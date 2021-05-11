Logo
Nissay Asset Management Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Mondelez International Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nissay Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Mondelez International Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SBA Communications Corp, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nissay Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Nissay Asset Management Corp owns 740 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nissay+asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,216,067 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,972,210 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,548,896 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 6,429,805 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 3,537,675 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 2,216,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $325.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 1,972,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 1,548,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 6,429,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 3,537,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 822,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 1841.38%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 869,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 859.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 492,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $182.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 317,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 225,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 297,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 423,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

