DnB Asset Management AS Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Western Digital Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Alphabet Inc

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Western Digital Corp, Mastercard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, PTC Inc, sells Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Cinemark Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DnB Asset Management AS. As of 2021Q3, DnB Asset Management AS owns 606 stocks with a total value of $14.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,798,085 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 213,734 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,587,325 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,777,455 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Visa Inc (V) - 2,225,060 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,538,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 395,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $169.88 and $194.01, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $195.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 1277.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,725,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,317,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,189,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 936.03%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 465,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in PTC Inc by 126.90%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $122.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 760,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,150,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.77.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.