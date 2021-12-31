Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Synovus Financial Corp Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Icon PLC, Newmont Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Roper Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

1 minutes ago
Columbus, GA, based Investment company Synovus Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Icon PLC, Newmont Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC, Entegris Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Roper Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, IPG Photonics Corp, Penske Automotive Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Synovus Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Synovus Financial Corp owns 855 stocks with a total value of $10.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,271,081 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 2,989,572 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 5,323,772 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 10,184,754 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  5. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 5,891,682 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 368.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 93,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Icon PLC by 651.71%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $240.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 96,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 111,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 82,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.

Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (BYLD)

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.86.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.



