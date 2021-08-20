Financial Management Professionals, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

- New Purchases: MDYV, GSIE, FDHY, EZU, EWJ, SMLF, VIOV, JPIB, EFV, FXN, XTN, VFH, HYMB, PSI, XES, CKX, OLLI, CCOI, QRTEA, DMTK, MNRL, ACI, ASR, FSK, BUR, NRGX, COIN, SCHV, ABB, ABMD, AMED, APH, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARWR, ASB, AVT, BMI, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, BOH, BDX, BIO, BMRN, BWA, BRKS, BRO, BKE, CACI, CPT, CRI, CE, CAKE, CHE, CME, CHH, CHDN, XEC, CIA, CLF, CGNX, CBSH, SID, CONN, CNX, INGR, CUZ, CW, DECK, DXCM, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, LCII, SSP, EXP, EGP, DISH, EW, ENS, EQT, ESS, EEFT, FDS, FICO, FHN, FL, FMS, GD, GCO, GNTX, GBCI, GT, GGG, GPI, HDB, HALO, HWC, MNST, HOG, HIG, HE, HELE, HXL, HRC, HFC, INFO, IIVI, IDA, ILMN, IBOC, IFF, JKHY, JACK, JW.A, JLL, KEY, KNX, KSS, LHCG, TBI, SR, LAMR, LSCC, MGM, MKSI, MANH, HZO, MTZ, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MSTR, MAA, MIDD, MOH, TAP, MUR, NCR, NICE, NTES, NJR, NI, NDSN, JWN, OGE, OLN, PTR, PNFP, PKX, NTR, STL, PRU, QDEL, ROLL, RLI, RF, RS, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RGLD, RUSHA, RYAAY, SAIA, SIVB, SMG, SXT, SCI, SBNY, SLGN, SKX, SON, LSI, AVNW, SYNA, AXON, TECH, TDY, TEF, TTEK, THO, TOL, TTC, TSN, UBS, UGI, UBSI, USM, UTHR, VTR, VRTX, VSH, WDFC, WSO, WLK, WTFC, WWD, WEX, ZUMZ, L, AAWW, CROX, TNL, EVR, EDU, LDOS, KBR, FSLR, ACM, JAZZ, LULU, TDC, TITN, SBLK, IGT, IRDM, MESO, FTNT, CIT, GNRC, PRI, RCM, FAF, SIX, HPP, COR, TRIP, CPRI, POST, YELP, TLYS, FIVE, RH, CDW, REXR, SFM, CNHI, VEEV, BRX, SABR, SPWH, TSE, GLOB, HQY, CDK, LBRDK, STOR, QRVO, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, SEDG, NSA, WING, UNVR, TDOC, NTRA, RUN, PLNT, TEAM, SITE, KNSL, TTD, CRSP, AA, SNAP, APPN, JHG, JBGS, BKR, ZLAB, SE, LX, DBX, CDAY, SMAR, PRVB, YETI, STNE, TWST, ETRN, SWAV, FOXA, PD, PINS, FSLY, FVRR, WORK, IAA, SI, NKLA, VNT, ASO, PDAC, ZIM, BMBL, OGN, VMEO, WFRD, ARKF, ARKQ, IGIB, DBA, EFAV, EMB, FBT, FNDC, IJK, IJR, IWS, KOMP, MDYG, PBD, PSQ, SHYG, SLYG, SLYV, SPMB, TAN, TECB, VOO, XLE,
- Added Positions: IVE, KRE, IEMG, GLDM, SCHF, JPM, JPST, BND, IWB, SCHB, HYS, PBS, VEU, BRK.B, AAPL, MITK, SPY, VO, AMZN, AMAT, FDX, IBM, INTC, RMNI, AMD, ADS, BAC, CVX, CSCO, VALE, DHR, GILD, HD, HON, LMT, MSFT, MS, NVDA, PG, VLO, FB, ABBV, BABA, TPB, ARKK, MMM, AOS, CB, PLD, ASML, ABT, ACN, ADBE, APD, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AXP, AMT, AMP, ABC, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, AZN, ADP, BCE, BP, BCS, BAX, BBY, BA, BMY, BTI, CBRE, CRH, CVS, CSL, CAT, FIS, CTAS, CL, CMCSA, NNN, ED, COST, CCI, CMI, DVN, DEO, DLR, DOV, ETN, ECL, EMR, ETR, EPD, EQR, EXPE, EXR, FMC, NEE, FFIN, F, FCX, GPC, GS, GOOGL, HCSG, HSY, IP, INTU, IRM, JNJ, KMB, MDLZ, LKQ, LH, LSTR, LEG, LAD, LOW, MKL, MMC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MU, MCO, VTRS, NGG, NFLX, NVS, ORLY, OHI, OMC, ORCL, PPG, PAYX, PENN, PEP, PFE, PLUG, LIN, PGR, PSA, PHM, QCOM, RELX, REG, REGN, ROK, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, SAP, CRM, SNY, WPM, SWKS, SONY, TRV, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SLF, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TSM, TGT, TTE, TSCO, USB, UL, UNP, UDR, URI, RTX, UNH, VZ, VOD, WRB, WMT, DIS, WM, EVRG, WMB, WWE, EBAY, CMG, RDS.B, BBL, MA, HBI, WU, TMUS, FNV, CELH, V, AVGO, VRSK, CBOE, LYB, CMRE, GM, FRC, FLT, KMI, MOS, FBHS, APTV, TWTR, GOOG, ANET, NEP, SYF, PRAH, ETSY, SHOP, CC, PYPL, KHC, RACE, BJ, DOW, TW, ZM, UBER, CARR, OTIS, ARKG, DBC, HYG, HYLB, IVV, PFF, SCHE, SCHG, SCHH, SCHP, SIL, SLV, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: SCHA, SCHX, VWO, GSLC, SCZ, VUG, PBW, ARKW, MINT, FXZ, XME, GRMN, PXD, ODFL, MAIN, GIII, EL, SCHO, SHW, SPG, RIO, XOM, NSC, NKE, SHG, UPS, ISRG, LUV, SO, AEP, SCHZ, LLY, PSX, DD, WEC, TM, SH, IAU, EEM, WFC, NET, WLTW, ZEN, NAVI, WYNN, PAYC, O, PNR, TGH, TSLA, XYL, BAM, COP, C, LFC, CRL, CERN, CNP, COF, CNI, DE, TFC, AME, MO, Y, ARE, AMG, ATVI, TT, EQNR, STT, XPO, T, PH, MFC, LRCX, ICE, TMO, ITW, HMC, HIBB, GSK, ERIC, ENB, DUK,
- Sold Out: ACWI, VCR, SHM, AEO, UPLD, ADUS, SFT, FSKR, MGA, GE, WRI, DAC, ARCB, MCBS, DAN, NX, COOP, ZTS, ALLY, TEL, WPG, CCS, CAI, ENVA, 9IFA, ACBI, PAI, PRSP, TLRY, TLRY, PTON, ONEM, GAN, SUMO, EWU, VBR, VT, JEF, SRCE, AXL, AMKR, RIOT, VIAC, CCNE, COG, CPE, CP, DBD, UFS, EFSC, KLAC, GLP, ZEUS, OTEX, OMI, PTSI, PVH, RCII, RMD, SJT, SNV, THC, TUP, FLWS, PRIM,
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 862,586 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 289,121 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.14%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 349,148 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 108,358 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 517,044 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15%. The holding were 862,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 517,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55. The stock is now traded at around $55.772400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 295,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 240,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 171,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 160,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66680.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 40,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 252.28%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.227500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 59,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 153.31%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5.Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.
