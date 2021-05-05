Cullen Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Seagen Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Seagen Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: SGEN, UBER, MTCH, ALLE, ABC, CHRW, AER, CSTL, CALM, IFF, TPL, VHT, WD5A, AFB, ARKK, BCS, CSV, ABR, BLKB, MUE, AIRC, MUA, AIV, TEAM, TECH, BFK, MHD, AHH, MYI, MQT, CCK, EIM, FEN, DHC, DBX, ETO, UTF, ETY, RFI, ENSG, FIXD, CC, FLGE, EXPD, DFP, GOOD, ETV, ROBO, GBDC, CNDT, GEL, HXL, VGM, IAU, LBTYK, FTSI, RPV, ISTB, IGSB, MAIN, GNRC, IIPR, MGA, NJR, MHI, JPEM, OHI, APTS, PRFT, PCI, PMX, PLUG, RMR, TBF, FCAM, MAXR, PMO, SAR, THW, MINT, VOE, VONV, RIG, UFCS, VER, BIV, VOT, RUN, XRX, SCHP, OLED, WWD, UI, UNIT, WPG, PID0, FVE, HPF, PPA, LOGI, OXSQ, SONO, VNT,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, RHI, PINS, COP, BRK.B, AMD, GOOG, CMCSA, AGG, WHR, BA, STT, VEU, USB, MDT, NVDA, CRM, TFI, WFC, VWO, UNH, AON, CVX, AJG, FFIN, GE, GS, IPHI, MCD, ORCL, LBRDK, LIN, SHM, BSV, MAR, GWX, AVGO, ALC, BAX, CPRT, GLW, ACN, CVS, DG, FLT, CE, CSCO, DIS, CMI, DD, PEAK, JNJ, HLT, PM, IWD, KLAC, LULU, NKE, PKG, AOS, OTIS, TXN, VUG, TWLO, UNP, IAGG, MS, ATVI, AMGN, BX, BF.B, CNP, ADP, ANTM, BBY, MO, ANSS, BAM, ABT, ADI, BKNG, KO, CAG, ALB, AFL, DISH, ETR, EVRG, DLR, DHI, DEO, HSIC, GM, GGG, GWW, ICE, HON, LHX, EFA, KR, HDB, HYG, EEM, LYB, PRGO, ORI, PGR, LRCX, MCHP, PVH, RNR, TROW, ROST, SRE, TSM, TIP, MMC, SNAP, SJM, SYY, TGT, VXUS, WAB, SSNC, TMUS, TWTR, UPS, SWK, SCHB, TSLA, TCBI, TRV, VLO, WM, WPC, NWL, PSX, APD, BR, ASML, BKI, COF, CAH, TWOU, ALGN, ATUS, AEP, ARCC, BIDU, CCL, BKR, BE, BPYU, CFX, STZ, RACE, EXPE, FCPT, DRI, EMR, FHI, ENB, FISV, GILD, CTVA, DOW, GRMN, CHKP, DFS, EPD, HES, PGX, USMV, GIS, LOPE, HP, HII, INTU, QQQ, GL, ICLR, KDP, INTC, IJJ, FVRR, IEMG, OEF, IUSV, J, LUMN, MPW, NEA, LKQ, OMC, PANW, NYCB, NS, NUV, NZF, MMP, RMD, SJT, RDN, SCHD, SPDW, STE, KHC, MTD, NVO, NAD, NXPI, RGEN, SPIB, SU, SNN, VCSH, MELI, MU, NVG, SHOP, ANGL, VV, VNQ, RWR, NOVA, WRI, YUMC, XYL, SCHV, GLD, SPT, SLF, TMO, VFC, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, MRK, PB, AAPL, RTX, V, MA, DHR, CBOE, PYPL, VO, AZN, COST, CB, IWF, NOW, VRTX, ZTS, ADBE, CP, CMG, BSX, FNF, GPN, PG, DVY, WMT, EA, CFR, FTV, RSP, ICF, IWO, IVW, JCI, NOC, SHW, RP, MCO, PKI, UDR, VB, AMT, BUD, ABBV, BCE, AXP, AMAT, BSM, BDX, BTI, CL, ABB, ADSK, EBAY, ETN, FE, GSK, EW, CTSH, INGR, PWV, LH, HUM, ILMN, IVV, MFC, LVS, IJH, SCZ, LOW, NVS, ORLY, IWM, KSU, SO, PCAR, LUV, LSXMK, SONY, PEP, TOT, UBS, RUSHB, XLV, TM, RDS.B, WY, IWN, NDAQ, PNC, SNY, SLB, ACA, BLL, CNI, AIG, AMP, BIIB, BP, LNT, ALLY, AMLP, GOLD, ATO, BK, BFAM, MMM, A, ALL, AEE, ANAT, AWK, NLY, BIPC, BBL, ALK, BLK, CARR, CI, EBS, CCI, DE, DXC, FAST, CLX, CSGP, DLTR, ELAN, ET, EQIX, HPQ, IDXX, INOV, CDK, CRL, CMA, CSX, DCI, ENV, FIS, ED, DELL, DVN, EXC, DLX, DUK, EQR, FDX, GWRE, HAL, CMP, ECL, EQNR, FOXA, DAL, D, GD, HOLX, IP, IEFA, FCX, JKHY, HHC, HBAN, ITW, IWR, MTB, MXIM, NATI, F, GNTY, HIG, HMC, INFO, IBTX, IJR, RAMP, IJT, KMI, MIC, MAS, GNTX, INCY, BKLN, TLT, ITOT, NTRS, PHG, LEN, MLM, MET, MSCI, NSC, NUE, NEE, JRO, REZI, XLF, IVZ, KEY, EL, OXY, RGA, RSG, XLP, SVC, PAYX, PRU, SBAC, PXD, PAA, PGNY, NLSN, PFG, PLD, RF, XLE, XLY, XME, TSCO, VGK, VTRS, MDU, MSI, PBT, PPL, RJF, SWX, TEVA, TRI, VTIP, VCR, VGT, SFM, VBR, TRMB, VIG, VFH, WU, WSM, ROKU, SCHW, XLK, SQ, TRN, UGI, VTI, YUM, DIA, CWB, SLY, KRE, ULTA, UL, VOD, XEL, WELL, TYL, VMC, ZION, GDXJ, RSX, VRSK, GOVT, NOV, POST, PRLB, ROP, SBR, XLI, XLU, TDOC, TXT, TSN, VEA, VYM, WEC, XLNX,
- Sold Out: SGT, VBTX, DSM, KTF, ASX, ACC, AZZ, SHV, PE, VALE, ALXN, AMRX, BHF, AXTA, BRO, ADS, COLD, BEPC, KMX, CINF, TXG, AVB, BACPL.PFD, CNNE, AIV, AIV, SAN, STLA, GBCI, IGR, CBRE, CACC, EXP, EIX, CGNX, CXO, ES, DPZ, H, IONS, EFAV, VLUE, HOG, LEVI, DOOR, FT5, IT, ACGL, GT, HCA, GVI, PRA, PUK, KGC, LGIH, FWONA, IWB, MKL, CPRI, CNK, AQUA, LSXMA, PWR, PS, TDG, CONE, FRC, HEI.A, REGN, GUNR, SUM, MTN, TTWO, URI, VRSN, VIAC, EFG, MTUM, KW, LBRDA, TAP, TRU, BNDX, PRAH, WORK, SDC, QSR, XBI, SPB, WHLM, FLR, KKR, FWONK, LYV, MNST, PNR, UHS, 50AA, VNO, W02A, WIX,
For the details of CULLEN's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CULLEN
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,986,242 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,003,446 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 50,745 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Visa Inc (V) - 396,905 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 274,076 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
Cullen initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $136.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Cullen initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 99,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Cullen initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Cullen initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Cullen initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)
Cullen initiated holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.38 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Cullen added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 625.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $424653.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Cullen added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 615.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Cullen added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 168560.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Cullen added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 141.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Cullen added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 5792.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Cullen added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 917.65%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Cullen sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)
Cullen sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46.Sold Out: DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
Cullen sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM)
Cullen sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $8.06, with an estimated average price of $7.83.Sold Out: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)
Cullen sold out a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.49.Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Cullen sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of CULLEN. Also check out:
1. CULLEN's Undervalued Stocks
2. CULLEN's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CULLEN's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CULLEN keeps buying