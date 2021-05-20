Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Intel Corp, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: MHD, ARKG,

Investment company Altus Wealth Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Builders FirstSource Inc, International Paper Co, Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc, sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Intel Corp, Facebook Inc, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Altus Wealth Group LLC owns 154 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 36,887 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 65,155 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 63,536 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 80,930 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,704 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $129.939100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in International Paper Co by 16996.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 65.89%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.85%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.35 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.