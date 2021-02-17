Atlantic Trust Group, LLC Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Oracle Corp, Equinix Inc

Atlanta, 2Q, based Investment company Atlantic Trust Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Oracle Corp, Equinix Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlantic Trust Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Atlantic Trust Group, LLC owns 952 stocks with a total value of $37.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Atlantic Trust Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlantic+trust+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 574,113 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,490,733 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,662,283 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Visa Inc (V) - 3,023,313 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 9,376,717 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.44%

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 573,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89. The stock is now traded at around $509.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 61,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,128,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.08. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 158,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $184.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 75,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $37.96. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 306,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 8108.29%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $167.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,256,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 1084.14%. The purchase prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,341,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $69.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,376,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 94.33%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 843,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 1782.38%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $310.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 368,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 313.69%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $144.92, with an estimated average price of $116.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 778,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $105.45 and $139.73, with an estimated average price of $124.71.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $55.67, with an estimated average price of $49.1.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Atlantic Trust Group, LLC sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $40.14.