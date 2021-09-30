Inv Corp All America Buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Graco Inc, Sells Lennox International Inc, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Synaptics Inc

New Purchases: ZUO, OLLI, GGG, CR, MTCH, BCRX, HOMB, RCII, TECH, CDAY, DTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Graco Inc, Freshpet Inc, Crane Co, sells Lennox International Inc, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Synaptics Inc, , Concentrix Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp All America. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp All America owns 724 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INV CORP ALL AMERICA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inv+corp+all+america/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,091 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,156 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,443 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 13,372 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,689 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.97 and $79.71, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America initiated holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $15.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 290.03%. The purchase prices were between $125.7 and $162.01, with an estimated average price of $143.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 596.84%. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.12 and $313.75, with an estimated average price of $300.15. The stock is now traded at around $300.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America added to a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc by 130.54%. The purchase prices were between $77.92 and $102.4, with an estimated average price of $90.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97.

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28.

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Concentrix Corp. The sale prices were between $155.75 and $178.79, with an estimated average price of $165.8.

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Inv Corp All America sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 71.65%. The sale prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $290.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Inv Corp All America still held 1,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Skyline Champion Corp by 31.09%. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Inv Corp All America still held 9,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 25.14%. The sale prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Inv Corp All America still held 1,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 22.62%. The sale prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Inv Corp All America still held 6,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 21.04%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Inv Corp All America still held 3,107 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp All America reduced to a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc by 78.02%. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Inv Corp All America still held 938 shares as of 2021-09-30.