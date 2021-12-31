Synovus Financial Corp Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Icon PLC, Newmont Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Roper Technologies Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: RPRX, RYAN, ENTG, ODFL, MNST, VICR, ZEV, FLTR, UHT, TENB, MTRN, ICSH, AOS, RDVY, MAT, MGM, LH, LKQ, LSTR, J, PK, O, RIVN, SCI, XBI, JNK, XSD, SMH, VV, VOD, WYNN, FRI, APA, BKR, BJRI, CWH, CVE, CHNG, COIN, CRBP, DAR, EXP, ETR, EVBG, FDRR, KIM, FUSB, FCN, GALT, DIV, HEI, HSTO, IQV, ACWI, SHYG, IEFN, NEAR, AAP,
- Added Positions: IWD, IWF, VTEB, AMZN, CVS, ICLR, GOVT, MRK, NEM, PYPL, SPY, SPTS, VNQ, AVGO, DHR, FTSM, IEI, IEFA, IWV, TLT, JPST, MELI, XLF, TGT, GDX, VZ, GLDM, XP, MMM, ADBE, GOOGL, GOOG, VALQ, QGRO, AMT, AMGN, ADI, ADSK, BAC, CAT, CVX, CB, CSCO, DIS, ENB, HDB, IBM, RSP, PICK, FLOT, IVV, PFF, ESGU, SHV, JNJ, JPM, LLY, LMT, MA, MCD, FB, MDLZ, NFLX, NEE, NSC, PFE, NOBL, RRX, XLB, TTE, TFC, TYL, TSN, UPS, VCIT, VIG, EZM, WDAY, EGHT, ACHC, ATVI, A, AGYS, ACI, ALC, ALGT, ALL, ALLY, AMLP, AYX, MO, DOX, AMED, QINT, AVUV, AEP, AXP, AMP, ABCB, ABC, AMN, APH, PLAN, ANSS, ANTM, APTV, ARW, AZPN, AZN, ATH, ADP, AVT, AXTA, BERY, BBY, BHP, BMRN, BNTX, TECH, BL, BLK, BX, BPMC, BF.B, BG, BWXT, CDNS, CZR, CCJ, CPRI, CAH, CSL, CCL, CWST, CTLT, CDW, CNC, CNP, CMG, CIEN, CTAS, CLX, CCEP, CTSH, CNXC, COP, COO, GLW, CUZ, CBRL, CRWD, CMI, DHI, DRI, DE, DELL, DVN, DFS, D, DCI, DOV, DOW, DRE, DD, DXC, DT, EWBC, EMN, EBAY, ESTC, EA, EMR, NPO, EPD, RE, EVRG, EXPD, XOM, FDX, FREL, FAF, FPE, CIBR, FXH, FCFS, FISV, FMX, F, FOXF, FCX, GD, GM, GMAB, GIL, GBCI, GSK, GSAT, GMED, GSST, GS, GWW, HAIN, HALO, HOG, HSY, HSKA, HES, HXL, HLT, HON, HZNP, HUBG, HUN, INFO, ITW, ILMN, ROOF, INFY, NGVT, IART, ICE, IP, IPG, ISRG, SPLV, BSCO, PID, PEY, QQQ, GSG, SLV, SCZ, LQD, IYR, EMB, USIG, HDV, IWB, IEUR, IJH, IEF, EFG, SHY, IDV, JXI, OEF, IYW, HYG, IGSB, IYM, TIP, TLH, IVE, STIP, IBB, IGM, EWUS, ITT, JJSF, JPIN, JBL, JD, JHSC, JCI, KBR, KEYS, KMB, KLAC, KHC, KR, LHX, EL, LEN, LBRDK, LFUS, LYG, LULU, MGA, MAR, MMC, MAS, DOOR, MCK, MDT, MET, MTD, MGP, MU, MUFG, MKSI, MODN, MS, MORN, MSCI, MYOV, NDAQ, NICE, NMR, NDSN, NUE, OXY, OGE, OKTA, ORI, ORCL, ORLY, OFIX, OSK, OTIS, PACW, PAYX, PDCE, PEGA, PSX, PHR, MINT, POOL, PGEN, PINC, TROW, PFG, PLD, PEG, PHM, QRVO, PWR, ROLL, REGN, RHI, RCKT, ROKU, SPGI, SAP, SLB, SCHW, SCHO, SCHR, SCHM, SCHA, SBCF, XLU, XLK, XLV, XLI, SHW, SPG, SJM, SNA, SONY, SCCO, SSB, DIA, CWI, MDY, TFI, KRE, SDY, PSK, XHS, SPXC, SXI, SWK, SYF, SYY, TNDM, TDY, TXN, TJX, TMUS, TWTR, UAA, UNP, UBSI, UCBI, USB, VLO, VOOG, BND, BNDX, VUG, VOO, VOT, VB, VBR, VTV, VOE, VWO, VTIP, VHT, VPU, VOX, VDE, VEEV, VCYT, VSTM, VRSK, VRRM, VRTX, VMW, WAB, WBA, WMT, WST, WLK, WHR, WMB, WSM, DGRW, DON, DLN, IHDG, WNS, WK, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZTS, ZWS,
- Reduced Positions: IWR, IWM, IEMG, VEA, BRK.A, SNV, ABT, T, QUAL, AGG, ROP, XLE, BABA, BMY, C, CME, IJR, NKE, UNH, SIVR, TAXF, BRK.B, CSX, EQIX, LMBS, FVD, BKLN, IWO, JMST, MPWR, NVO, PANW, PXD, RES, TDOC, ACN, APD, ABNB, AKAM, LNT, AWK, AON, AMAT, ADM, ARKK, ACBI, BFC, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BXMT, BP, BTI, COF, CARR, CERN, CHDN, CI, CCMP, LDP, CL, CMP, CAG, ED, STZ, CPRT, CR, BAP, CCI, DAL, DEO, DLR, DG, DORM, KODK, EW, DAVA, ENS, EOG, EQC, HACK, FAST, FXD, DFEB, FTA, FIVE, RAVI, FTV, FWRD, GE, GILD, SOCL, GL, GGG, HAL, JKHY, HPE, HUM, ING, PODD, IPAR, INTU, PGX, INVH, IAU, EWY, DGRO, ACWX, MUB, MBB, IYY, IJK, IVW, IJJ, IGV, ITB, MEAR, KMI, LKFN, MFC, MPC, MLM, MKC, MEDP, MRNA, NCR, NOC, NVS, OSTK, PEP, PDI, PFN, PNC, PRU, QLYS, RTX, ROK, ROG, ROST, RDS.A, SPNS, XLP, SLAB, SON, LUV, SHM, KBE, SBUX, STT, STE, SRI, TER, TSLA, TTEK, TXT, TTD, TMO, TSCO, TWLO, UBER, UBS, UFPI, UL, UEIC, UHS, VFC, MOO, BSV, VBK, MGC, VECO, VTRS, VOYA, VMC, WEC, WDC, WRK, WY, YUMC,
- Sold Out: PAG, IPGP, BYLD, EIX, CHGG, VRSN, EWG, PLTR, ZM, PINS, DOCU, DFH, FTXD, FFC, UAL, SLVM, PFL, BIL, IRM, HST, GWRE, KD, EDU, KDP, DLB, TPR, BWA, BIO, UTHR, SNFCA, NEO, HYLS, XSOE, SRLN, LIT, GVI, FXZ, FDL,
For the details of SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/synovus+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 8,271,081 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 2,989,572 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 5,323,772 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 10,184,754 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 5,891,682 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.17 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 83,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.17 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $76.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Synovus Financial Corp initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 368.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 93,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Icon PLC by 651.71%. The purchase prices were between $258.11 and $309.7, with an estimated average price of $280.41. The stock is now traded at around $240.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 82.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 96,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $127.95 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $128.87. The stock is now traded at around $125.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 111,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Synovus Financial Corp added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.26%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 82,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (BYLD)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.86.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Synovus Financial Corp sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. Also check out:
1. SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying