, LIND, MLM, KGF, AIR, DIM, RAND, HCA, WDAY, SE, ALC, CERN, CRH, VMW, 5201, LEG, OTIS, PEP, SIE, MAERSK A, 6501, 6098, HPE, NVO, SWKS, TRI, BARC, 00669, TEP, LOGN, ABI, SAND, 9532, DOW, DHR, ISRG, SLB, WAT, REA, 00012, 00700, ITX, KINV B, 4911, 9531, EQNR, ICLR, WLN, CLNX, STNE, BHP, LUNE, 6954, BUD, BURBY, BMRN, KEY, BDEV, CPG, EOAN, ATCO B, TKWY, TMV, MMM, SHW, RTO, 00388, EMSN, CABK, BMW3, 4578, ALXN, AMAT, ADM, ORNBV, 9062, 3861, PNGAY, NN, AUTO, NTNX, ADYEN, BBY, DTE, FMG, FERG, ISP, 00868, MT, 8306, 4042, SRT3, 6594, 6861, S68, ARGX, PATH, LH, RHI, BT.A, IPN, GIVN, 1605, FPH, HL., 3064, 3291, EVR, CNHI, SHOP, ZLAB, CHKP, ETN, EA, NFLX, MELI, KBC, PHIA, 4188, 4005, FPE3, 6448, 4182, 9831, 2433, OCDO, HII, FBK, SHL, EPI B, EMR, AAL, BAS, BAYN, BMW, CNP, 4503, 8031, 7733, 5713, 6586, ZAL, 1COV, XP, INPST, ROL, BHP, AHT, TW., TEMN, 3092, VOE, 6723, FOX, DOCS, CBRE, ODFL, SNA, FRE, PUB, 4506, A, MET, JHX, AZN, BRBY, PSN, STAN, 7259, 6370, 2371, 2127, 2181, GNRC, ENPH, 3462, ARCE, ALB, AZO, TFC, BIO, CMS, CRL, CTSH, DXC, DXCM, DOV, FITB, GD, GPC, HAL, HST, JBHT, KIM, LKQ, LVS, MKTX, MAS, MCD, MCO, MS, NI, PPL, LUV, SWK, SBUX, STE, SNPS, TER, URI, UNM, WYNN, XEL, YUM, CMG, TDG, 00019, NHY, 6201, VRSK, BAER, TSLA, FBHS, 00288, QRVO, LW, 01876, VINP, OGN, TGA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, HD, AAPL, UPS, NESN, COF, TEL, QCOM, INGA, DIS, PM, BAC, 8002, AAP, 9432, TXN, NUE, ROG, DTE, NOC, PGR, MSI, ADEN, 9433, CFG, JNJ, HPQ, IVZ, TROW, ORCL, RSG,
- Reduced Positions: 005930, INTC, AVGO, JCI, PFE, C, LLY, BMY, VRTX, MO, 6758, WMT, REGN, ABBV, IPG, GILD, LUMI, RIO, EXR, ATVI, TGT, DHI, AD, DPZ, 2651, DIA, BLK, DFS, CAT, PNDORA, AMGN, LEN, CSCO, 4183, PHM, CE, CMCSA, ORLY, LMT, PEG, SO, COLO B, ANTM, MRK, SAN, SYF, AOS, TRV, TSCO, LOW, SYY, NEE, FOXA, MXIM, WKL, COG, UNH, LYB, USB, KR, LNC, NOVO B, EXC, DGX, 1928, AEP, IMB,
- Sold Out: STX, CTXS, 2317, 000270, 2303, INFY, TWTR, BIIB, NEM, 01299, CREE, VZ, NOVN, NUAN, RY, MG, WDC, 03328, ADSK, MCY, 2301, 3034, DNORD, 064960, LIGHT, 1180, T, CVS, CCC, 8001, 9434, EMP.A, INCH, EBO, FCX, MSM, WBA, 00590, OMV, GM, ALL, HOLN, 2347, 00867, SREN, JNPR, PG, CCA, 01883, JM, 2385, LOG, WSO, L, 01088, OBEL, PIF, CRNC, MNDI, 01658, DOX, CSL, CHE, CLX, DISCA, FLO, LHX, SCI, BNS, WU, API, NDA SE, 00220, 8282, 1878, DG, BAH, EAF, SJM, MCK, NWL, WN, 3050, MPLX, ABC, AIZ, OMC, OMI, SLGN, XLNX, CDA, 01836, 5347, 1959, HIG, IP, RS, LSI, CUBE, OTEX, NTR, 6033, STG, YUMC, AFG, CAH, 01138, C07, ICA, 4736, 02607, RARE, GALE, BG, CI, EXPD, OTEX, 2330, 2548, 4126, 8133, 1961, AMCX, MPL, ENAV, HSY, ENSG, ALSN, 1227, 007070, INWI, CHRW, CHD, ED, RE, MDT, DCC, ALV, ATO, POST, MIC, HRB, THG, CU, POR, 6417, PLUS, DANHOS 13, AMP, APOG, DLB, HEP, JOUT, NWE, STT, GIC, GIC, WERN, EIG, 8096, TISCO-R, PAHC, 03799, AMSF, HCKT, GIS, IMKTA, JW.A, GOGL, LMNX, NTAP, SAFT, SHEN, TTEC, VGR, 033780, PNR, BJ, AGX, CSGS, CORE, DHT, EXPO, FCFS, HCSG, IBM, KFRC, MANT, NHC, PETS, SPTN, TGP, WNC, WSBF, EVN, HEI, EURN, CBOE, WLKP, GH, AVT, CAMT, CCOI, DVA, EMN, EBF, FFIC, HVT, IDCC, NBTB, PRGS, SXT, SMP, STRA, WASH, MUV2, 00992, KIMBERA, 8975, HCI, FEYE, HMLP, DEA, HWM, UNA, UNA, ASB, GOLD, IONS, MMS, RGP, WST, BGS, SOW, PLOW, FIBRAMQ12, LBRDK, MGP, BPMP, ALX, DUK, ETD, MHK, MOH, EGOV, PZZA, RLI, GEO, IGG, 1216, TUPY3, SAIC, ILPT, AXS, CTBI, DAR, HMN, HUM, KT, LZB, NVAX, SLP, 00011, 2357, HOLI, DISCK, MSBI, 161390, DLG, KNOP, ALLY, DOCU, AFL, ARW, BKE, CHCO, F, GT, PWR, RGR, BCE, GLP, 01398, 3382, 8053, 2382, EREGL, 105560, 02601, 01378, 6399, AMSWA, CF, DKS, GPI, IDA, JBSS, KELYA, PSB, SWX, TSN, WDFC, CTC.A, TCL.A, 00267, 01052, 03988, TNK, ENG, 5108, 086280, 1102, POLI, ITC, RECLTD, POWERGRID, 03360, TLX, HLI, MSGS, LSXMK, KREF, BNL, EWBC, SR, MGRC, MOV, NTES, NUS, PEBO, TOL, LLOY, HNR1, 00014, 00123, 00135, 00322, 00914, 02331, 02689, REE, 1802, 4507, 1434, TECHM, 1066, 2912, 8016, 030200, 5214, 06823, 01339, MC-R, NETI, LBRDA, 01958, AGCO, AIT, AN, BHC, BC, CRI, FIX, RDY, FISI, EHC, IBCP, KRNY, JEF, MAN, MATW, NWBI, RNR, STLD, TDS, PAG, WAB, ZION, QRTEA, 00002, 00604, 02328, 3044, 000810, HTO, COLBUN, TLKM, GLO, 00390, 2280, 053210, PHOR, 01336, SNGSP.PFD, OMF, SC, 06169, 00788, BG, CPF, CNS, CPSI, INGR, FLIC, MLHR, KNX, NHI, NXST, PCTI, WHR, INT, KALU, LMAT, PRIM, ACM, 00998, 03323, 2914, 8464, 9939, 078930, FALABELLA, 6239, JBSS3, GFNORTEO, 030000, VIVT3, VIVT3, 00151, DTAC-F, 01988, PRI, FAF, MOS, ACRE, 213500, LSXMA, BRDT3, ADES, CLB, CACC, FCNCA, FCBC, HOFT, IMGN, ISBC, JCOM, MTZ, NOV, RWT, RMD, SLM, TNP, WAL, WWE, 01044, 005490, INDF, AP, SCC, 8304, MSGN, 6412, 2587, 4137, VYGR, MSGE, AMG, ARLP, AUDC, BOKF, OZK, CR, OVV, FNF, THFF, KMB, NYCB, OGE, ARGO, PBCT, BPOP, POWL, PB, SWM, XRX, 00173, 01099, ACHC, TRNFP, FWONA, 02386, 01681, FWONK, AAN, ALKS, LGF.B, WBS, NBP, CORR, AGIO,
For the details of AST Franklin 85's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ast+franklin+85/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AST Franklin 85
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,847 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,078 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,716 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.29%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,240 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,557 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 288.93%
AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3478.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 3,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 25,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L'Oreal SA (OR)
AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in L'Oreal SA. The purchase prices were between $323.85 and $391.4, with an estimated average price of $358.01. The stock is now traded at around $400.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 10,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $666.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2895.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
AST Franklin 85 initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $159.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 85.67%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 40,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 288.93%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $330.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Apple Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $154.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 65,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 338.14%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $197.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 21,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nestle SA (NESN)
AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Nestle SA by 481.59%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 30,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
AST Franklin 85 added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 438.03%. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.Sold Out: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317)
AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $124, with an estimated average price of $113.51.Sold Out: Kia Corp (000270)
AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Kia Corp. The sale prices were between $77000 and $91500, with an estimated average price of $85106.2.Sold Out: United Microelectronics Corp (2303)
AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in United Microelectronics Corp. The sale prices were between $43.95 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $52.28.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
AST Franklin 85 sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Reduced: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)
AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 95.69%. The sale prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $76600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. AST Franklin 85 still held 3,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 72.36%. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. AST Franklin 85 still held 21,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 96.74%. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $497.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. AST Franklin 85 still held 223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 96.15%. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. AST Franklin 85 still held 1,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 94.16%. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AST Franklin 85 still held 3,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
AST Franklin 85 reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 95.44%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AST Franklin 85 still held 1,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.
