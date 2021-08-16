Logo
ING Groep NV Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Switch Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Scientific Games Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company ING Groep NV (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Switch Inc, Microsoft Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells ViacomCBS Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Scientific Games Corp, Discovery Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ING Groep NV. As of 2021Q2, ING Groep NV owns 551 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ING Groep NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ing+groep+nv/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ING Groep NV
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,576,085 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 9,779,288 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 12,722,152 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 325.07%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 81,943 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,992,071 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.30%
New Purchase: Switch Inc (SWCH)

ING Groep NV initiated holding in Switch Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zogenix Inc (ZGNX)

ING Groep NV initiated holding in Zogenix Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

ING Groep NV initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 260,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

ING Groep NV initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $922.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

ING Groep NV initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

ING Groep NV initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 325.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 12,722,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 798,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 149.86%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 330,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

ING Groep NV added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 153.99%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 571,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 430,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

ING Groep NV added to a holding in Cedar Fair LP by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,730,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: (BPY)

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $8.14.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

ING Groep NV sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

ING Groep NV reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 98.14%. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.48%. ING Groep NV still held 50,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

ING Groep NV reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 78.44%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. ING Groep NV still held 97,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

ING Groep NV reduced to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 45.45%. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $70.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. ING Groep NV still held 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

ING Groep NV reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 78.04%. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. ING Groep NV still held 142,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

ING Groep NV reduced to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 88.12%. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. ING Groep NV still held 54,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

ING Groep NV reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 80%. The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. ING Groep NV still held 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ING Groep NV. Also check out:

1. ING Groep NV's Undervalued Stocks
2. ING Groep NV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ING Groep NV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ING Groep NV keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
