DnB Asset Management AS Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Arrow Electronics Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: HZNP, DAR, CCEP, GLNG, NE, BAP, STX, CEG, OWL, LAC, AFRM, MP, ORCC, COUP, AER, WBS, UHS, MHK, KIM, BIDU, AIZ, ADTN, HASI, CHWY, BLI, GRAB, ADSE,
- Added Positions: FB, AMZN, CSCO, PYPL, TTWO, CRM, ADBE, NOW, ORCL, ALL, GOOGL, PTC, WDC, VMW, NFLX, PFE, SBUX, FLEX, SPGI, MSFT, MS, STT, WFC, PLUG, ENPH, SEDG, CB, EA, CRTO, YUMC, TSLA, ADSK, LLY, JPM, LIN, RUN, TCOM, DIS, DAL, BAH, GOOG, LTHM, MMM, APD, PEP, WMT, ANSS, BMY, MDLZ, NVDA, PG, SRE, SO, VLO, WBA, T, AFL, BSAC, BRK.B, KO, ED, EIX, EXC, XOM, GIS, HSY, IBM, JNJ, KR, NEM, ES, PXD, ROST, SHW, UNH, WM, ZBH, KHC, SQ, AMD, ATO, CPB, CAT, FIS, CL, CMCSA, COST, DE, DD, DISH, ECL, EMR, NEE, FISV, GE, GILD, HIG, HRL, INTC, ICE, K, KMB, NKE, NUE, OMC, UGI, UPS, VZ, FSLR, AWK, AGNC, BKR, DOW, CTVA, PLD, ABT, ACN, ALB, AXP, AMT, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ADP, AVY, TFC, BLL, CIB, BDX, PARA, CF, CSX, CVS, COF, CAH, CE, SCHW, CVX, CTAS, COP, CCI, CMI, DHR, D, EMN, ETN, EQIX, FMC, FAST, FDX, GPN, HUM, ITW, TT, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, JCI, MMC, MLM, MCD, MDT, MRK, NSC, PCAR, PPG, PKG, PRU, PSA, WRK, ROP, SANM, SLB, SEE, STLD, SYK, TJX, TGT, USB, UNP, VMC, WAL, TDG, TMUS, VRSK, CHTR, ST, KKR, LYB, APO, MOS, PANW, PNR, ABBV, NETI, UBER, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, ABNB, OUST, TSP, VAL, GXO, AOS, A, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, ALNY, HES, AFG, AIG, ABC, AME, IVZ, NLY, ACGL, AJG, AVB, BK, BBY, BMRN, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CPT, KMX, CCL, CNP, LUMN, LNG, CME, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, WBDWV, DOV, DRE, EOG, ENTG, ETR, EFX, ELS, EQR, ESS, EL, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FNF, FITB, F, BEN, GRMN, GPC, HAL, MNST, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HPQ, HST, HBAN, MTCH, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KNX, LKQ, LEN, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MTB, MAR, MRVL, MAS, MCK, MPW, MET, MCHP, MCO, VTRS, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NVAX, ORLY, ON, OXY, ODFL, PCG, PNC, PH, PAYX, PKI, PFG, PEG, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, REG, RF, RMD, RHI, SBAC, SEIC, SGEN, SPG, SWKS, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, STE, SUI, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TER, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TSN, UDR, URI, VFC, VTR, VRSN, VNO, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WCN, WAT, ANTM, WST, WY, WMB, WTW, YUM, EBAY, HEI.A, L, WU, OC, BR, DFS, TEL, LULU, MSCI, AUPH, FTNT, LEA, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, FRC, FLT, KMI, FBHS, GWRE, WDAY, ICLR, CDW, NWSA, RNG, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, ALLY, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CZR, W, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, GDDY, KRNT, ETSY, BKI, TRU, Z, NVCR, HPE, FTV, TWLO, TTD, VST, ZTO, HWM, INVH, OKTA, CVNA, IR, ATUS, ROKU, ZS, DBX, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, AVLR, ELAN, MRNA, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, TW, PINS, ZM, AVTR, FREE, CLVT, TXG, BILL, ZI, RPRX, IAC, LI, DKNG, XPEV, SNOW, PLTR, BSY, DASH, LAZR, RBLX, ASTS, SOFI, SOFI, HOOD, LCID, ARBE, RIVN,
- Reduced Positions: ARW, CHKP, ATVI, MA, MU, V, AAPL, GS, DELL, TAP, VRTX, NIO, BAC, PTON, TSM, XYL, BX, C, HXL, CERN, LOW, VSH, ZTS, DHI, DLTR, LRCX, QCOM, ERII, HCA, BFH, APH, BSX, DVN, EWBC, HOLX, ROK, TXN, TMO, ULTA, DG, AMC, TDOC, SNAP, SE, AEO, AON, EW, HDB, HD, PGR, SSYS, WHR, CSIQ, JAZZ, DISCK, NXPI, GM, APTV, PRLB, SPLK, IQV, FSK, ARES, BABA, NVST, NKLA, OTLY, DDD, ACAD, AINV, WTRG, ADM, BAX, BIIB, CNC, CHD, EXEL, IT, HSIC, LVS, MGM, MAA, MSA, NTES, NBIX, OKE, PSEC, REGN, RSG, REX, SBNY, SIRI, NLOK, TEVA, WTS, HTGC, KDP, OCSL, CG, LSXMA, LSXMK, KRYS, NET, EH, DM, LICY, JOBY, ACHR,
- Sold Out: JD, ZNGA, CNR, REGI, YNDX, DIOD, INFO, HUN, XLNX, WLDN, ERIE, CLNE, MOH, SDGR, BYND, TPIC, VOYA, PTRA, ELMS, ALV, NUAN, THRM, INFY, OSH, EMBK, AUR, KD, IONQ, STRC, LILM, RKLB, MTTR, ITUB, BLDE, QS, BEKE, ZGNX, ITRI, NGM, YMAB, BE, TLK, QURE, BB, UL, MLCO, FOLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of DnB Asset Management AS
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,527,600 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,126,836 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 258,677 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 2,482,444 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 149,803 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.47%
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.42 and $109.81, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $112.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 811,536 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.59 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 169,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.79 and $24.78, with an estimated average price of $16.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 427,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $42.86 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $53.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 194,149 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 197,487 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
DnB Asset Management AS initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,754 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 109.89%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,482,444 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.47%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 149,803 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 242.85%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $63.16, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,185,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 501.02%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,297,081 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 345.50%. The purchase prices were between $141.82 and $181.9, with an estimated average price of $159.84. The stock is now traded at around $143.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 882,391 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Salesforce Inc (CRM)
DnB Asset Management AS added to a holding in Salesforce Inc by 237.94%. The purchase prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 594,031 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $8.79.Sold Out: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.09 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $19.86.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $48.15.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $36.81.Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
DnB Asset Management AS sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $79.07 and $111.91, with an estimated average price of $91.14.Reduced: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $113.88 and $136.05, with an estimated average price of $125.4. The stock is now traded at around $111.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 1,561,274 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 48.36%. The sale prices were between $113.24 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $130.49. The stock is now traded at around $144.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 1,672,625 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 94.34%. The sale prices were between $63.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $77.76. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 153,421 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)
DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 37.47%. The sale prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $349.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 732,122 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
DnB Asset Management AS reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 78.46%. The sale prices were between $69.4 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. DnB Asset Management AS still held 379,570 shares as of 2022-03-31.
