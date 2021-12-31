Trust Co Of Vermont Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Five Star Senior Living Inc, Boeing Co, Wells Fargo

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Deere, sells Five Star Senior Living Inc, Boeing Co, Wells Fargo, Arthur J. Gallagher, Weyerhaeuser Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Vermont. As of 2021Q4, Trust Co Of Vermont owns 808 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUST CO OF VERMONT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+vermont/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 473,786 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,738 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,783 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,806 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,229 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $381.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 373,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 197,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Deere & Co by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $367.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 117.20%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.