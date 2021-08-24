Logo
Putnam Investments Llc Buys Anthem Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Cigna Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Putnam Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Oracle Corp, Cadence Design Systems Inc, sells Cigna Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Amgen Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Investments Llc. As of 2021Q2, Putnam Investments Llc owns 684 stocks with a total value of $63.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,583,082 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,029,578 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 655,639 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 28,641,740 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.69%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 442,264 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 768,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,822,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $711.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $299.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 97,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 845,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 285,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 772.71%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $377.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,272,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 197.73%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $602.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 932,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 152.72%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,109,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 375.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,436,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 715.87%. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $158.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,651,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $218.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,279,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07.

Sold Out: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:

1. PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
