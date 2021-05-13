Clearbridge Investments, LLC Buys Tractor Supply Co, Sea, Workday Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Novartis AG

New Purchases: SE, APG, CRH, BLMN, ALGM, GT, ARGX, MRVI, ARRY, LEA, CLDR, LUV, SBNY, CERT, ELY, HLI, LESL, CI, ADV, VNT, OLN, TLMD, MP, LCY, HESM, AIRC, ATEX, HYFM, VSTO, CONXU, FIVE, SPG, URBN, UNM, M, BAP, PRU, NTRS, NHI, HDB, CMI, PAE, CTAS, BC, OPCH, AIZ, ATVI, VTIP, DOW, LYFT, SEIC, SGH, STKL, TFX, CADE, TKC, CEM, QRVO, JD, NMIH, EPAM,

SE, APG, CRH, BLMN, ALGM, GT, ARGX, MRVI, ARRY, LEA, CLDR, LUV, SBNY, CERT, ELY, HLI, LESL, CI, ADV, VNT, OLN, TLMD, MP, LCY, HESM, AIRC, ATEX, HYFM, VSTO, CONXU, FIVE, SPG, URBN, UNM, M, BAP, PRU, NTRS, NHI, HDB, CMI, PAE, CTAS, BC, OPCH, AIZ, ATVI, VTIP, DOW, LYFT, SEIC, SGH, STKL, TFX, CADE, TKC, CEM, QRVO, JD, NMIH, EPAM, Added Positions: TSCO, WDAY, TEAM, VRTX, DOCU, HD, CSCO, PXD, TEL, CP, CRM, NXPI, BIIB, CTSH, BKNG, GILD, TJX, TMUS, AMZN, BAC, CTXS, KO, ENB, ON, VRT, ALC, FIS, COP, EXPE, MTCH, MRVL, ORCL, TRP, HZNP, SVMK, VRM, AMAT, COF, SCHW, DRI, IONS, MSM, NOC, ROLL, WFC, CDNA, DOOR, ICLR, EYE, CHX, REZI, PD, CRNC, JAMF, JAMF, CB, AIG, BIDU, BLL, BKH, BLK, CVS, CCL, CRL, CVX, DHR, DVN, DEO, LLY, EPD, HIG, HAS, MLHR, TT, LAMR, LOW, MAR, MS, NUAN, LIN, RBC, SRE, SNPS, TSM, TDY, TOL, USB, UL, WAFD, POR, PRIM, VMW, BIP, FRC, RXN, SPLK, NOW, MODN, PAGP, DNOW, LBRDK, WSC, IRTC, HLNE, BHVN, WHD, NVT, ESTC, STNE, SILK, XP, FOUR, ABT, ACN, AMD, AEM, APD, Y, AEP, ASH, TFC, BP, BBVA, ITUB, BCS, BMY, CCMP, CAT, CRUS, CSGP, KOF, CGNX, ED, CPRT, GLW, DCP, DLR, LCII, ESE, ETN, EMR, ENTG, EEFT, FICO, FARO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FORR, FWRD, GE, GNTX, GPN, HAE, HAIN, IBN, INCY, IPAR, KAI, KEX, LSTR, LECO, LNN, LGF.B, MKSI, MANH, MKC, MCD, MLAB, MU, MORN, NCR, NATI, NFLX, NBIX, NEM, NKE, NSC, NVO, IOSP, OKE, OSK, PAYX, PAA, RL, NTR, KWR, DORM, RS, RBA, ROG, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, SNY, XPO, SXT, SSD, SBUX, STE, HLIO, NLOK, SYY, UBS, OLED, MTN, VMI, VOD, WSBC, WWD, CMG, SHG, SPR, MLCO, KW, BEP, CFX, JBT, FAF, KKR, HHC, AL, ZNGA, ENPH, MPLX, WES, DSL, DOC, AERI, CHGG, RARE, PCTY, ENBL, ARES, CCS, KEYS, TDOC, PRPL, LSXMA, LSXMK, VST, YEXT, SWCH, CTOS, BAND, MOR, SMAR, BE, ARCE, ACA, CARR, AZEK, VITL, DFHT, GCMG, IJH, LQD, MUB, PFF, PZA, SHY, TFI, USIG,

TSCO, WDAY, TEAM, VRTX, DOCU, HD, CSCO, PXD, TEL, CP, CRM, NXPI, BIIB, CTSH, BKNG, GILD, TJX, TMUS, AMZN, BAC, CTXS, KO, ENB, ON, VRT, ALC, FIS, COP, EXPE, MTCH, MRVL, ORCL, TRP, HZNP, SVMK, VRM, AMAT, COF, SCHW, DRI, IONS, MSM, NOC, ROLL, WFC, CDNA, DOOR, ICLR, EYE, CHX, REZI, PD, CRNC, JAMF, JAMF, CB, AIG, BIDU, BLL, BKH, BLK, CVS, CCL, CRL, CVX, DHR, DVN, DEO, LLY, EPD, HIG, HAS, MLHR, TT, LAMR, LOW, MAR, MS, NUAN, LIN, RBC, SRE, SNPS, TSM, TDY, TOL, USB, UL, WAFD, POR, PRIM, VMW, BIP, FRC, RXN, SPLK, NOW, MODN, PAGP, DNOW, LBRDK, WSC, IRTC, HLNE, BHVN, WHD, NVT, ESTC, STNE, SILK, XP, FOUR, ABT, ACN, AMD, AEM, APD, Y, AEP, ASH, TFC, BP, BBVA, ITUB, BCS, BMY, CCMP, CAT, CRUS, CSGP, KOF, CGNX, ED, CPRT, GLW, DCP, DLR, LCII, ESE, ETN, EMR, ENTG, EEFT, FICO, FARO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FORR, FWRD, GE, GNTX, GPN, HAE, HAIN, IBN, INCY, IPAR, KAI, KEX, LSTR, LECO, LNN, LGF.B, MKSI, MANH, MKC, MCD, MLAB, MU, MORN, NCR, NATI, NFLX, NBIX, NEM, NKE, NSC, NVO, IOSP, OKE, OSK, PAYX, PAA, RL, NTR, KWR, DORM, RS, RBA, ROG, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, SNY, XPO, SXT, SSD, SBUX, STE, HLIO, NLOK, SYY, UBS, OLED, MTN, VMI, VOD, WSBC, WWD, CMG, SHG, SPR, MLCO, KW, BEP, CFX, JBT, FAF, KKR, HHC, AL, ZNGA, ENPH, MPLX, WES, DSL, DOC, AERI, CHGG, RARE, PCTY, ENBL, ARES, CCS, KEYS, TDOC, PRPL, LSXMA, LSXMK, VST, YEXT, SWCH, CTOS, BAND, MOR, SMAR, BE, ARCE, ACA, CARR, AZEK, VITL, DFHT, GCMG, IJH, LQD, MUB, PFF, PZA, SHY, TFI, USIG, Reduced Positions: COST, CMCSA, AAPL, TXN, FCX, NVS, VZ, STX, WMT, BX, IPHI, TWTR, DISCA, UPS, BMRN, VIAC, TMO, UNH, HUBS, T, CHTR, KMI, ZTS, HON, IEX, MSFT, DIS, PODD, AVGO, ADBE, AKAM, CREE, INTC, PGR, TRV, SU, MELI, V, BUD, ANET, SEDG, NTNX, SPOT, AAP, DOX, C, DXC, EIX, LHX, IBM, LRCX, PPG, PEP, TREX, WWE, BRK.A, AMCX, OMF, WIX, BABA, SYF, ETSY, SHOP, ZLAB, BJ, AES, AMT, BDN, CW, DLB, NPO, GS, GTN, INFO, JPM, JNJ, JCI, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, LAD, LMT, MTG, MMC, MRK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MPWR, VTRS, NUE, PFE, QCOM, SONY, TSEM, UNP, VMC, WM, WAL, QRTEA, MA, ULTA, FTNT, QNST, RCM, APO, ABBV, FEYE, ESNT, PEN, CVNA, EQH, GH, CVET, CHWY, SPT, SPY, AEIS, AMRN, ADI, ARCC, AGO, AZN, AZO, SAN, BOH, BK, OZK, GOLD, BIO, BXP, CSGS, COHR, CMC, CNX, CCI, DHI, DE, DD, DUK, ECPG, ENS, EQT, EXC, XOM, FMS, GATX, AJRD, GEL, EVRI, HSBC, EHC, HP, HSY, HUN, ITW, IMGN, INFY, ICE, IFF, J, KMB, KRG, GOGL, KFY, LXP, MMP, MRO, MRTN, MLM, MSI, NDAQ, ODFL, PCAR, PNC, AVNT, PEG, RSG, RUSHA, SMTC, SLGN, SKYW, SWK, EQNR, SYK, SPH, TGT, TTEC, TRI, TCBK, WAT, ANTM, EVRG, WY, WTFC, WETF, USAS, PRG, CVLT, ICFI, OC, TGH, LRN, SBLK, AGI, CYRX, AGNC, ST, FIBK, SIX, TSLA, GM, VC, RLJ, ACHC, CPRI, MTDR, ALSN, PSX, CAPL, VOYA, TSC, AMH, SFM, MUSA, ITCI, TPVG, TWOU, QTNT, NEP, LNTH, HQY, WLKP, SYNH, PYPL, RPD, SGRY, LW, INSW, RDFN, BPMP, AQUA, EAF, LASR, TRTN, FTDR, FTCH, UTZ, PINS, MNRL, CTVA, CLVT, OPRT, BRP, REYN, OTIS, BNR, VERX, BEPC, SFT, DASH, AGG, BND, IGIB, IGSB, GLD,

COST, CMCSA, AAPL, TXN, FCX, NVS, VZ, STX, WMT, BX, IPHI, TWTR, DISCA, UPS, BMRN, VIAC, TMO, UNH, HUBS, T, CHTR, KMI, ZTS, HON, IEX, MSFT, DIS, PODD, AVGO, ADBE, AKAM, CREE, INTC, PGR, TRV, SU, MELI, V, BUD, ANET, SEDG, NTNX, SPOT, AAP, DOX, C, DXC, EIX, LHX, IBM, LRCX, PPG, PEP, TREX, WWE, BRK.A, AMCX, OMF, WIX, BABA, SYF, ETSY, SHOP, ZLAB, BJ, AES, AMT, BDN, CW, DLB, NPO, GS, GTN, INFO, JPM, JNJ, JCI, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, LAD, LMT, MTG, MMC, MRK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MPWR, VTRS, NUE, PFE, QCOM, SONY, TSEM, UNP, VMC, WM, WAL, QRTEA, MA, ULTA, FTNT, QNST, RCM, APO, ABBV, FEYE, ESNT, PEN, CVNA, EQH, GH, CVET, CHWY, SPT, SPY, AEIS, AMRN, ADI, ARCC, AGO, AZN, AZO, SAN, BOH, BK, OZK, GOLD, BIO, BXP, CSGS, COHR, CMC, CNX, CCI, DHI, DE, DD, DUK, ECPG, ENS, EQT, EXC, XOM, FMS, GATX, AJRD, GEL, EVRI, HSBC, EHC, HP, HSY, HUN, ITW, IMGN, INFY, ICE, IFF, J, KMB, KRG, GOGL, KFY, LXP, MMP, MRO, MRTN, MLM, MSI, NDAQ, ODFL, PCAR, PNC, AVNT, PEG, RSG, RUSHA, SMTC, SLGN, SKYW, SWK, EQNR, SYK, SPH, TGT, TTEC, TRI, TCBK, WAT, ANTM, EVRG, WY, WTFC, WETF, USAS, PRG, CVLT, ICFI, OC, TGH, LRN, SBLK, AGI, CYRX, AGNC, ST, FIBK, SIX, TSLA, GM, VC, RLJ, ACHC, CPRI, MTDR, ALSN, PSX, CAPL, VOYA, TSC, AMH, SFM, MUSA, ITCI, TPVG, TWOU, QTNT, NEP, LNTH, HQY, WLKP, SYNH, PYPL, RPD, SGRY, LW, INSW, RDFN, BPMP, AQUA, EAF, LASR, TRTN, FTDR, FTCH, UTZ, PINS, MNRL, CTVA, CLVT, OPRT, BRP, REYN, OTIS, BNR, VERX, BEPC, SFT, DASH, AGG, BND, IGIB, IGSB, GLD, Sold Out: ALXN, NOV, RP, SQM, ABC, KDP, CATM, SAFM, MIME, PE, TCP, CVBF, PS, ARD, NBLX, OUT, SUMO, IUSG, BCOR, DAL, ITRI, WNS, EGOV, NG, GDX, IUSV, IWD, IWF, XLF, VTI, EFA, AAN, AMWL, API, CHUY, TROX, RAVN, NTGR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Clearbridge Investments, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tractor Supply Co, Sea, Workday Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Novartis AG, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearbridge Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clearbridge Investments, LLC owns 799 stocks with a total value of $134.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearbridge Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,286,238 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,442,568 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,299,124 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,784,581 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 63,921,801 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,646,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,512,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,682,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,719,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,331,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,532,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 156984.95%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $186.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,141,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 124.76%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $222.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,460,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 87.73%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $212.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,339,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,521,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 168.33%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $180.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,586,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 10839.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,202,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.