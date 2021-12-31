Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Caxton Associates Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, United Rentals Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Aptiv PLC, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Caxton Associates (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, United Rentals Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Micron Technology Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Aptiv PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Associates . As of 2021Q4, Caxton Associates owns 542 stocks with a total value of $982 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Caxton Associates 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caxton+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Caxton Associates
  1. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,390,417 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.51%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,431 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 172,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 108,500 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 290,915 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Caxton Associates initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 166,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Caxton Associates initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Caxton Associates initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 290,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Caxton Associates initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 227,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Caxton Associates initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 175,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Caxton Associates initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 166,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 2,390,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 255.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $89.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 222,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 144.57%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 6460.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 69,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC)

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 9414.53%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 716,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Sold Out: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Caxton Associates. Also check out:

1. Caxton Associates's Undervalued Stocks
2. Caxton Associates's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Caxton Associates's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Caxton Associates keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus