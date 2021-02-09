Hancock Holding Co Buys Monster Beverage Corp, Clorox Co, Synaptics Inc, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Gulfport, MS, based Investment company Hancock Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys Monster Beverage Corp, Clorox Co, Synaptics Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Albemarle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hancock Holding Co. As of 2020Q4, Hancock Holding Co owns 786 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,106,865 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 286,755 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 405,625 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,750 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 756,021 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.11%

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 155,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.32 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.43. The stock is now traded at around $122.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 120,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 201,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in Masimo Corp. The purchase prices were between $223.82 and $271.35, with an estimated average price of $249.58. The stock is now traded at around $266.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 76,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $165.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Clorox Co by 1928.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 69,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 202,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 2009.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 217,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 190,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 274,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 435.87%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.08.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.6.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.4.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $62.32 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $75.68.

Hancock Holding Co sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.49.

Hancock Holding Co reduced to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 85.78%. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $240.91. The stock is now traded at around $279.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Hancock Holding Co still held 13,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co reduced to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 70.18%. The sale prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $186.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Hancock Holding Co still held 39,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 74.3%. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Hancock Holding Co still held 95,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 98.31%. The sale prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Hancock Holding Co still held 2,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hancock Holding Co reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 77.77%. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Hancock Holding Co still held 20,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.