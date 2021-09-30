Inv Corp All America Buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Graco Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Synaptics Inc

- New Purchases: ZUO, OLLI, GGG, CR, MTCH, BCRX, HOMB, RCII, TECH, CDAY, DTM,
- Added Positions: FRPT, ZEN, HBI, IWO, TRU, RARE, SAH, NVAX, ADI, SPNE, BLMN, THS, TGNA, FSS, BDC, COHU, EBC, TSLA, ZNGA, SAIL, SUPN, ICFI, EQT, KALU, DLX, CCXI, NOG, BRO, ZBH, UNVR, ARNA, UFPI, REGI, VVV, BKR, EFSC, MTRN, TMHC, SILK, J, CCMP, GM, AKTS, PEN, BAND, CDLX, MRNA, VCEL, CWST, FELE, PDCE, CRM, ESE, FATE, WLDN, VSAT, PENN, INFO, OTIS, CARR, LVS, LEN, BBWI, OXY, IR, SIVB, FTV, UA, LDOS, WAB,
- Reduced Positions: SYNA, AAPL, MSFT, DVN, SKY, LAD, BRK.B, HZNP, FB, GOOG, CSL, FOE, FCX, GOOGL, HVT, TT, JPM, LNC, ZION, BAC, BMTC, WIRE, JNJ, ORCL, ROK, SYBT, SF, UNH, WDC, CPRI, TNDM, NTRA, CSCO, CMCSA, DE, HD, INTC, MS, MLI, NVDA, ODFL, PRFT, PG, STMP, VSEC, DIS, MA, V, CHTR, FIVE, BFAM, SAGE, PYPL, PSN, MMM, CB, T, ABT, ACN, ATVI, A, MO, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BLK, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CME, CI, C, KO, COST, DOV, LLY, XOM, NEE, GE, GILD, GS, HON, IBM, INTU, KLAC, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LOW, MMC, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MET, MU, NFLX, NKE, NSC, PEP, PFE, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, RELL, SIGI, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, USB, UNP, RTX, VZ, ANTM, WFC, WSM, TDG, EBS, PM, XPEL, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, ABBV, MC, NVRO, NVTA, PGNY, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AMD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALB, LNT, ALL, HES, AEP, AIG, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ANSS, AON, APA, ADM, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BWA, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CAT, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, CAG, COP, COO, GLW, CMI, XRAY, DHR, DVA, DXCM, DLTR, D, DPZ, DD, DUK, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, FFIV, FAST, FDX, FE, FISV, F, GRMN, IT, GD, GIS, GPC, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LEG, LYV, LMT, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PHM, DGX, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROP, ROST, POOL, SLB, SEE, SHW, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, SWN, TRV, STE, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TJX, TFX, TER, TXT, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, UPS, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, WRB, GWW, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, WHR, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, L, WU, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CBOE, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, PSX, NOW, PNR, FANG, NCLH, ZTS, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, HPE, LW, HWM, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, OGN,
- Sold Out: LII, ZWS, PFPT, CNXC, CLDR, ISBC, RDFN, ALXN, ORBC, MRTX, MXIM, PLUG, FCEL, RUN, KPTI, HWKN, ESPR, TBPH, FGEN, PEBO, UNM, PRGO, NOV, IVV,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,091 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,156 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,443 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,372 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,689 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)
Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)
Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
Inv Corp All America initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 290.03%. The purchase prices were between $125.7 and $162.01, with an estimated average price of $143.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 596.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Inv Corp All America added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)
Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 130.54%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $102.4, with an estimated average price of $90.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97.Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28.Sold Out: (PFPT)
Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.Reduced: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 71.65%. The sale prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $290.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Inv Corp All America still held 1,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 31.09%. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Inv Corp All America still held 9,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 25.14%. The sale prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Inv Corp All America still held 1,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Inv Corp All America still held 6,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 21.04%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Inv Corp All America still held 3,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)
Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc by 78.02%. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Inv Corp All America still held 938 shares as of 2021-09-30.
