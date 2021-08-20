Financial Management Professionals, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Professionals, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. owns 925 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 862,586 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 289,121 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.14% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 349,148 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.56% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 108,358 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 517,044 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15%. The holding were 862,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 517,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55. The stock is now traded at around $55.772400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 295,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 240,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 171,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 160,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66680.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 40,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 252.28%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.227500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 59,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 83.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 153.31%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $153.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.