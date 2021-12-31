Caxton Associates Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, United Rentals Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Aptiv PLC, Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: SPY, URI, TSM, EEM, XLE, FXI, GE, QCOM, QQQ, HUBB, CSCO, LSTR, ARKK, GNTX, PSA, YUMC, DTE, HPQ, VZ, DXCM, HSIC, MPWR, ALL, CSL, CARR, TXN, EA, HEI, SPGI, NYCB, ATUS, CNA, MET, TROW, CIO, APD, AIZ, AVT, DE, IBM, PEG, VRSN, VMW, MSCI, LOPE, ICPT, BLUE, MOMO, MDRX, VIAC, DHI, HIG, TFX, KMPR, IRBT, STAR, BWXT, HMST, ANET, TPTX, CACI, ESS, ISBC, MOH, SBAC, TXRH, TMO, MA, PYPL, HPE, MDB, TCDA, DDOG, AN, NOTV, BIIB, BXC, CL, FL, SJM, MMS, MCK, NWE, OHI, SSD, NLOK, TECH, TFSL, VOYA, GLPI, HQY, HLI, FLGT, RYTM, EQH, SWI, UHAL, BIO, CACC, DRI, EQR, WELL, HSII, KMB, LH, LII, MCY, NTGR, PPG, PDCO, SMG, SIMO, GEO, EVRG, WSM, WWE, EBAY, KBR, AMRC, SBRA, REGI, NWSA, ESRT, APPF, TCMD, DFIN, MRAM, CGBD, RCUS, BILI, DELL, FOXA, AGCO, AXP, CBRL, CTRA, HLX, KMX, CYTK, HAE, JW.A, MGPI, MANH, MGRC, NWN, PBCT, REG, SLG, SHOO, TGT, TOL, VSAT, WAFD, WSBF, CSII, LDOS, CLNE, OCSL, OPI, CBOE, TMST, ETSY, VIRT, KURA, NTLA, WH, FTDR, NET, ABM, ARCC, AVB, BBY, ANIP, PRDO, STZ, EXPO, FDS, FLL, HT, IDXX, JPM, JKHY, KRG, MAS, NFG, NTES, RPT, SKY, TTMI, TSCO, WWD, INT, EIG, IBKR, GNRC, APO, ZTS, PFSI, TNDM, CARA, PCTY, FRPT, QD, SLDB, AUTL, ARLO, URNM, CLFD, CHS, CSGP, CNX, DAKT, ERIE, HDSN, KBH, KAMN, LTRX, LEN, CASH, OIS, RRD, SPPI, SKT, EGY, KTOS, NEO, TCRT, MASI, AMEH, STWD, KOS, ZWS, VIA, KMPH, SYRS, KZR, AQST, GRTS, SCPL, UBER, DHC, OXSQ, VTNR, ARAY, EXPR, EPZM, NLTX, PGRE, CRVS, LAUR, AVRO, PRVB, TCRR, GOTU, INFI,

PFE, MU, AMZN, XLI, MSFT, MIC, C, ANAT, LNG, INTC, MCO, CUBE, EQC, INFY, BAH, MC, AMT, AAPL, CME, HSY, KT, NXST, CHH, AJRD, LHCG, JNJ, VIPS, VEEV, SC, BHF, DAVA, BF.B, NYT, ODFL, PAYX, BPOP, TRV, UI, CCI, NPK, NTAP, PRGS, SAFM, XRX, HIMX, AMD, ARCH, HCSG, HTLD, ISRG, MANT, NDAQ, VRNT, AGNC, PRLB, ADVM, MEDP, PGNY, EOG, RMD, TTC, APTS, PINC, ATHM, CTRE, SAGE, VCTR, TW, DOYU, DT, EWG, AEHR, ARW, XOM, GS, THG, LPX, MTD, NR, OXY, RHI, SLM, UNFI, VLO, CIM, KNDI, PAYC, WK, CCO, ANF, BDN, DXLG, DRQ, EVC, ELS, HIW, KRNY, KLIC, NHI, BKNG, POOL, SHEN, SWKS, TLYS, YY, OMF, TSLX, TRUE, UE, RPD, CDEV, FIXX, HUYA, CNTY, MED, GTS, XPEL, SWAV, Reduced Positions: TSLA, GOOGL, XLF, IWM, NFLX, AR, INTU, COP, V, DECK, AFL, FSLR, ADP, FB, ENPH, TR, BRK.B, PBF, CTVA, ACA, ORLY, ALGN, KEYS, AMED, BX, HHR, GGG, SNA, ZBRA, WAT, VRTX, TME, PNW, SSSS, XLV, NLY, LTC, LLY, FCN, A, COF, CERN, CRUS, HON, FBC, MSM, CDW, CLAR, NNN, EXR, ITW, JEF, NRZ, KIM, CCRN, ULTA, CLSD, LOMA, EDU, NVDA, BLDR, BYD, AIV, SBOW, CFFN, METC, ALLY, PDCE, MTL, TPR, PRU, SNX, UONEK, CNO, FTNT, ERII, SCI, III, FNB, EXPD, EHTH, KRMD, JOE, UNM, USNA, VOXX, WTI, SE, CMCM, MTDR, CNS, PANW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pfizer Inc, United Rentals Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Micron Technology Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Aptiv PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q4, Caxton Associates owns 542 stocks with a total value of $982 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Caxton Associates

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 2,390,417 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.51% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 166,431 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 172,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 108,500 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 290,915 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Caxton Associates initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 166,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 108,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 290,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 227,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 175,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 166,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 2,390,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 255.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $89.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 222,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 144.57%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 6,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 6460.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 69,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC by 9414.53%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 716,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48.

Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69.