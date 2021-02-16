Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, CSX Corp, Microsoft Corp, Sells BlackBerry, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, CSX Corp, Microsoft Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, sells BlackBerry, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Danaher Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. As of 2020Q4, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 461 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLP, XLU, LU, NFG, SEIC, AGCO, NSP, RE, LII, MDU, MCY, NSC, OGE, UPS, WERN, CRWD, WORK, ABC, BC, CASY, CHKP, CHE, CMC, INGR, DTE, DKS, DCI, ETN, EME, ELS, ERIE, GNTX, GS, HNI, THG, HXL, MANH, MAN, MTZ, MPWR, NTRS, NWE, NUS, RS, SWX, STLD, SF, TPX, TEX, TRN, VMI, OC, FSLR, TEL, VMW, PRI, HCA, XYL, QLYS, MUSA, DBX, ALE, SRPT, ACN, AYI, AFG, APA, ATR, ARW, ASB, ADSK, ALV, AVT, BXS, BNS, OZK, BCO, CBT, CPT, CRL, CHDN, XEC, CBSH, CMP, CCI, CFR, DE, DLTR, EMR, ENS, FCN, FLO, FL, BEN, GT, HAL, HR, HCSG, EHC, IMO, IBOC, IRM, JCOM, JBL, JLL, KMT, KGC, LHCG, LH, SR, LAMR, LECO, LAD, LPX, MGA, MUR, NATI, NTAP, ORI, PSB, PZZA, PII, PCH, QGEN, RLI, RPM, RCI, RY, R, SAFM, STX, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SJR, SBNY, SLGN, SNX, TDS, TXRH, TKR, TOL, UMBF, UTHR, WAFD, WSO, ANTM, WY, WSM, INT, WOR, WEX, TECK, SBH, AER, IPGP, BX, MELI, AWK, CIXX, LEA, LYB, BAH, FLT, VC, MOS, ACHC, EPAM, FIVE, GMED, FANG, TPH, ESNT, WIX, ALLY, NAVI, QRVO, SEDG, WING, LITE, PK, MRSN, DOCU, BJ, ETRN, MRNA, DDOG, PTON, AMED, AN, BKH, CAE, CMS, CCMP, CRI, LUMN, COHR, NNN, CYH, CNO, CREE, FNB, FDS, F, GRMN, GGG, HELE, MLHR, ITT, ILMN, TT, JBLU, KLAC, KRC, LBTYA, MRO, NTCT, NYT, NEU, NUVA, OI, RL, RNR, POOL, SLB, SGEN, SIGI, SIRI, STE, SUI, TER, USB, UNM, VSH, VMC, WWE, JAZZ, TDC, LOPE, KAR, CABO, MEDP, AM, BHF, ROKU, NVT, ZM,

CSX, MSFT, NOW, COF, BERY, XLE, BDX, CB, WCN, BRK.B, DAL, CTSH, UHS, DUK, UNP, PCAR, TGT, PEG, KMB, RJF, KSU, ORLY, XLNX, GHG, SBAC, SLF, GL, WST, WEC, MCD, DPZ, BBY, HUM, AMP, INTC, ALB, AKAM, FOX, PSX, MSCI, NUE, LDOS, AFL, BIIB, CAH, WHR, GLW, WM, DVA, URI, FITB, UBS, GILD, IBM, SJM, DGX, LOW, PFG, Reduced Positions: MTD, TMO, DHR, HEI.A, LIN, IEX, CNI, CMCSA, FRC, V, ZTS, HD, FUTU, TIF, COG, MNST, TXN, AAPL, PEP, NEE, NVDA, ROL, MMM, ODFL, VAR, EBAY, CDNS, CVX, CTXS, JPM, ROST, TJX, APD, CLX, EA, FAST, HST, IDXX, ITW, KR, MXIM, PSA, ROK, TSCO, VRTX, ABMD, ADBE, AMZN, AMT, COST, ENB, EL, HSY, SPGI, PKG, PAYX, PG, RHI, SWKS, ZBRA, FTNT, PYPL, AOS, T, ABT, ALL, AME, AMGN, APH, AJG, CBRE, GIB, CNQ, CP, CE, CERN, COP, CPRT, DOV, EMN, JKHY, MRK, MET, MAA, ORCL, PFE, PGR, PRU, REGN, RF, SIVB, SNPS, TROW, TU, VLO, VZ, WBA, WAT, YUM, L, DFS, AVGO, DG, CDW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, SYF, BKR, FOXA, AEM, AEP, AZO, AVB, BCE, BAC, BK, CSCO, CL, CMI, EOG, EW, LLY, EQR, ESS, GIS, GPC, GIL, HON, INCY, MFC, MU, NDAQ, SNA, VFC, BTG, KMI, HII, DOW,

MTD, TMO, DHR, HEI.A, LIN, IEX, CNI, CMCSA, FRC, V, ZTS, HD, FUTU, TIF, COG, MNST, TXN, AAPL, PEP, NEE, NVDA, ROL, MMM, ODFL, VAR, EBAY, CDNS, CVX, CTXS, JPM, ROST, TJX, APD, CLX, EA, FAST, HST, IDXX, ITW, KR, MXIM, PSA, ROK, TSCO, VRTX, ABMD, ADBE, AMZN, AMT, COST, ENB, EL, HSY, SPGI, PKG, PAYX, PG, RHI, SWKS, ZBRA, FTNT, PYPL, AOS, T, ABT, ALL, AME, AMGN, APH, AJG, CBRE, GIB, CNQ, CP, CE, CERN, COP, CPRT, DOV, EMN, JKHY, MRK, MET, MAA, ORCL, PFE, PGR, PRU, REGN, RF, SIVB, SNPS, TROW, TU, VLO, VZ, WBA, WAT, YUM, L, DFS, AVGO, DG, CDW, NWSA, TWTR, HLT, SYF, BKR, FOXA, AEM, AEP, AZO, AVB, BCE, BAC, BK, CSCO, CL, CMI, EOG, EW, LLY, EQR, ESS, GIS, GPC, GIL, HON, INCY, MFC, MU, NDAQ, SNA, VFC, BTG, KMI, HII, DOW, Sold Out: BB, XLV, ADSW, AMTD, FIT, ACIA, XLF, EXPD, MKTX, NKE, EWZ, NRG, SBUX, DIS, LVGO, ALGN, DHI, HRL, INTU, MAS, NVR, NEM, BKNG, KL, VRSK, DLPH, AEE, ANSS, CHRW, HPQ, IP, LMT, MCO, PHM, SO, TTWO, TRI, XEL, CMG, TMUS, ULTA, FNV, AQN, ABBV, HPE, ATVI, LNT, AMAT, ADP, BAX, CF, KO, EXC, FLIR, HFC, ICE, MDLZ, MMC, PPG, SHW, LUV, SYY, TRP, WU, BR, VRTU, CHTR, CFG, LW, A, ALK, ADM, ATO, BLL, BMY, BF.B, CNC, CHD, CTAS, DRI, DVN, ECL, ETR, XOM, FFIV, FMC, GE, GPN, HOG, HSIC, IMMU, J, KIM, KSS, LRCX, LVS, MKC, MS, JWN, ES, NOC, OMC, OTEX, PPL, PNW, PXD, RBA, SLG, WPM, SPG, VRSN, VNO, WRB, GWW, FTS, HBI, DISCK, CBOE, FBHS, MVC, ANET, SHOP, HWM, CTVA, AXP, BIO, ED, DRE, HRB, HBAN, JNPR, KEY, MAR, REG, TRV, STT, SU, SHO, AUY, ZION, CVE, NGHC, PAYC, OTIS,

The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 39,220,990 shares, 19.15% of the total portfolio. GFL Environmental Inc (GFL) - 50,824,825 shares, 18.82% of the total portfolio. SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 4,708,498 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 11,325,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 2,730,742 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.69%

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 4,708,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,472,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,287,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $58.033200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $38.17 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 67,911 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in CSX Corp by 27865.39%. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.698900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 2,820,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 128.32%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,097,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 75.99%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $586.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 440,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 59.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,730,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $58.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,205,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,458,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16.