Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Blackstone Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: BSV, BX, HSY, DOV, EVRG, EXPD, MMM, SBUX, SNPS, UNH, GD, ATH, YUM, FE, HUBB, INCY, TROW, VRTX, IPG, MSCI, OXY, ALNY, ILMN, PEP, CPT, DCI, MAA, ACIW, AFL, CSX, CIM, DPZ, FFIN, PIPR, BHF, JCI, MPWR, NCR, NVT, UNP, BBWI, BOX, HRI, JHG, MRTX, RMD, BAX, GMS, IDXX, KLIC, DGX, OGN, OKTA, PLD, PZZA, AZZ, SAVA, PLAY, HIBB, CASH, MDB, NBIX, PRFT, SASR, SLG, SPT, SSTK, WGO, ANF, ADTN, AA, AMEH, CATY, CRTX, FR, GS, HBAN, IDT, NOTV, KZR, BTU, ETN, JW.A, LFUS, MLKN, RRGB, RVLV, RWT, SAGE, SITM, TALO, UHS, VNDA, VTR, WK, X, ANIP, ACRS, ALTO, AMED, ANDE, ADP, AVTX, BGFV, BXC, VTOL, BKE, CELC, CDEV, CHRS, CRNX, DBD, ESTE, EVC, GOGO, GWB, HWC, HTZ, ICUI, KRT, KR, CMBM, LGND, LQDT, MCRB, MD, MNMD, MRO, MTDR, OCGN, ORGO, ORMP, PRTG, RDUS, RGNX, SMAR, STEP, TLYS, TWI, VCYT, VRTV, XPEL,
- Added Positions: FB, GOOGL, TSLA, ZD, USB, NVDA, FAF, QRVO, IBM, QCOM, AMT, AAPL, CSCO, HPQ, MSFT, TXN, VEEV, WMT, GNRC, EPAM, JBL, DLB, NFLX, BMY, NET, EA, LAMR, SSNC, VMI, CVLT, GGG, PRGS, SLB, ABCB, AXON, BBY, DRI, F, MCFE, ODFL, ROKU, TEX, WCC, AGCO, AAWW, CE, EVR, FHN, LYB, MC, R, STLD, UMPQ, T, ATVI, AMG, AR, BILL, COF, CERN, CC, EBAY, EFC, IVZ, LEN, M, MHK, MU, NLOK, NUE, OLN, RRR, SGMS, TDC, TGT, TPR, WFC, ZNTL, AMC, AYI, ADBE, AXL, AEO, AMSWA, AMKR, AMAT, ARCB, ADSK, CAR, OZK, BIG, BYD, EAT, BLDR, CDNA, CTRE, COMM, DXC, DNLI, DRNA, EOG, EGP, EVLO, EXAS, EXTR, FL, GM, GT, INGN, LE, CPRI, CRM, DSP, IGT, LGF.A, MANH, MATX, MGM, MOS, MTW, MVIS, MYGN, OMF, PKI, PSA, PTCT, RARE, RCKT, RIOT, RRC, SBGI, SIG, SKYW, SONO, SWN, TGNA, TROX, TSE, TSN, TWTR, VSTO, WTFC, YELP, ADS, AMRX, APLS, ARQT, AHT, ATKR, BBBY, BBIO, CAL, CLXT, CHS, CYH, CORR, CUBI, DK, DBI, DDS, EDIT, ELOX, FLGT, GALT, GME, GNLN, HTH, HMHC, HII, NTLA, JNCE, KSS, LPI, ADNT, APTV, ASPS, GNK, LOVE, LTRPA, MARA, MDP, MGY, NEXT, NVAX, OVV, PBYI, PRTA, REVG, SAIA, SCVL, SESN, SM, SRNE, SSYS, STAA, STRO, SWTX, TEN, UNFI, URBN, VLY, WTRH,
- Reduced Positions: KLAC, CMCSA, MRNA, DAR, JPM, OKE, KHC, AMZN, BAC, TRGP, NSA, SPB, TRMB, DUK, GOOG, CTSH, CDNS, HD, UPS, FDX, MAN, NXST, POR, HUBS, AIG, DOCU, JBHT, INTU, WST, ZTS, CTLT, MA, PSB, REGN, SCHW, VRTS, CDW, PACW, TFC, ENS, FCX, BPOP, MKSI, PNC, ABR, BKU, CAH, NTRA, OHI, PCH, PINS, PLUG, SBNY, WD, AGIO, AMRS, ARMK, ARWR, WHD, ECOM, XEC, CLR, CRWD, DHR, EWBC, GIII, HCA, HST, ENDP, MCK, MGNX, MLR, NOG, ODP, OII, ON, PFGC, RUSHA, SIVB, TPTX, TXRH, UCTT, WWE, ALEC, AMPY, ABUS, CLF, CMC, CONN, CEIX, DVAX, EBIX, EBS, EVRI, EXEL, FNB, FATE, FRGI, FLNT, FOSL, GDP, GPMT, HWKN, BYSI, DDD, LC, OI, PDCE, PGEN, POLY, QUAD, RBB, SCWX, THC, TTD, TTEC, TUP, UEC, WLL,
- Sold Out: SJNK, EMB, LOW, PGR, LRCX, DTE, PEG, DE, MCD, ROST, CAT, DHI, AGNC, NKE, UNM, LTC, PH, FNF, OMC, TER, ZS, ZBH, APPS, ASB, HRC, ALXN, SWKS, CAG, ETR, HUN, TWLO, ALRM, EMN, KEY, MHO, WLK, SNOW, WERN, WIX, SCCO, WSM, DELL, CTVA, PLTR, CINF, HUM, FELE, HOLX, MDGL, NVCR, SPSC, ZUMZ, ASGN, AXP, BRC, VIAC, MEI, PSX, RDN, BKR, CRNC, MMSI, PNFP, SHOO, LYV, NLY, NTB, WRK, STEM, CHPT, CHPT, KFY, CCNE, CLNE, CONE, FOXF, INSM, MATW, MSTR, OSTK, PACB, NXGN, OSPN, VRAY, XNCR, AN, BDC, GEF, GVA, HBI, HNI, HSC, HY, INT, MOG.A, MGNI, SBH, TGI, GRWG, MAXR, FUV, RYTM, NMRK, TBIO, ARVN, KOD, PD, ARRY, VMEO, BGSF, MCF, RLGT, UUUU, ADVM, AMCX, AMTX, APEI, ATRA, AXGN, CMLS, DISH, EGLE, ENSG, GLNG, ITCI, KOPN, LAWS, MGI, MRNS, NCBS, REGI, SPPI, STRL, VUZI, WVE, IDEX, CDE, CNK, CVI, EXPR, IRM, NBR, NLS, PBI, PRTY, SKT, TPC, CELH, FCBP, HGEN, AVYA, CPLG, VRCA, TMDX, EOSE, VIEW, CURI, CURI, MMAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 109,903 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,588 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,892 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,177 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 11,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.44%
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 109,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 11,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2960.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $1017.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ziff Davis Inc (ZD)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 290.47%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 121.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 3044.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.85 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $27.04.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund. Also check out:
1. Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund keeps buying
