Nissay Asset Management Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Mondelez International Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Investment company Nissay Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Mondelez International Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SBA Communications Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nissay Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Nissay Asset Management Corp owns 740 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,216,067 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,972,210 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,548,896 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 6,429,805 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 3,537,675 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 2,216,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 1,972,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 1,548,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 6,429,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 3,537,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 822,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 1841.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 869,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 859.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 492,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $182.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 317,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 225,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 297,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 423,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.