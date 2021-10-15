DnB Asset Management AS Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Western Digital Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: ZNGA, WSO, AEO, SNOW, ERIE, SRPT, ESS, ELMS, MOH, ABNB, W, SEDG, NKLA, JXN, IAC, DM, TSP, PTRA, LICY, TXG, HCAT, TW, AMC, RNG, CMRE, ITRI, FFIV, CTRA, XPEV, ARCE, COUR, OTLY, MVST,
- Added Positions: ATVI, WDC, MA, V, EA, PTC, IBM, MU, ARW, DELL, PLUG, TTWO, AMZN, TSLA, VRTX, VMW, GS, APH, HIG, ADBE, TCOM, NFLX, SANM, BX, CRTO, RUN, AMT, CMCSA, COST, HD, ITW, SPGI, PH, CSIQ, REGI, SE, AMD, KO, EW, EQIX, ISRG, LRCX, MMC, QCOM, TGT, UNP, AVGO, CG, ABBV, ZTS, PYPL, ABT, ADI, BLK, CSX, LLY, EXAS, LOW, NVDA, PG, CRM, SHW, TXN, FTNT, HCA, JD, T, ADS, BIDU, HSY, INTC, KMB, PWR, TRV, TROW, UNH, VZ, VSH, GWW, WMT, VRSK, NIO, PLTR, MMM, AFL, ALL, AXP, ABC, AMGN, ADSK, BRK.B, BMRN, BMY, CI, CL, D, EWBC, EXC, HUM, INTU, LEN, MTZ, MCD, MCK, MRK, TAP, CNR, NKE, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PGR, SO, NLOK, USB, DIS, ANTM, WAL, FOLD, KDP, APO, NOW, FSK, ARES, MRNA, PLD, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, AFG, AIG, AMP, AME, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, AINV, AMAT, ACGL, ADM, AJG, ATO, ADP, AVB, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CHRW, CDNS, CPT, CPB, KMX, CCL, CAT, CNP, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CGNX, CAG, CCI, CMI, DHI, DRI, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DRE, ETR, ELS, EQR, EL, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FAST, FDX, FISV, GPC, GLAD, GPN, MNST, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HXL, HRL, HST, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, IPG, IRM, JKHY, KLAC, K, KNX, MDLZ, LKQ, LVS, LYV, MGM, MAR, MRVL, MKC, MPW, MET, MCHP, MAA, MCO, VTRS, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, NWL, NSC, ES, ORLY, OIIM, ON, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCG, PAYX, PKI, PXD, PSEC, PEG, PSA, RJF, O, REG, RMD, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SGEN, SRE, SPG, SIRI, SNA, LUV, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SUI, SNPS, SYY, OXSQ, TER, TEVA, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UDR, UPS, URI, UHS, VFC, VTR, VRSN, VNO, WPC, WRB, WCN, WM, WST, WMB, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, HEI.A, TDG, HTGC, BR, DFS, LULU, AWK, MAIN, MSCI, OCSL, CBOE, KKR, FRC, FLT, KMI, VNET, VER, FBHS, SPLK, PANW, WDAY, VOYA, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, HLT, ALLY, ZEN, FWONK, CTLT, CZR, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, GDDY, ETSY, BKI, TDOC, Z, HPE, SQ, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, ZTO, LW, ATH, HWM, SNAP, OKTA, IR, ATUS, ROKU, VICI, AQUA, ZS, DBX, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, AVLR, ELAN, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, PINS, ZM, UBER, AVTR, NET, PTON, LI, DKNG,
- Reduced Positions: FB, TMUS, MSFT, GOOG, BABA, GOOGL, JNJ, AAPL, BAC, DIOD, GM, WBA, WFC, FSLR, CFG, KHC, TFC, BWA, COF, COP, CCK, EMR, XOM, F, INCY, IFF, SJM, JNPR, LNC, MHK, PFG, REGN, SWKS, STLD, TSM, WLDN, ULTA, ALV, VIAC, CNC, CTSH, ED, GLW, EIX, FITB, BEN, GIS, KEY, KR, MLM, MS, NTRS, PCAR, PNW, PHM, RF, STT, UGI, VLO, WHR, DAL, AUPH, DG, LEA, FANG, SYF, BZUN, VST, BKR, AAP, APD, STZ, DHR, DLTR, ECL, HBAN, LH, BBWI, NBIX, NEM, OHI, PFE, PRU, DGX, TJX, ERII, ENPH, DOW, ACAD, ALB, AVY, BLL, ITUB, BSAC, CF, CAH, CE, CSGP, CPRT, DE, DD, EMN, DISH, EXEL, FMC, HDB, HPQ, HOLX, IEX, INFY, IP, MAS, MSA, NI, NUE, TLK, PPG, PKG, RPM, RSG, WRK, SEE, SBNY, VIV, UL, VMC, WTS, OC, AGNC, DISCK, ZGNX, MOS, XYL, CHRS, TRU, YMAB, CTVA, FREE, KC,
- Sold Out: MOD, CNK, EDU, ALXN, VIPS, BE, MXIM, RGA, FNF, WORK, XPO, GPRK, ARCC, BYND, NFE, OMCL, AZUL, TAL, BEKE, APPH,
For the details of DnB Asset Management AS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dnb+asset+management+as/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DnB Asset Management AS
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,798,085 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 213,734 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,587,325 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,777,455 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,225,060 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.83%
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,538,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.62 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $280.67. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 395,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $332.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Erie Indemnity Co. The purchase prices were between $169.88 and $194.01, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $195.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 1277.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,725,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,317,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $344.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,189,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 936.03%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 465,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in PTC Inc by 126.90%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $122.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 760,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,150,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $13.98.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.77.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $21.25.Sold Out: (ALXN)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of DnB Asset Management AS. Also check out:
1. DnB Asset Management AS's Undervalued Stocks
2. DnB Asset Management AS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DnB Asset Management AS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DnB Asset Management AS keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment