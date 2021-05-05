Cullen Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Seagen Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Seagen Inc, Merck Inc

Investment company Cullen Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Seagen Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Pinterest Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Seagen Inc, Merck Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen. As of 2021Q1, Cullen owns 1051 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CULLEN's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullen/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,986,242 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,003,446 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 50,745 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Visa Inc (V) - 396,905 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 274,076 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%

Cullen initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $136.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 99,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 36,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.38 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 625.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $424653.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 615.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 168560.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 141.86%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 5792.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 917.65%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullen sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Cullen sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.47 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $29.46.

Cullen sold out a holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Cullen sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $7.66 and $8.06, with an estimated average price of $7.83.

Cullen sold out a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.49.

Cullen sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48.