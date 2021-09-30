Logo
Inv Corp All America Buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Graco Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Synaptics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inv Corp All America (Current Portfolio) buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Graco Inc, Freshpet Inc, Crane Co, sells Lennox International Inc, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Synaptics Inc, , Concentrix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp All America. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp All America owns 724 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INV CORP ALL AMERICA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inv+corp+all+america/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP ALL AMERICA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,091 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,156 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,443 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,372 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,689 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
New Purchase: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Crane Co (CR)

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 290.03%. The purchase prices were between $125.7 and $162.01, with an estimated average price of $143.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 596.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 130.54%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $102.4, with an estimated average price of $90.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97.

Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: (PFPT)

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Sold Out: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Reduced: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 71.65%. The sale prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $290.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Inv Corp All America still held 1,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 31.09%. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Inv Corp All America still held 9,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 25.14%. The sale prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Inv Corp All America still held 1,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Inv Corp All America still held 6,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 21.04%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Inv Corp All America still held 3,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc by 78.02%. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Inv Corp All America still held 938 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of INV CORP ALL AMERICA. Also check out:

1. INV CORP ALL AMERICA's Undervalued Stocks
2. INV CORP ALL AMERICA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INV CORP ALL AMERICA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INV CORP ALL AMERICA keeps buying
