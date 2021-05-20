Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Intel Corp, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: MHD, ARKG,
- Added Positions: SCHV, GMF, BLDR, VNLA, IP, SDY, LOW, ARKK, FMB, EOS, FVD, PM, PFE, FPE, FIXD, SCHM, FPX, CRM, UNH, QQQ, JNJ, GLW, PEP, VTI, UPS, JPM, IJR, VZ, HON, EHC, ATO, LMT, WMT, AMGN, JKL, CSCO, COST, IJH, MUI, SPYG, CVX, TSN, BA, PYPL, VT, HD, IBUY, TFC, SPY, FBT, NBB, PSK, BLOK, IBB, VIG, QCLN, ARKW, ICLN, KMI, AVGO, NFLX, SNA, VWO, TGT, XLK, BST,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, MSFT, SUB, V, FTCS, DIS, AAPL, LMBS, AMZN, ABBV, VOO, TY, T, PG, VBR, SDOG, MS, XOM, IYF, BLW, TSLA, GOOGL, FDL, IWB, XLE, IWR, IWM, EDIV, AMLP, VO, MCR,
- Sold Out: BXMX, INTC, FB, GDV, BBK, BABA, RTX, MCI, ABT, IBM, MA, IIM, DE, XEL, VGT, MMD, DUK, DCP, KO, NOC, IQI, CRF, FTA, ETO, F, CLM, WY, EVV, MDT, NUO, STOR, DFS, BAC, MCHP, FSLR, UAL, NAD, PKW, PCI, VGM, NEV, VYM, ADBE, WELL, VBF, TXN, LDP, CE, NKE, NUW, CSX, KSM, BBN, WBA, MMM, LAC, HYT, BIDU, CAT, NVDA, QSR, RDS.B, AMAT, MUE, VMW, OIA, PMM, MRK, CLF, TT, UAA, GLD, VMO, IEMG, BIT, SCHR, CARR, NUV, LUV, EMD, DAL, BOE, CNI, CXH, FMBI, NLY, FDX, HEDJ, AGR, STZ, BTT, GSK, ATVI, OXY, AFB, MDU, BGY, RUN, GE, NEM, MYF, ZBH, KHC, PFN, ETB, BXMT, MEN, EFT, MDC, SDIV, OTIS, NSC, KEY, MFL, AGNC, BX, QCOM, MET, MO, PDI, PGR, DEO, BLL, LBRDK, LLY, JRI, TMO, DSL, INGR, SEDG, COF, GPN, UBER, DON, ADM, NTRS, MQY, FEYE, QRVO, CAG, ETV, D, BE, WDFC, BGT, AAP, ENB, ORCL, SPGI, COP, PLD, CCI, C, SO, FV, VTR, BR, XRAY, VTRS, WFC, IVZ, INTU, LVS, DG, IFV, MU, SQ, PNC, IWY, DOCU, NEE, SLB, ABR, ZM, CVS, CROX, WDAY, YUM, DHR, SBI, USB, EBAY, SHW, ED, HQH, EMR, ACN, CEM, MLM, FRC, BEP, JNK, DES, BHK, SNOW, PI, DD, USNA, IHD, INFO, EIX, HPS, WPC, BDX, ROP, APLE, LULU, LEO, PANW, GPM, UA, PEO, FNX, GM, EDI, VRTX, SCCO, RDVY, EVRG, RSP, W, XSLV, MTN, VKI, EL, NHI, LKQ, PEAK, OMF, MGEE, UL, KSU, HAS, PSX, ETR, BAX, EMLP, FAF, ADI, BSX, ALL, NXQ, AWF, SUI, SCHW, IRM, MPLX, RDN, YUMC, KSS, TWO, ETY, IIPR, FISV, NXP, RCL, DEX, GIS, VEA, PLYM, CUZ, IDXX, EPD, ISRG, CIEN, ROST, MTCH, ANTM, ETN, PFL, MFC, CTLT, HES, ROBO, BOTZ, PFG, BYND, PRU, DPZ, BNTX, MELI, ETSY, SPH, BP, APTV, IR, CMI, PTON, GL, ICE, BRKS, WM, TRV, EA, RIO, GIM, SYY, COG, VSAT, SHOP, TRGP, AAL, MCO, JBHT, IT, IEFA, MJ, PHM, CTVA, AVY, TTD, NKLA, TEAM, LHX, KEYS, WAT, VGR, BAM, CARZ, ANSS, TMUS, QQQX, LNG, AIG, TOT, DOX, WSO, Y, LSI, HZNP, HPI, BWXT, APD, PMT, NTAP, ISD, CGC, MTB, DPG, RNR, NUVA, PINC, MAR, ESGE, GWW, BOH, CSGP, BURL, TRU, BKI, WWD, SHLX, DOC, EXPE, PVH, LW, ACRE, SRE, GS, HMLP, BND, EQIX, HAE, STT, GWPH, CTSH, DXCM, CASY, RNG, TSM, DSM, EEMV, VFC, IQ, CCL, BKT, NVS, EOI, CPRT, HUN, BIP, ET, FLR, BAH, CB, SVC, BEPC, INSG, MMC, TDIV, DTE, IAC, DOV, ZTS, PPT, PDM, OHI, EXPD, CHGG, AZN, VHT, SLV, GAB, HOG, SBAC, ADSK, NVT, KR, NSP, GPC, PPG, NFJ, PSXP, TAK, PMO, PHG, SPLK, ROK, MKTX, UI, DLR, HUBB, EMN, MDLZ, MGP, IAA, NXPI, REM, CHD, AOS, NI, HEP, NHF, SON, BBY, ORLY, VNM, JCI, ZTO, ARE, AOD, SBR, PBFX, CCK, NLOK, ALT, FHN, VONG, SSNC, BNS, HII, OMC, AXP, FAST, ARCC, TLRY, TLRY, POR, VRSN, AMT, BGR, AON, BBL, ULTA, JHS, MKL, CTXS, SAND, FL, MPC, GD, ODFL, CL, VOX, SIRI, ABC, A, PAYC, ECL, DGX, TRN, STX, DOW, MCK, CDK, EPAM, RYAAY, CLX, BTI, MMP, VRSK, NTR, GOF, OFC, L, NGG, PNW, HASI, ENSG, RELX, WMB, CTR, HXL, KMX, LSXMK, LNT, GDRX, HPP, APPN, EXG, JD, BPT, ITW, JWN, AMD, CFG, BIIB, JQC, KMF, DHI, RACE, GILD, GOLF, PETS, MGA, MYI, MHK, PBT, FE, HELE, ASIX, MAT, TM, IQV, MIN, RIG, KKR, CVA, CME, REZI, DVN, CIBR, DCI, HBAN, PLAY, DORM, HLT, QD, WAB, MAXR, CI, KAR, OPI, ISR, HSY, HEI.A, SYF, EXC, VVR, ABNB, HCA, IPAY, CNDT, SAVE, ASML, LIT, BHF, SU, IFF, DB, FIS, HPE, CMG, PBF, OLLI, ZS, TJX, XYL, VOD, PRSP, CBRE, KTB, NVO, NCLH, ADT, DBE, ACB, HSIC, FITB, HMC, PODD, WING, UNG, ILMN, PSEC, FLIR, SJM, WU, MFGP, MSCI, VLO, ALGN, VEEV, SFM, SCZ, FNF, LRN, ETJ, SNY, LWAY, WORK, EQC, BF.B, HWM, APH, IPGP, WEN, AA, CC, ORBC, VST, AMWL, TEL, LIN, TWLO, VMC, CTAS, HST, CAH, MRNA, CNQ, BRO, BK, HAL, CHKP, LFVN, NYCB, SAP, NGL, DKNG, BECN, ARNC, WES, BIPC, EFX, CXW, PBR, MGM, CBRL, ABMD, CXP, GGZ, HPQ, WIX, CQP, URI, TXT, RSG, GRA, OLED, ACGL, VTV, CFX, TOL, OGI, DXC, CF, NTNX, GOLD, AMC, MRO, JPC, MNST,
For the details of Altus Wealth Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altus+wealth+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Altus Wealth Group LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 36,887 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 65,155 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 63,536 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 80,930 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,704 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 44 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 20,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $129.939100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 20,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Paper Co (IP)
Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in International Paper Co by 16996.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 65.89%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $190.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 55.85%. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $56.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.35 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.89.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)
Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altus Wealth Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Altus Wealth Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altus Wealth Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altus Wealth Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altus Wealth Group LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment