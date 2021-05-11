Nissay Asset Management Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Mondelez International Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

- New Purchases: VOO, QQQ, IVV, XLP, XLV, SPY, XLK, VTI, TSM, IBN, INFY, SGEN, VER, PLUG, LESL, VYM, DGRO, ABNB, AIRC, DVN, SKLZ, AIV, EPRT, NSA, FUBO, PSB, NTES, EQC,
- Added Positions: ON, OTIS, AMT, TT, CRM, AME, AXP, UNH, NOW, AMZN, BAC, JCI, AMP, ZTS, DOCU, JPM, MAR, AAPL, BLL, CTAS, MRVL, BR, VRT, HD, CSGP, PG, TMUS, GOOG, EL, GRMN, AWK, V, TDOC, CVS, CVX, ECL, ICE, IFF, SWKS, GWW, MSCI, BAH, BURL, PTON, HYG, CCL, COP, DECK, EOG, EA, EXPD, SPGI, NWL, WST, LBRDK, PLD, ADC, ALB, ARE, ACC, AVB, BIDU, BXP, ELY, CPT, CHKP, CHD, CCEP, CL, NNN, OFC, CUZ, SITC, DRH, DLR, DRE, EGP, EPR, ELS, EQR, ESS, EXR, FAST, FRT, FR, PEAK, WELL, HR, HIW, SVC, HST, IRM, JBHT, KRC, KIM, LXP, MAC, MPW, OHI, PXD, O, RMD, SLG, DHC, SPG, LSI, SYK, SUI, SHO, TEVA, TSCO, CUBE, UDR, VTR, WPC, WRI, WWE, WYNN, DEI, MLCO, VRSK, CLNY, PEB, TRNO, HPP, COR, SBRA, INN, STAG, RLJ, HTA, SRC, CONE, DOC, REXR, AMH, ESRT, QTS, GLPI, BRX, WIX, W, LBRDA, STOR, ETSY, APLE, PLNT, TWLO, IIPR, INVH, AFIN, JBGS, BKR, MDB, COLD, PDD, NIO, ELAN, YETI, PINS, ZM, CRWD, WORK, TXG, NET, DDOG, MSGE, RPRX, DKNG, KSA, QAT, UAE,
- Reduced Positions: MDLZ, QUAL, SBAC, BABA, NVDA, INCY, AIZ, ADBE, APD, AON, CBRE, XYL, LIN, TMO, MSFT, JNJ, DIS, TSLA, ADSK, BMRN, INFO, MA, FMC, LULU, CERN, CME, IEX, MTD, RACE, APH, CMCSA, HRL, NKE, RCL, POOL, TXN, WMT, GNRC, ALLY, ACN, AMAT, BDX, KO, HEI, SHW, AVGO, PYPL, ATVI, DD, TTWO, FB, TRU, IAU, T, BRK.B, GOOGL, INTC, INTU, JKHY, KMB, WM, EBAY, ABT, AMGN, BMY, CI, CSCO, C, COST, DHR, D, LLY, NEE, FL, GIS, HON, LOW, MCD, MDT, MRK, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, QCOM, UNP, RTX, VZ, PM, CHTR, ABBV, MSGS, DOW, EWT, MMM, CB, AES, ABMD, AAP, AFL, A, AKAM, ALXN, ALGN, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, HES, UHAL, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, ABC, IVZ, ADI, NLY, ANSS, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, AZO, ALV, ADP, AVY, TFC, BK, BAX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BLK, BA, BWA, BSX, BDN, BRO, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CSX, COG, CDNS, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CAT, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, LNG, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CGNX, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CCI, CCK, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DE, DXCM, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DUK, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EW, EMR, ETR, EFX, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FDX, FNF, FITB, FE, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GD, GE, GPC, GILD, GPN, GS, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HUM, HBAN, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, IP, IPG, ISRG, IONS, SJM, J, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KNX, KR, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LII, LBTYA, LNC, LYV, LMT, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MU, MHK, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NHI, NTAP, NBIX, NEM, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OGE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PKI, PNW, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PHM, DGX, RPM, RJF, REGN, RF, RNR, RSG, RHI, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RYAAY, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, XPO, SRE, SIRI, SNA, SO, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STLD, STE, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TGT, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UGI, USB, UPS, URI, UHS, MTN, VLO, VAR, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WCN, WAT, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, L, TDG, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, IPGP, DAL, PODD, JAZZ, BX, DFS, TEL, MASI, VMW, MELI, ULTA, ROIC, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, FTNT, DG, LEA, PDM, ST, SSNC, CBOE, LYB, NXPI, GM, FLT, KMI, HCA, HII, APO, MOS, MPC, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, GWRE, EPAM, ENPH, RPAI, SPLK, PSX, PANW, VOYA, IQV, CDW, NWSA, RNG, VEEV, TWTR, CXP, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, PAYC, ZEN, ANET, FWONK, CTLT, SYF, CFG, HUBS, KEYS, AXTA, PGRE, QRVO, GDDY, BKI, CABO, KHC, RUN, NVCR, HPE, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, TTD, VST, LW, ATH, HWM, OKTA, CVNA, IR, ATUS, DBX, CDAY, EQH, AVLR, MRNA, FOXA, FOX, TW, UBER, AVTR, CTVA, CHWY, DT, PPD, CARR, IAC, SNOW,
- Sold Out: EDU, BFAM, SGT, AMCR, TIF, 50AA, CXO, EV, PRGO, CXW, GEO, FCPT, AIV, AIV,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,216,067 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,972,210 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,548,896 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 6,429,805 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 3,537,675 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 2,216,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 1,972,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 1,548,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 6,429,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 3,537,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 822,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 1841.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 869,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 859.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 492,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $182.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 317,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 225,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 297,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 423,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.
