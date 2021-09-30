Meeder Muirfield Fund Buys Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Evergy Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Comcast Corp, KLA Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Evergy Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Comcast Corp, KLA Corp, DTE Energy Co, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Muirfield Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Muirfield Fund owns 712 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,598 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,094 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,889 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.67% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 35,786 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,335 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%

Meeder Muirfield Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 38,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 59,860 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 31,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.59%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 35,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 766.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 35.20%. The purchase prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14. The stock is now traded at around $669.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 80.44%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 109.04%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $141.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Muirfield Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Meeder Muirfield Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.

Meeder Muirfield Fund sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.

Meeder Muirfield Fund sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Meeder Muirfield Fund sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.

Meeder Muirfield Fund sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.