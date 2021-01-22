Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Apple Inc, Seagen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vivint Solar Inc

Investment company Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Seagen Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Merck Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Seagen Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vivint Solar Inc, Advanced Disposal Services Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2020Q4, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 779 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,953,583 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,213,416 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 175,018 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 1,324,190 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,656,617 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.62%

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $155.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 512,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $131.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 396,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $100.95, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $97.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 270,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $277.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 109,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 798,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 536,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 60.38%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,213,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 14061.58%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 269,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,656,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 172.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,446,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $237.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 779,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $537.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 403,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.