Gradient Investments LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emergi

Arden Hills, MN, based Investment company Gradient Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Gradient Investments LLC owns 1115 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WD5A, CE, NHI, CONE, ST, SBAC, SPT, GDXJ, LCII, PCRX, SHV, CNQ, GRMN, RS, SNY, EXPD, ETY, CHW, PSN, FDIS, ADS, MDRX, CRMT, AU, AGEN, AIZ, BKH, SAM, CCMP, CWT, ELY, CP, CRNT, CHS, COLM, CNX, EW, FCCO, FHN, FCX, GTY, HUBB, MTW, MKL, MSTR, OIS, OI, PAA, RIGL, SBR, SWBI, RGR, SPWR, TRC, TEN, GL, TRP, UHT, VMC, WTI, ZBH, MIY, KTF, PPT, EOS, ETW, POR, EXG, MAXR, CTSO, KL, CRMD, APTS, REGI, MRCC, FUBO, HGEN, MIE, COTY, PAYC, CWEN, NNDM, Z, WBT, RA, BKR, CEIX, BTAI, BILI, BNGO, VAPO, PTON, DKNG, AOUT, PAYA, ROOT, FSR, CNXC, QS, ABNB, GOEV, AGGY, CMBS, DON, EFAV, FIXD, FREL, FUTY, FXU, IEI, IPO, ITB, IWR, IYE, JPST, LMBS, PGX, SCZ, SDS, SMH, TNA, USFR, VIS, VV, XHB,

SPHB, SMDV, ANGL, SRLN, FPE, SPAB, SPIB, MBB, PG, COP, AAPL, BAC, SNV, MMM, NNN, AMT, CMS, MSFT, UPS, TFC, PANW, AMZN, SPYD, DSI, LUV, NOW, DOCU, DXCM, EQIX, TIP, SLV, NEE, FB, NFLX, AKAM, PGF, COST, HD, V, BAH, PYPL, IQV, GDX, AMED, LOW, PLNT, GPN, WMT, T, LMT, VZ, WCN, SUSB, BIDU, WM, EMB, LHCG, AVAV, DLTR, PCTY, SQ, BL, PLD, JNJ, TDOC, EDIV, BMY, DLR, SNPS, ABT, ATO, GOOG, CCI, ECL, TMO, MELI, NUEM, AMGN, BRK.B, VLO, CME, DG, PSLV, NUHY, QQQ, AFL, BA, CVX, LHX, HON, LVS, MCD, SU, MKC.V, LYB, CVS, CAT, DTE, NDAQ, PXD, O, CRM, UAL, PTY, AAL, MUB, SCHM, SPYG, VBK, VBR, VEA, VIG, VTV, VUG, CB, ATVI, MO, AEE, AXL, NLY, AZO, ADSK, BK, CCL, CIEN, CI, CMA, VALE, DCP, DEO, D, DOV, ETN, EIX, EPD, GD, GE, GNTX, GPC, GILD, GSK, GOOGL, MNST, HOG, HFC, ITW, INTU, KMB, MTB, TELL, MU, VTRS, NVDA, NVAX, NUE, ORLY, PAAS, PBCT, PEP, PDCE, PFE, PLUG, ROST, RCL, SPG, SWKS, SO, TEF, X, DNP, RVT, MCR, JPS, NVG, NHF, FSLR, MAIN, ATHX, BEP, BTG, PM, GM, TRGP, MPC, HTA, PNR, SUN, GWPH, CGC, ACB, OGI, APHA, NXRT, UNIT, CRON, TLRY, NIO, DOW, ZM, BYND, UBER, BEPC, AIA, BIV, BLV, BOND, EES, EFA, EFG, EFV, FIVG, FTEC, HYD, HYG, HYMB, HYS, IJJ, IJT, IUSG, IVW, IWD, IWM, IWO, IWP, IXUS, JETS, JKG, LQD, MDYG, MJ, OEF, PSK, SCHD, SDY, SGOL, SHY, SJNK, SLYG, SPLG, SPMD, SPTM, SPTS, SUB, TFI, TLT, USHY, USO, USRT, VB, VCIT, VEU, VMBS, VNQ, VO, VOE, VOT, VSS, VT, VTIP, XLE, XLF, XLG, XLV, Reduced Positions: SPY, SPSB, EBND, SPSM, BIL, NURE, RJA, MBG, BSCL, BSJL, BSCM, INTC, SPYV, SYY, ITE, DUK, APO, SBUX, ED, EXR, DGX, CSCO, LLY, MDT, C, TGT, SPEM, UNH, SPDW, SHYG, JRO, FCT, DWX, DHI, URI, FBHS, FIVE, BMRN, DFS, BSX, PGR, BDX, SAIC, XOM, AVY, MRK, AMP, AVGO, JPM, GLDM, BX, BABA, VRTX, EHTH, HQY, CNI, EMR, PAYX, UL, GSY, AJG, ADP, GS, RDS.A, MA, MFG, PSX, GLD, ALL, AXP, SAN, CM, CCEP, FNF, INFY, TSM, UBS, WEC, TEL, BKI, SNAP, ICVT, IVV, SIVR, VTI, VWO, DDD, ABB, ADBE, AMD, A, APD, ALK, AEP, IVZ, ADI, AON, AMAT, ARCC, BCE, BP, BIIB, BLK, CBRL, CNA, CSX, CPB, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CL, DXC, CAG, STZ, GLW, CMI, DRI, DE, DPZ, DD, E, EOG, EA, EXC, FDX, M, FITB, PACW, FE, F, GIS, HSBC, HAL, PEAK, HSY, IBM, ING, JCI, KLAC, MDLZ, LEN, LNC, MGM, MSM, MAR, MMC, MLM, MET, MCHP, MS, NGG, NEM, NSC, NOC, NVS, NVO, OXY, OHI, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPL, PHG, LIN, BKNG, PRU, PSA, PHM, QCOM, RELX, REGN, RCI, RY, SLB, STX, SRE, SCI, SHW, SIRI, TRV, SYK, TJX, TEVA, TXN, GEO, THO, TR, TOT, TM, USB, UAA, VFC, VLY, VOD, WAB, WBA, WFC, EVRG, WMB, XEL, AUY, YUM, EBAY, PPR, GIM, RQI, GTLS, TMUS, CNK, DAL, TDC, ULTA, CHTR, SIX, TSLA, KMI, HCA, FANG, NCLH, ZTS, FPF, LADR, CFG, QSR, CC, FCPT, UA, ADNT, LW, HEXO, BHF, MFGP, CNNE, NMRK, PRSP, MEC, CHWY, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, FSKR, ACWI, AGG, BND, BNDX, BSV, IGSB, CWB, CWI, DBC, DBEF, DFEB, DIA, EELV, EEM, EMLP, FDN, FHLC, FTA, FTC, FVD, FXL, GSLC, GWX, HDV, HYLB, IAGG, IAU, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IGE, IJH, IJR, ITOT, IUSV, IVE, IWF, IWN, JNK, LEMB, MGK, MINT, MTUM, PCY, PFF, PPLT, RWO, SCHA, SCHF, SCHP, SCHX, SH, SLYV, SPIP, SPLV, USMV, VCSH, VDC, VGIT, VHT, VOO, VPU, VRP, VXF, XLK,

For the details of Gradient Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gradient+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 6,216,417 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1062535.38% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 6,470,353 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.60% ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV) - 1,418,786 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 360914.25% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 729,510 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.46% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,908,093 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.05%

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 306,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Celanese Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.37 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $158.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in National Health Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 152,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $74.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 156,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 176,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1062535.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.03%. The holding were 6,216,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF by 360914.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 1,418,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94494.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 2,187,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52576.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 1,513,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,341,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 6,470,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $83.95 and $120.31, with an estimated average price of $98.96.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in North European Oil Royalty Trust. The sale prices were between $2.94 and $4.52, with an estimated average price of $3.96.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.