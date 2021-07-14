Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys Adobe Inc, Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

New Purchases: IT, TNL, KMX, DRI, COF, KR, AEO, TSN, RHI, MHK, HOG, TRTN, IBP, CBNK, FFWM, FRST, SWBI, BHE, AMRX, VSTO, ATEN, SPNT, CBOE, SEM, BCOR, SBUX, CRM, Y, NXGN, NTCT, MANT, LHCG, HLF,

IT, TNL, KMX, DRI, COF, KR, AEO, TSN, RHI, MHK, HOG, TRTN, IBP, CBNK, FFWM, FRST, SWBI, BHE, AMRX, VSTO, ATEN, SPNT, CBOE, SEM, BCOR, SBUX, CRM, Y, NXGN, NTCT, MANT, LHCG, HLF, Added Positions: ADBE, ACN, INTU, JEF, THC, F, GM, FNF, DISH, OMF, ATUS, ESI, BXS, MU, USFD, TTE, CVX, HPQ, HAL, RDS.A, BP, NYCB, QCRH, SYY, THO, NMIH, NOV, NRG, HP, EHC, EQH, FFIV, C, COP, GABC, RF, PFG, ON, CPB, MRO, ALSN, KEY, EWBC, AMGN, APTV, AER, VOYA, SON, SLB, SYBT, LUMN, AGCO, GNTX, PKG, ETSY, ARW, CCK, LSTR, JKHY, ARCB, AIT, EEFT, CFG, LYB, DOX, ATKR, AA, NEX, WTTR, ADS, FDX, RBC, HI, INGR, VSH, UNP, AVT, BLKB, CACI, CMCO, OTEX, SCI, SNBR, OI, SANM, PTEN, CI,

INTC, ORCL, DG, GS, PNFP, QTS, NVDA, EPR, AFG, ALLY, LBRDK, XOM, LRCX, UHS, CROX, TDG, ASH, BAC, STAG, DKS, PHM, EVR, AMAT, DHI, TSCO, WSM, SFBS, LEN, LB, LOW, TXN, APH, AN, AZO, FICO, MSFT, SEE, TOL, DAN, KEYS, AAPL, CSL, EVRG, WHR, CDW, AYI, DECK, EMN, ETR, GRMN, KLAC, MRVL, RSG, SBNY, PRG, KBR, ACGL, AVB, BC, LNG, DOV, EQT, ITT, THS, QRTEA, RXN, WBT, CDNS, OFC, DE, ENS, LHX, HUM, SJM, PFE, MODV, SPXC, UGI, POR, DFS, SAIC, MGP, APA, AIZ, AXS, BEN, FUL, THG, LH, LAMR, NWE, ZBH, HOMB, PM, CFX, HCA, SYF, BECN, XRAY, ATGE, GIS, NSIT, MEI, MOD, MOG.A, NXST, NUE, ARGO, PLAB, SLM, SNA, STLD, TPX, ZBRA, PFGC, DFIN, CNDT, CHX, ALK, AMT, ABC, BDC, BRK.B, CBT, CNP, CLH, CW, LIVN, EME, EMR, FNB, SFST, HWC, HELE, HSIC, MKL, MTH, MSA, OXM, PII, PBH, DGX, SP, TTMI, TMUS, NX, CLW, SBRA, BLMN, TSC, VBTX, GWB, KHC, VVV, MGY, MESA, NVST, AMZN, BANF, BWA, BYD, CATY, CAG, CR, DVA, EQIX, FLIC, GILD, J, JNJ, JCI, LKFN, LAD, MCS, MAS, MCK, OGE, OSBC, PDCE, PRU, STBA, SASR, UTHR, WSFS, ACM, LEA, VAC, ABBV, GOOG, MCB, MMM, T, ABT, AMG, AIG, AMP, ALV, BMY, CVS, SCHW, CSCO, CMCSA, CBSH, CYH, COST, DHR, DDS, LLY, RE, EXC, FL, HRC, HD, HON, IBM, IP, ISBC, JPM, MDLZ, MRK, MOH, TAP, MS, NI, OCFC, ORI, PH, PRGO, BPOP, PG, PEG, QCOM, RS, WRK, POOL, TGT, TMO, UNH, UNM, WMT, WM, WFC, ZION, MA, OC, CPRX, V, AVGO, CHTR, IRWD, FAF, TSLA, LPLA, ACHC, FB, BERY, Sold Out: STX, WD5A, RH, SMG, ATVI, KMB, BK, EBAY, WU, HOLX, TCF, AUB, IBTX, GRA, 7H80, FFIC, IBCP, SRGA, SRDX, AMSWA, ANGO, HCKT, BZH, CRAI, CAC, CSV, CTXS, CVGI, CPSI, CVLG, CCRN, DCO, BOOM, EBF, FARM, FISI, HBIO, HVT, HSII, AEGN, IIIN, IVC, IRIX, LFVN, LDL, MTRX, MYE, NRIM, NWPX, PGC, PRPH, SMED, SCVL, BSRR, AVNW, SUP, TRNS, UFPT, UFI, UTMD, KOP, INFU, ARAY, APEI, RLGT, INBK, HROW, HCI, MG, VPG, ELMD, RM, MRC, FRGI, NGVC, ECOM, TACO, HRTG, VEC, SNR, ACBI, LAZY, VRS, VST, SOI, RBB, BWB, OSMT, A0B0, CLFD, AMOT, GNSS, TREC, ALOT, BELFB, BKH, BLK, CSX, CAR, CVCY, CLAR, CL, DXC, CMTL, CULP, DSPG, EGAN, EVC, FBIZ, GHM, HIBB, ICCC, KBH, LYTS, LAZ, LPTH, MDT, MGI, EPM, ORRF, OMI, PCTI, PXD, RCII, QUMU, RCKY, SIRI, SWN, SRT, SYK, SGC, DLHC, USAK, UMPQ, UNTY, USAP, ULH, DIS, WYY, INTT, HAYN, HBI, NOA, ENSG, HCCI, HEAR, REGI, FSBW, 3XPA, CTT, EXTN, HOME, AIRG, CWH, GNTY, PLYM, JHG, HBB, MRBK, LBC, LEVL, PRSP, CPLG, SIC, MEC, SPFI,

Investment company Wedge Capital Management L L P Current Portfolio ) buys Adobe Inc, Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, Gartner Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Travel+Leisure Co, RH during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedge Capital Management L L P. As of 2021Q2, Wedge Capital Management L L P owns 393 stocks with a total value of $8.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,382,492 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64% OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,663,557 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.35% Dover Corp (DOV) - 586,757 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 592,871 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38% Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 744,794 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 245,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 864,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 276,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 218,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 819,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $158.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 11090.03%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 114,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 15133.24%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $314.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 210,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 20960.03%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $506.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 123,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 11571.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.199000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,034,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 9925.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 479,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in General Motors Co by 370.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.261700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 602,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.