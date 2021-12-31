Trust Co Of Vermont Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Five Star Senior Living Inc, Boeing Co, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: TIP, CP, TRP, SHY, CTRA, KLAC, MFC, AGG, VGT, VNQ, AMD, ALB, MATX, AEP, AIG, AWR, ABC, WTRG, ACGL, AN, BCE, BMO, BNS, BHB, BAX, BHLB, BXP, BRKL, BRO, CBZ, CBT, CPT, KMX, FIS, CHKP, CHH, CINF, CAG, DPZ, DMLP, EOG, EMN, EW, EPD, EL, EXC, FRT, GSK, HSIC, HUM, IDXX, IRM, J, JCI, KRC, MET, MCHP, MSI, PKG, PGR, PRU, PEG, DGX, RPM, RSG, ROP, RY, ONTO, SLB, SRE, SWK, STT, TFX, TRI, TRMB, UNF, UVSP, WDFC, WBA, EVRG, WTFC, XEL, ETV, BR, BIP, FNV, KDP, DG, LEA, AMRC, BYDDY, FRC, NOW, HASI, BABA, CDK, KEYS, BST, SHOP, RUN, HPE, FTV, HWM, FND, MRNA, DES, DVY, FBGX, FREL, IBB, IEFA, IEMG, IJS, IJT, IVE, IWD, IWF, IWS, LQD, MTUM, MUB, PKW, SCHD, SCZ, SOXX, TQQQ, VBK, VCSH, XLK, XLY, AOS, ABM, PLD, ASML, AKAM, ALGN, ALKS, LNT, AEE, NLY, ATRS, AON, ADM, ARNA, AVY, BHP, BP, BPT, BMI, BLL, BLDP, GOLD, BIG, BKH, BSX, BTI, CAL, BF.B, CBRE, CTS, CCMP, CPB, CAH, CSL, CWST, CE, CNC, LUMN, CRL, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, NNN, COO, INGR, CCI, CW, DTE, DAR, DVN, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, EWBC, DISH, EIX, EA, EFX, EQR, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FCN, FAST, FITB, FR, FISV, FLS, FMX, F, BEN, FMS, GME, GRMN, IT, RHP, GPN, GFF, HSBC, HAIN, HAL, HALO, HOG, HIG, HAS, HE, HA, WELL, HOLX, HBNC, HRL, HST, HBAN, INFO, ITT, IDA, ILMN, TT, IP, IPG, JBLU, KAMN, KR, LKQ, LEN, JEF, LBTYA, MMP, MGA, MRO, MPX, MMC, MAT, MCK, MPW, MU, MYE, NFG, NOV, NWL, NEM, NI, NOK, NTRS, NUAN, OXY, ODC, OMC, ONCY, OKE, PCAR, PNM, PPL, PKE, FRPH, PLUG, PII, STL, PWR, RYN, REGN, RF, RMD, RHI, SSB, SEIC, STX, SBNY, SKX, SWKS, LUV, EQNR, SUI, NLOK, TSM, AXON, TDY, THO, TTE, TGI, TYL, UAL, UAA, UNFI, URI, UTL, KMPR, UHT, VLO, VGR, VTR, VRTX, VOD, VMC, WPC, WAB, GHC, WRE, WTS, ANTM, WVVI, WMB, WTW, WEC, XLNX, AUY, ZBRA, STAR, BF.A, L, LEN.B, RDS.B, MHN, ASA, BCV, JHS, TY, MCI, NRK, ENX, CII, EOS, CODI, TNL, HBI, AVXL, AVAV, TMUS, BX, LULU, MASI, VMW, SATS, AUPH, SRNE, DISCK, MICCF, SFTBY, WKHS, STWD, ATNM, VRSK, CVE, PBA, PLOW, FAF, KKR, LYB, GM, HHC, KMI, HII, STAG, EMO, AMCX, APTV, ZNGA, ALSN, RCEL, ENPH, PNR, WDAY, MPLX, ALEX, FWONA, VOYA, IVH, BLUE, ESPR, DOC, GCI, CGC, RYAM, ACB, FWONK, AVNS, LBRDA, BOX, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, FTAI, NNDM, BLD, TDOC, CC, LILA, LILAK, NTRA, MSGS, SQ, MIME, GCP, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, LW, CNDT, SNAP, GOOS, CVNA, APPN, BHF, FUV, NVT, DOCU, INSP, WH, FOCS, DELL, ALC, ZM, KTB, LKNCY, CRWD, AMCR, INMD, TXG, PTON, VNT, FSR, DM, UWMC, UWMC, ME, ONL, ARKG, BIBL, BNDX, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSJO, BUG, CGW, DGRO, DGRW, DIA, EDEN, ESGV, FDN, FIW, FXH, GDXJ, GSLC, HAIL, HYLB, IAU, ICVT, IDV, IEF, IEI, IGF, IGOV, IHI, ILF, ISMD, ITA, ITOT, IUSV, IWC, IWL, IXUS, MGC, MVV, NOBL, PAVE, PFFD, PGJ, QDEF, QQQJ, QTEC, SCHA, SCHR, SGOL, SLV, SPLB, SPLG, SPTM, SPYD, SSO, STIP, TPHD, TPLC, USRT, UWM, VDC, VDE, VHT, VIS, VOT, VSS, VT, VXF, WWJD, XLE, XLF,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VIAC, MSFT, PFE, DIS, ADBE, PYPL, DE, SPY, DD, QQQ, KO, CSCO, LMT, VEU, PNC, ENB, V, NEE, GOOGL, MA, INTU, JPM, MRK, GLD, BAC, D, BDX, VB, BIV, VEA, VBR, SBUX, TROW, TJX, VOO, TGT, VOE, TXN, UNH, WMT, PBD, WM, IVW, IVV, XYL, PANW, IJR, LSXMA, AXP, ICE, LLY, EMR, ECL, XOM, DLR, STZ, INTC, C, LRCX, CME, COF, CVS, PEP, CRM, AMT, CI, FDX, VO, COP, CMI, DUK, BK, VTI, DOW, SHW, ZTS, GE, GIS, GPC, CMG, MTB, SPGI, UPS, MDT, MS, LIN, SYY, SO,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, FVE, MMM, T, CL, BA, IBM, NSC, WFC, NVS, PG, ABT, BLK, TRV, VWO, GILD, SJM, MKC, O, SYK, VFC, WY, TSLA, FB, SYF, BND, BSV, EEM, ETN, ATO, AJG, TFC, AMAT, ADI, AMGN, CMCSA, ATVI, DEO, FBHS, CB, GD, YUM, ZBH, LDOS, PM, AVGO, CHTR, SDY, AFL, IWP, FAN, LSXMK, FREE, CARR, OTIS, ARKK, MO, PPG, GOOD, HPQ, SNEX, ED, MDLZ, MKL, MAR, NGG, CLX, CVX, NVO, WAT, PBH, LNG, CERN, BIIB, TU, UL, AVA, ADSK, WRB, GWW,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 473,786 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,738 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,783 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,806 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,229 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $50.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $381.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.21%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 373,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 197,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Deere & Co by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $367.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 117.20%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $202.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 46.80%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $206.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.
