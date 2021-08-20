Financial Management Professionals, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Financial Management Professionals, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Professionals, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. owns 925 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Management Professionals, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+management+professionals%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Management Professionals, Inc.
  1. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 862,586 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 289,121 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.14%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 349,148 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 108,358 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 517,044 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15%. The holding were 862,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 517,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55. The stock is now traded at around $55.772400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 295,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 240,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 171,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 160,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66680.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 40,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 252.28%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.227500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 59,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 153.31%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.

Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Management Professionals, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Management Professionals, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Management Professionals, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Management Professionals, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Management Professionals, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider