Diversified Trust Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, DexCom Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, Citigroup Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp

- New Purchases: PRVA, MTN, IJS, WRBY, UFPI, HES, PBR, IP, CMC, EMXF, PFGC, PXD, EWBC, PNC, HYXF, IVZ, MMSI, TTEK, SYNA, IVE, STLD, PSMT, STPZ, PCAR, OKE, OXY, RJF, RS, LUV, RVLV, TSN, POR, CVLT, VBTX, BJ, NHI, CHT, EXPD, CNC, HAL, THG, HE, ED, HOLX, BF.B, ARW, AIG, NWN, NSA, DSKE, ENLC, TBPH, ASIX, MATX, BKR, CTSH, CIO, DOMO, BIPC, MEG, JXN, CASY, ACWX, BG, IAU, ICLN, IWV, UCBI, NRG, VTRS, MANT, MMP, JLL, PEG, PHM, TT, SON, HL, AJRD, SPLK, FCF, WSFS, ZION, LEN.B, DVN, OC, DAL, NOVT, TRGP, RYI, ZVIA, ENDP, ARAY,
- Added Positions: IEFA, AGG, VEU, DXCM, UNH, CBRE, AXP, FB, ABBV, SWK, IWD, CCI, JPM, SPGI, LKQ, SQ, OTIS, IWR, MMM, ADM, BMY, CMI, DUK, LII, PCH, TSM, VRSN, WY, MASI, PM, VEEV, EFA, NSP, AMD, AVB, BIO, CDNS, CI, EA, RE, FDX, IEX, KFY, QGEN, SRE, SWKS, SNPS, UNP, UPS, VLO, ZBRA, TNL, TSLA, PSX, ALLY, DBX, IVV, SCHG, VTV, PLD, RAMP, AAP, AMG, DOX, AMP, ABC, ADI, AON, ADSK, ADP, AVY, AVT, AXS, CAH, LUMN, CHH, CSGP, COLM, XRAY, EW, EME, EMR, EXPE, GILD, GGG, IDXX, INCY, IART, IPAR, INTU, KMB, LAMR, LSTR, LEN, LECO, LMT, MAS, MKC, MU, MSA, MOH, MPWR, MS, NDAQ, NTAP, NUE, PEP, PRU, ROLL, SHEL, SHEL, RYAAY, TRV, SF, SYK, TECH, THC, TXN, TXT, TTC, GWW, DIS, WAT, WFC, MA, DFS, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, GNRC, GM, YELP, WDAY, GOOG, PAYC, SYF, KEYS, FRPT, WK, PYPL, PLNT, FTV, OKTA, ZS, INSP, AXNX, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, BRP, OM, ASAN, DNMR, OGN, DMXF, EEM, ESGE, IJR, IVW, IWO, IWS, VEA, VYM, ASML, T, HTH, A, APD, AKAM, AIN, ALKS, AFG, AMT, AMKR, AMAT, ATR, AJG, AZN, ACLS, B, BIIB, BLK, BA, SAM, CF, CSX, CVBF, CVS, COF, CE, SCHW, CME, CLX, CMCSA, CBU, CCU, CNMD, CNO, COO, EOG, ESE, EMN, LLY, FORR, FC, FCX, GD, GNW, GABC, HRL, HUM, MTCH, ILMN, INDB, IPG, JJSF, SJM, KR, LRCX, LANC, LPX, MGPI, MANH, MRO, MET, MTD, NTUS, NSRGY, NDSN, NTRS, IOSP, OMCL, OTTR, PPG, ARGO, PAYX, PAA, PB, RBA, RHI, SYBT, SIVB, SIGI, SXT, SXI, SKT, TSCO, UMBF, UNFI, VRTX, ANTM, WWW, CROX, ET, CSII, SBH, AIMC, SQM, TRS, JBT, SB, QNST, NTG, KKR, LYB, MPC, ABCM, EPAM, GMED, SSTK, VCYT, TNDM, DNOW, CTLT, JRVR, GDDY, PRTY, WING, RPD, PEN, CSWI, ELF, LW, AQUA, SAIL, NMRK, ZUO, DOCU, SIBN, UTZ, MRNA, TW, PLMR, CLVT, PLTR, LUNG, LESL, MRVI, HNST, AOA, GLD, IEMG, IJK, IWN, MDY, VT,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, C, NSC, TFC, PSA, CB, VZ, VWO, NVDA, CHKP, MDT, VIG, UMC, IJH, SPY, MDLZ, MCD, AAPL, BSAC, BRK.B, CVX, VGSH, ACN, BP, JNJ, LOW, KO, HSY, PFE, WMT, ABT, ATVI, AEP, AMGN, BRC, CAT, CSCO, COST, DLTR, ECL, XOM, FISV, NKE, QCOM, CRM, SKY, STE, TJX, TMO, WLK, TPH, BOX, AUOTY, MO, AME, ATRC, BSET, BRO, CBZ, CHD, CIEN, CL, CFR, DHR, DE, DD, EQR, FSP, GE, GS, HD, HON, HUN, IBN, INTC, ICE, MRK, MAA, MCO, NOC, OMC, PKG, PH, PBH, PG, REGN, ROK, RUSHA, R, SMTC, SO, SCCO, SBUX, STC, TGT, TER, TBBK, UBA, VMC, WM, WEC, CENTA, BX, NOW, ZTS, TMX, PSTG, TWNK, HPE, LSXMA, BL, PLAN, DELL, DDOG, ESGU, ESML, IWM, MLPB, MTUM, QUAL, USMV, USXF, VLUE, ACAD, AMN, ADBE, ALL, AGEN, ARCB, BBD, ITUB, BANR, BAX, BDX, HLX, CINF, CYH, OFC, CXW, CR, DHI, D, DCI, WIRE, EPD, EL, FICO, FHI, FBNC, F, TGNA, GPN, GT, HAE, HSIC, HPQ, IBM, IIIN, IBOC, ISRG, ISBC, WLY, KFRC, LH, MSM, MAR, MMC, NR, NVS, ORCL, PIPR, NXGN, RPT, RF, SCHN, SPG, SRDX, TCBK, USB, RTX, VGR, WAFD, ALGT, VMW, ULTA, ENSG, FN, CMRE, MOS, CG, PANW, PTCT, AR, MMI, ZEN, ANET, LNTH, NEWR, SHOP, LSXMK, SMPL, DFIN, NTNX, YEXT, BHF, MDB, AMRX, SI, CARR, SUMO, SNOW, EBC, SHC, ESGD, IWF, RSP, SCHD, SUSL, VB,
- Sold Out: CDW, ZIM, HIMX, NNI, TNET, VNET, MIME, UHAL, CERN, EXR, MHO, MTH, SMP, MC, SMLF, ALB, ARNA, BZH, CSGS, CTAS, CPRT, CCRN, DRE, EXC, THFF, JBHT, TBI, NTCT, PRGS, DGX, SEIC, SIG, SNA, STT, UHS, USNA, LULU, FAF, WSR, ICLR, CSTM, CCS, ATKR, SNDR, REZI, ZM, AMCR, CRNC, SITM, VNQ, SRCE, AOS, HRTX, AEIS, ANGO, BK, BLDR, CTS, CAC, KMX, CRUS, CPSI, GLW, FAST, ROCK, GSK, MNST, ITW, JEF, LAD, MFA, MAN, MRVL, MTX, NFG, OFIX, OXM, RGP, POOL, SGMO, LSI, TEN, TRNS, UL, UTHR, VECO, WASH, WTW, PRG, IFN, III, TITN, RBNC, AMPH, RFP, YNDX, RM, AMH, BRX, SAGE, AVNS, QRVO, TWLO, TTD, EQH, TRTN, DAVA, NET, AVIR, DOUG, RGI, SCHF, SQQQ, VGT, BDSI, DAKT, QMCO, XIN, VSTM, CSLT, AFMD, PEIPC.PFD, OVID, FTCO,
For the details of Diversified Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Trust Co
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 620,019 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,082,802 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,112,580 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.87%
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 148,986 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 163,682 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.16 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,499 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.5 and $321.97, with an estimated average price of $272.5. The stock is now traded at around $242.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $106.92, with an estimated average price of $101.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,654 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.64, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,773 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.3 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,408 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $46.11. The stock is now traded at around $45.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,434 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.32%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 161,034 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 2045.61%. The purchase prices were between $376.31 and $520.79, with an estimated average price of $436.82. The stock is now traded at around $503.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,797 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $536.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 805.64%. The purchase prices were between $84.85 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in American Express Co by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $179.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 53,012 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $172.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,838 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $208.13, with an estimated average price of $183.1.Sold Out: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.62 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $69.1.Sold Out: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.13 and $13.02, with an estimated average price of $11.42.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $79.02 and $80.48, with an estimated average price of $79.51.Sold Out: Nelnet Inc (NNI)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Nelnet Inc. The sale prices were between $79.55 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $86.14.Sold Out: VNET Group Inc (VNET)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in VNET Group Inc. The sale prices were between $3.65 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Diversified Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diversified Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diversified Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diversified Trust Co keeps buying