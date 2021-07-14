Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys Adobe Inc, Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wedge Capital Management L L P Buys Adobe Inc, Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wedge Capital Management L L P (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, Gartner Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells Intel Corp, Oracle Corp, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Travel+Leisure Co, RH during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedge Capital Management L L P. As of 2021Q2, Wedge Capital Management L L P owns 393 stocks with a total value of $8.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedge+capital+management+l+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P
  1. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 2,382,492 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64%
  2. OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) - 1,663,557 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.35%
  3. Dover Corp (DOV) - 586,757 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  4. Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) - 592,871 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.38%
  5. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 744,794 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $253.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 245,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 864,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $134.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 276,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 218,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 819,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $158.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 200,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 11090.03%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $608.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 114,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 15133.24%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $314.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 210,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 20960.03%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $506.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 123,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 11571.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.199000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,034,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 9925.38%. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 479,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P added to a holding in General Motors Co by 370.70%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.261700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 602,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P. Also check out:

1. WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider