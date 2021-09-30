Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Blackstone Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: BSV, BX, HSY, DOV, EVRG, EXPD, MMM, SBUX, SNPS, UNH, GD, ATH, YUM, FE, HUBB, INCY, TROW, VRTX, IPG, MSCI, OXY, ALNY, ILMN, PEP, CPT, DCI, MAA, ACIW, AFL, CSX, CIM, DPZ, FFIN, PIPR, BHF, JCI, MPWR, NCR, NVT, UNP, BBWI, BOX, HRI, JHG, MRTX, RMD, BAX, GMS, IDXX, KLIC, DGX, OGN, OKTA, PLD, PZZA, AZZ, SAVA, PLAY, HIBB, CASH, MDB, NBIX, PRFT, SASR, SLG, SPT, SSTK, WGO, ANF, ADTN, AA, AMEH, CATY, CRTX, FR, GS, HBAN, IDT, NOTV, KZR, BTU, ETN, JW.A, LFUS, MLKN, RRGB, RVLV, RWT, SAGE, SITM, TALO, UHS, VNDA, VTR, WK, X, ANIP, ACRS, ALTO, AMED, ANDE, ADP, AVTX, BGFV, BXC, VTOL, BKE, CELC, CDEV, CHRS, CRNX, DBD, ESTE, EVC, GOGO, GWB, HWC, HTZ, ICUI, KRT, KR, CMBM, LGND, LQDT, MCRB, MD, MNMD, MRO, MTDR, OCGN, ORGO, ORMP, PRTG, RDUS, RGNX, SMAR, STEP, TLYS, TWI, VCYT, VRTV, XPEL,

FB, GOOGL, TSLA, ZD, USB, NVDA, FAF, QRVO, IBM, QCOM, AMT, AAPL, CSCO, HPQ, MSFT, TXN, VEEV, WMT, GNRC, EPAM, JBL, DLB, NFLX, BMY, NET, EA, LAMR, SSNC, VMI, CVLT, GGG, PRGS, SLB, ABCB, AXON, BBY, DRI, F, MCFE, ODFL, ROKU, TEX, WCC, AGCO, AAWW, CE, EVR, FHN, LYB, MC, R, STLD, UMPQ, T, ATVI, AMG, AR, BILL, COF, CERN, CC, EBAY, EFC, IVZ, LEN, M, MHK, MU, NLOK, NUE, OLN, RRR, SGMS, TDC, TGT, TPR, WFC, ZNTL, AMC, AYI, ADBE, AXL, AEO, AMSWA, AMKR, AMAT, ARCB, ADSK, CAR, OZK, BIG, BYD, EAT, BLDR, CDNA, CTRE, COMM, DXC, DNLI, DRNA, EOG, EGP, EVLO, EXAS, EXTR, FL, GM, GT, INGN, LE, CPRI, CRM, DSP, IGT, LGF.A, MANH, MATX, MGM, MOS, MTW, MVIS, MYGN, OMF, PKI, PSA, PTCT, RARE, RCKT, RIOT, RRC, SBGI, SIG, SKYW, SONO, SWN, TGNA, TROX, TSE, TSN, TWTR, VSTO, WTFC, YELP, ADS, AMRX, APLS, ARQT, AHT, ATKR, BBBY, BBIO, CAL, CLXT, CHS, CYH, CORR, CUBI, DK, DBI, DDS, EDIT, ELOX, FLGT, GALT, GME, GNLN, HTH, HMHC, HII, NTLA, JNCE, KSS, LPI, ADNT, APTV, ASPS, GNK, LOVE, LTRPA, MARA, MDP, MGY, NEXT, NVAX, OVV, PBYI, PRTA, REVG, SAIA, SCVL, SESN, SM, SRNE, SSYS, STAA, STRO, SWTX, TEN, UNFI, URBN, VLY, WTRH, Reduced Positions: KLAC, CMCSA, MRNA, DAR, JPM, OKE, KHC, AMZN, BAC, TRGP, NSA, SPB, TRMB, DUK, GOOG, CTSH, CDNS, HD, UPS, FDX, MAN, NXST, POR, HUBS, AIG, DOCU, JBHT, INTU, WST, ZTS, CTLT, MA, PSB, REGN, SCHW, VRTS, CDW, PACW, TFC, ENS, FCX, BPOP, MKSI, PNC, ABR, BKU, CAH, NTRA, OHI, PCH, PINS, PLUG, SBNY, WD, AGIO, AMRS, ARMK, ARWR, WHD, ECOM, XEC, CLR, CRWD, DHR, EWBC, GIII, HCA, HST, ENDP, MCK, MGNX, MLR, NOG, ODP, OII, ON, PFGC, RUSHA, SIVB, TPTX, TXRH, UCTT, WWE, ALEC, AMPY, ABUS, CLF, CMC, CONN, CEIX, DVAX, EBIX, EBS, EVRI, EXEL, FNB, FATE, FRGI, FLNT, FOSL, GDP, GPMT, HWKN, BYSI, DDD, LC, OI, PDCE, PGEN, POLY, QUAD, RBB, SCWX, THC, TTD, TTEC, TUP, UEC, WLL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Dover Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Lowe's Inc, KLA Corp, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund owns 699 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 109,903 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,588 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,892 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,177 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 11,000 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.44%

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 109,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 11,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $329.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2960.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $1017.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 290.47%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 121.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 3044.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.85 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $27.04.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Meeder Dynamic Allocation Fund sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.