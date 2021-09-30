Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BX, HSY, EVRG, EXPD, SBUX, SNPS, MMM, DOV, FE, GD, INCY, IPG, YUM, TROW, MSCI, VRTX, AFL, CPT, ALNY, HUBB, OXY, PEP, BAX, DCI, MAA, PIPR, UNP, CIM, NET, DPZ, FFIN, ILMN, SLG, ACIW, MPWR, NCR, DGX, ANTM, BHF, IDXX, KLIC, BBWI, BPOP, RMD, SASR, MRTX, BOX, GMS, HRI, OKTA, JHG, MDB, NVT, OGN, AZZ, ANF, GS, HWC, MLKN, HIBB, CASH, SAVA, PZZA, PRFT, RRGB, SBGI, X, IDT, NXPI, PLAY, SSTK, SAGE, SPT, ACI, STEP, AMED, ADP, BGFV, NOTV, ANIP, BXC, PRTG, BKE, DBD, EVC, ETD, FLXS, HUM, IMAX, JW.A, KR, LGND, NBIX, ALTO, MD, RWT, SAIA, SGEN, BH, AVNW, TWI, VTR, LQDT, VNDA, FOLD, AMEH, RDUS, MTDR, GOGO, VRTV, GWB, CHRS, OCGN, WK, MCRB, RGNX, ACRS, AVTX, CDEV, AA, ORGO, BTU, GPMT, SMAR, TALO, KZR, EPRT, CRTX, CMBM, KRT, SITM, MNMD, HTZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Blackstone Inc, The Hershey Co, Evergy Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund. As of 2021Q3, Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund owns 667 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 152,940 shares, 28.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.59% SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 124,488 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.39% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 63,873 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,033 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,735 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $133.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $186.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $116.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $274.48 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $303.69. The stock is now traded at around $362.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $81.68 and $82.1, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.36%. The holding were 152,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund added to a holding in Ziff Davis Inc by 896.15%. The purchase prices were between $111.99 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund added to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 49.52%. The purchase prices were between $100.02 and $118.2, with an estimated average price of $109.51. The stock is now traded at around $116.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 1089.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.29, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.13 and $39.9, with an estimated average price of $39.55.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.94 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $108.92 and $112.45, with an estimated average price of $110.88.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $293.22 and $372.02, with an estimated average price of $333.63.

Meeder Conservative Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.