Diversified Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, DexCom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Citigroup Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, DexCom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, CBRE Group Inc, American Express Co, sells Netflix Inc, Citigroup Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Public Storage during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Trust Co. As of 2022Q1, Diversified Trust Co owns 778 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 620,019 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,082,802 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,112,580 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.87% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 148,986 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 163,682 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.16 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,499 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.5 and $321.97, with an estimated average price of $272.5. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $106.92, with an estimated average price of $101.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,654 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.64, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,773 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.3 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,408 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,434 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.32%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 161,034 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 2045.61%. The purchase prices were between $376.31 and $520.79, with an estimated average price of $436.82. The stock is now traded at around $503.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $536.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 805.64%. The purchase prices were between $84.85 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in American Express Co by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $179.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,012 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,838 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $208.13, with an estimated average price of $183.1.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $69.1.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $13.02, with an estimated average price of $11.42.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $79.02 and $80.48, with an estimated average price of $79.51.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Nelnet Inc. The sale prices were between $79.55 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $86.14.

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in VNET Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.65 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.7.