Clearbridge Investments, LLC Buys Tractor Supply Co, Sea, Workday Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Novartis AG

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Clearbridge Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tractor Supply Co, Sea, Workday Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Novartis AG, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearbridge Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clearbridge Investments, LLC owns 799 stocks with a total value of $134.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearbridge Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearbridge Investments, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,286,238 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,442,568 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 10,299,124 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,784,581 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 63,921,801 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $202.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,646,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: APi Group Corp (APG)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,512,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRH PLC (CRH)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in CRH PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,682,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Allegro Microsystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.91 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,719,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,331,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,532,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 156984.95%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $186.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,141,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 124.76%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $222.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,460,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 87.73%. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $212.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,339,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,521,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 168.33%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $180.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,586,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 10839.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,202,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Clearbridge Investments, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clearbridge Investments, LLC. Also check out:

insider